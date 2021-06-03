Vuzix : John Deere Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in Brazil to Provide Remote Support for Equipment Training and Maintenance

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that John Deere (Deere & Company), a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction, has deployed Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in Brazil via local Vuzix distributor Totalpower.

The use of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses allows machine operators to become more operationally proficient on John Deere equipment, thus increasing their productivity. Also, by wearing M400 Smart Glasses, operators are able to conduct faster and more precise inspections for system maintenance. In addition, they can report on the status of machinery in real-time simply by tapping the touchpad on the Vuzix Smart Glasses.

"Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses are a valuable tool that helps machine operators train more quickly on advanced equipment, as well as a productivity solution for keeping this equipment up and running," said Pablo Jau, Product Support Specialist at John Deere.

"The use of Vuzix Smart Glasses to improve productivity, reduce downtime and costs and increase worker safety continues to expand around the globe," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We are pleased to keep expanding our customer opportunities in South America through our distributor Totalpower and also to count industry leader John Deere among the growing list of Fortune 100 companies that are embracing our technology."

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

