Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vuzix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VUZI   US92921W3007

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vuzix Vision: Maintaining Eye Health in the Wearable Display Era

11/25/2021 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vuzix Vision: Maintaining Eye Health in the Wearable Display Era
24-November-2021
Facts to help Vuzix® keep ocular health in sight

As we get used to wearing sophisticated computing equipment directly in front of our eyes, it's perfectly normal to ask questions about eye health and vision issues.

These items include:

  • the wearer's pre-existing vision issues
  • eye dominance
  • eye muscle adaptation
  • screen fatigue

Vuzix designers have taken these and other factors into careful consideration.

READ: Healthcare Industry to Benefit from Marriage of 5G and Smart Glasses

Eye Dominance

As every left-handed person knows, the world is oriented to the right. About 70% of us are

right-eye dominant.

It can be difficult for people who are left-eye dominant to adapt to right-eye design. In some cases, they become disoriented.

This is because eye dominance is a major factor in devices that ask us to respond to visual inputs, such as smart glasses.

To counter this issue, Vuzix glasses are easily adjustable and can be used with equal

ease by those who are left-eye dominant.

Eye Muscle Adaptation

While we may not realize it, most of us spend our working hours looking down. Our eye muscles have adapted to this reality.

When wearing AR (augmented and/or assisted reality) displays, this changes. Vuzix users look down, up, and straight ahead. This is because wearers are free to interact with the world. Rather than staring at a screen a fixed distance away, as most of us do when viewing phones or computer monitors, smart glasses enable us to take a quick glance at the screen and then look away.

It's a little like glancing at your speedometer when driving. At first, this may take practice, but soon our eye muscles adapt.

In some cases, a user's eyes need time to adjust to wearing Vuzix smart glasses. Although the health risks are very minimal, users are wise to investigate ways to maintain eye health while regularly using wearable displays. Existing Eye Health

Although we're meant to have our vision checked annually, most of us don't.

In order to get the maximum benefit from AR glasses, it's important that we do. Correcting our vision will maximize the benefit of using Vuzix devices, and reduce or eliminate any side effects.

Vuzix devices can and should be worn with prescription glasses. Or in the case of the Vuzix Blade® smart glasses, prescription lenses are available.

It's also important that the wearer's prescription is current. The vision technology in the glasses is so precise that using them can indicate to some users that they may need prescription glasses.

Screen Fatigue

Vuzix smart glasses are computers. As a result, the same precautions we apply to our smartphones, laptops, and desktops apply to these wearable devices.

Simply put: our eyes aren't meant to stare at a fixed area for hours on end.

It's important that we take breaks, keep connected with the real world, and maintain proper posture.

A solution to the avoidable visual health issues of the smart glasses era

The key to successful, enjoyable, and productive use of Vuzix smart glasses is training and patience.

The same applies to maintaining visual health while using the devices.


"Vuzix" is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of those product and company names does not imply an affiliation with or endorsement by them.


Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 19:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VUZIX CORPORATION
03:10pVUZIX : Businesses Identify Vuzix Smart Glasses as a Solution to Supply Chain Problems
PU
03:00pVUZIX VISION : Maintaining Eye Health in the Wearable Display Era
PU
11/19Vuzix and TeleVU Webinar Will Highlight Smart Glasses Harnessing the Power of AR and AI..
PR
11/16VUZIX : Upgrades Speech Recognition on M400, M4000 Smart Glasses
PU
11/12Vuzix Reports Continued Smart Glasses Growth in Q3-2021 - Form 8-K
PU
11/12VUZIX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/12Vuzix Corporation Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
11/11Vuzix Shield™ Smart Glasses Named as Honoree for Multiple CES 2022 Innovation Awa..
PR
11/10Vuzix to Participate in 4 Investor Conferences in November & December
PU
11/09Vuzix to Participate in 12th Annual Augmented World Expo USA Event
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VUZIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 772 M 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 46,8x
EV / Sales 2022 26,6x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart VUZIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vuzix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUZIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,14 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Edward William Kay Independent Director
Timothy Harned Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VUZIX CORPORATION33.70%772
HEXAGON AB24.17%39 361
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED39.78%32 811
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION55.60%31 959
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.33%29 606
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED11.67%20 422