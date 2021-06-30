Vuzix : June 29, 2021 Vuzix and TeamViewer to Offer Best Practices Event for Getting Started with AR & Smart Glasses Read More

Press Release

Vuzix and TeamViewer to Offer Best Practices Event for Getting

Started with AR & Smart Glasses

"Transform Your Workforce with AR and Smart Glasses" webinar to be held July 1st, 2021

ROCHESTER, NY, June 29, 2021 - Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will be hosting a pair of webinars featuring partner TeamViewer, a leading provider of remote access software. The July 1st events will deliver an actionable overview of augmented reality solutions and tips for starting and streamlining a Smart Glasses pilot and broader program implementation for enterprise customers.

When executed successfully, global companies with AR programs have seen a high return on investment through reduced travel costs, increased productivity, minimized downtime and improved collaboration. However, while the benefits are significant, barriers to adopting Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality solutions into an enterprise ecosystem can hamstring programs and leave operations managers unsure how to move their initiative forward. This event, conveniently offered July 1, 2021, at both 8am ET/2pm CET and 1pm ET/ 7pm CET, will provide a solid overview of the technology and will be packed with key takeaways including:

Current impact of AR on processes, people, industry

Use cases in manufacturing, logistics, medical and other industries

Tips for streamlining your AR Smart Glasses

Overcoming internal obstacles with strategy and goals

Software and systems integration

Actionable steps for getting started

"There are so many variables to consider when onboarding Smart Glasses that it can be hard to know where to begin. Our team has guided clients in every industry through the pilot stage and into successful programs," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Having the right software and hardware combination is half the battle. Knowing what to expect and meeting internal challenges with a scalable internal strategy is a proven way to accelerate your implementation."

Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Who should attend: Managers across industry seeking to enhance their operations with Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality solutions

Date: July 1, 2021