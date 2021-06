Vuzix : June 2, 2021 Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses Receive Medical Electric Equipment EMC Safety Standard Certification Read More

Press Release

Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses Receive Medical Electric

Equipment EMC Safety Standard Certification

ROCHESTER, NY, June 2, 2021 - Vuzix® Corporation(NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses have received IEC 60601-1-2:2014 certification as medical electrical equipment meeting EMC safety standards. This certification applies to the basic safety and essential performance of medical equipment and systems in the presence of electromagnetic disturbances and to electromagnetic disturbances emitted by such equipment and systems, and relates to use in professional healthcare facilities, home healthcare and other special environments.

"Since the onset of COVID-19, Vuzix Smart Glasses have been called upon in healthcare to support medical device manufacturers and their operating room technicians, doctors in the operating room for training and mentoring during surgery and medical professionals to provide support and care for patients such as virtual rounds and wound diagnosis," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix. "Obtaining IEC 60601-1-2:2014certification for the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses is an important step in helping our customers address safety and compliance requirements and will help accelerate our healthcare

business."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitterand Facebookpages.

