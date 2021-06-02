Log in
    VUZI   US92921W3007

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
Vuzix : June 2, 2021 Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses Receive Medical Electric Equipment EMC Safety Standard Certification Read More

06/02/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
Press Release

Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses Receive Medical Electric

Equipment EMC Safety Standard Certification

ROCHESTER, NY, June 2, 2021 - Vuzix® Corporation(NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses have received IEC 60601-1-2:2014 certification as medical electrical equipment meeting EMC safety standards. This certification applies to the basic safety and essential performance of medical equipment and systems in the presence of electromagnetic disturbances and to electromagnetic disturbances emitted by such equipment and systems, and relates to use in professional healthcare facilities, home healthcare and other special environments.

"Since the onset of COVID-19, Vuzix Smart Glasses have been called upon in healthcare to support medical device manufacturers and their operating room technicians, doctors in the operating room for training and mentoring during surgery and medical professionals to provide support and care for patients such as virtual rounds and wound diagnosis," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix. "Obtaining IEC 60601-1-2:2014certification for the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses is an important step in helping our customers address safety and compliance requirements and will help accelerate our healthcare

business."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitterand Facebookpages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses capabilities, customer demand in the healthcare industry and medical markets in particular, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable

Press Release

Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.comor www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 18:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
