Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vuzix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VUZI   US92921W3007

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/10 04:00:00 pm
17.29 USD   -8.13%
03:04aVUZIX  : It's Now Easier To View Documents with Vuzix Smart Glasses
PU
05/10VUZIX : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10VUZIX  : Posts Narrower Loss on Higher Revenue in Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vuzix : It's Now Easier To View Documents with Vuzix Smart Glasses

05/11/2021 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
It's Now Easier To View Documents with Vuzix Smart Glasses
11-May-2021
Navigate a floating library with ease

Vuzix has made it easier to view documents on its M-Series line of Smart Glasses.

No, we're not talking about physical documents...AR (augmented reality) allows users to interact with floating PDFs.

The innovation is seamless:

  • While wearing Smart Glasses, move your head to move around the document.
  • Looking left or right allows you to scan the page.
  • Head tracking software makes this possible - and easy.
  • Adjust the movement sensitivity settings according to your preference.

READ: Marketing's Future Goes Through Smart Glasses

This breakthrough is a game-changer for businesses who rely on virtual documents, as PDFs can be accessed and navigated hands-free. This includes complex work instructions, machine diagrams, repair manuals, troubleshooting guides, and more.

Voice commands make things even easier, allowing users to zoom and scroll content.

Developments like this mean one thing: the use of physical documents will continue to shrink in comparison to virtual ones. Imagine downloading a magazine to read through your Smart Glasses at the airport, or a technician downloading a reference manual to read hands-free before working in an area with poor WiFi.

Just as Elle magazine is making it easier for readers to consume articles with AR, Vuzix has made it easier for users to read and work with virtual documents through Smart Glasses.Image credit: VRScout Tapping into augmented potential

With each software development, Vuzix accelerates how quickly Smart Glasses earn widespread adoption. For now, that adoption is focused on the business community, as executives invest heavily in the technology.

Although it may seem small, the ability to seamlessly read any PDF hands-free is yet another standard function of Vuzix Smart Glasses that sets them apart.

Such innovations are paving the way for companies like Verizon to introduce their massive customer-bases to wearable display tech.

'Vuzix' is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation


Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 07:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VUZIX CORPORATION
03:04aVUZIX  : It's Now Easier To View Documents with Vuzix Smart Glasses
PU
05/10VUZIX : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10VUZIX  : Posts Narrower Loss on Higher Revenue in Q1
MT
05/10VUZIX  : May 10, 2021 Vuzix Reports Record Smart Glasses Revenues in 1Q21 Read M..
PU
05/10VUZIX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/10VUZIX  : Reports Record Smart Glasses Revenues in 1Q21
PR
05/10VUZIX  : Earnings Flash (VUZI) VUZIX CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $3.9M
MT
05/10VUZIX  : Earnings Flash (VUZI) VUZIX CORPORATION Posts Q1 Loss $-0.12
MT
05/08VUZIX  : It's Now Easier To View Documents with Vuzix Smart Glasses
PU
05/07VUZIX  : May 7, 2021 Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Successfully Supporting Medacta's..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 42,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -47,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 091 M 1 091 M -
EV / Sales 2021 48,2x
EV / Sales 2022 26,2x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart VUZIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vuzix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUZIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,67 $
Last Close Price 17,29 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Edward William Kay Independent Director
Alexander Ruckdaeschel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VUZIX CORPORATION90.42%1 091
HEXAGON AB7.15%35 417
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED10.17%35 313
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.94%25 902
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED0.29%24 014
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED11.23%16 012