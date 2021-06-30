Vuzix : June 29, 2021 Vuzix and TeamViewer to Offer Best Practices Event for Getting Started with AR & Smart Glasses Read More

Log in
06/30/2021 | 12:26am EDT
Press Release

Vuzix and TeamViewer to Offer Best Practices Event for Getting

Started with AR & Smart Glasses

"Transform Your Workforce with AR and Smart Glasses" webinar to be held July 1st, 2021

ROCHESTER, NY, June 29, 2021 - Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will be hosting a pair of webinars featuring partner TeamViewer, a leading provider of remote access software. The July 1st events will deliver an actionable overview of augmented reality solutions and tips for starting and streamlining a Smart Glasses pilot and broader program implementation for enterprise customers.

When executed successfully, global companies with AR programs have seen a high return on investment through reduced travel costs, increased productivity, minimized downtime and improved collaboration. However, while the benefits are significant, barriers to adopting Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality solutions into an enterprise ecosystem can hamstring programs and leave operations managers unsure how to move their initiative forward. This event, conveniently offered July 1, 2021, at both 8am ET/2pm CET and 1pm ET/ 7pm CET, will provide a solid overview of the technology and will be packed with key takeaways including:

  • Current impact of AR on processes, people, industry
  • Use cases in manufacturing, logistics, medical and other industries
  • Tips for streamlining your AR Smart Glasses
  • Overcoming internal obstacles with strategy and goals
  • Software and systems integration
  • Actionable steps for getting started

"There are so many variables to consider when onboarding Smart Glasses that it can be hard to know where to begin. Our team has guided clients in every industry through the pilot stage and into successful programs," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Having the right software and hardware combination is half the battle. Knowing what to expect and meeting internal challenges with a scalable internal strategy is a proven way to accelerate your implementation."

Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Who should attend: Managers across industry seeking to enhance their operations with Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality solutions

Date: July 1, 2021

Start Time: 8am ET/2pm CET and 1pm ET/ 7pm CET

Webinar/Registration Link for 8am ET/2pm CET

https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/7616246421397/WN_SBA-fWA8SrW1H_A7eqbo0g

Webinar/Registration Link for 1pm ET/ 7pm CET

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3286356/9B6061585C8FF30959143E630142A336?partnerref=vuzixPR

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitterand Facebookpages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship with the TeamViewer, market opportunities with enterprise customers, benefits that can be expected with the implementation of smart glasses, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.comor www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
