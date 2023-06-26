Webinar title: "Accelerate AR Adoption for your Frontline Workers: Five Easy Steps to Evaluate and Deploy AR Solutions"

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will be hosting an upcoming webinar with partner TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions. The June 28th event, conducted by Karl Dahlin, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Vuzix and Thomas Strimbu, Strategic Alliances Manager at TeamViewer, will focus on the challenges and solutions involved with broadly deploying augmented reality solutions within an organization.

Most companies today believe AR is a promising technology that can help drive transformation in their business, but are unsure where to start, or are trapped in a loop of evaluation and testing. Industry statistics show a reasonable number of AR pilots struggle to make it through to commercial deployment, stuck in "Pilot Purgatory". Why do some AR deployments succeed where others fail? This webinar will examine why AR projects fail and explain five easy steps customers can take to speed up evaluation, onboarding and adoption to make AR deployments successful. From understanding use cases and benchmarking for expected outcomes, to selecting the right partners and technology solution to deliver business results, this webinar will help AR pilots get off to a great start or get back on track.

"There are many issues and variables to consider when onboarding augmented reality solutions and it can be hard to know where to begin and how to streamline the process," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Having the right software and hardware combination from firms like Vuzix and TeamViewer is just half the battle. Knowing what to expect and meeting the internal challenges associated with a scalable strategy is a proven way to accelerate deployments."

Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Who should attend: Executives and managers across all industries who are seeking to better facilitate the broad deployment of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality solutions across their organizations.

Date: June 28, 2023

Start Time: 11:30am ET

Webinar/Registration Link:

https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/8016865858564/WN_An1AGYBgTAmaczvlNSBLUA

