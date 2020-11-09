Log in
VUZIX : Xbrl q3 2020
PU
05:10pVUZIX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
VUZIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Vuzix : XBRL Q3 2020

11/09/2020 | 05:55pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Document and Entity Information
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Transition Report false
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Entity File Number 001-35955
Entity Registrant Name Vuzix Corp
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Central Index Key 0001463972
Entity Tax Identification Number 04-3392453
Entity Address, Address Line One 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A
Entity Address, City or Town West Henrietta
Entity Address, State or Province NY
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 14586
City Area Code 585
Local Phone Number 359-5900
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock
Trading Symbol VUZI
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 42,718,665
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Amendment Flag false

Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:54:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 17,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 168 M 168 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales 2021 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 89,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,83 $
Last Close Price 3,93 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Edward William Kay Independent Director
Alexander Ruckdaeschel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VUZIX CORPORATION95.52%168
HEXAGON AB31.85%29 464
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.84%26 919
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED17.79%20 735
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION35.62%18 470
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-2.80%12 423
