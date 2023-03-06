Advanced search
    VUZI   US92921W3007

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
03:14:06 2023-03-06 pm EST
4.090 USD   -0.37%
03:01pVuzix to Participate in Two Financial Conferences in March
PR
03/01Vuzix : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01Transcript : Vuzix Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
Vuzix to Participate in Two Financial Conferences in March

03/06/2023 | 03:01pm EST
ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the following in-person investor conferences this month:

March 9

Opal's Annual Family Office Winter Forum


etc.venues at 360 Madison Avenue in New York, NY




Company management will be displaying Vuzix' family of smart glasses products and be available for investor meetings and discussions with event participants.



March 12-14

35th Annual Roth Conference


The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA




Company management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at this event. Investment managers and analysts are invited to register for a meeting.

Both events are for organizer-invited attendees only and webcasts and transcripts will not be available.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds more than 275 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.  For more information, visit the Vuzix website,  Twitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations
Vuzix Corporation 
ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com 
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-to-participate-in-two-financial-conferences-in-march-301763731.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
