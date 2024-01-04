- Interactive demonstrations will span medical, field service, warehousing and consumer use cases

- OEM offerings will demonstrate Vuzix' waveguide and display engine technologies

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to showcase a robust lineup of AI-enabled smart glasses and interactive, demonstrations at this year's Consumer Electronics Show being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to displaying its new CES 2024 Innovation Awards-winning Vuzix Ultralite™ S AR smart glasses OEM design, Vuzix will be demonstrating its M-Series, Vuzix Shield™ and forthcoming Artificial Intelligence optimization wearable at its booth (#20143 in the Center Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center).

Demonstrations at the Vuzix booth will enable visitors to:

See how Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses can enhance everyday life: do leg lifts as you check out a fitness tracker; stay on course with a running demo; see your SMS messages; get updated game scores; keep up to date on the stock market, and more

Experience some of the most common medical use cases involving smart glasses, including device selection and management, surgical protocols, and even brain surgery.

Walk through the process of rebooting a cell tower, getting step-by-step instructions in an interactive field service demo using Vuzix Shield smart glasses.

Perform inventory management using Vuzix' sleek Ultralite OEM Platform smart glasses and a connected finger scanner to complete basic receiving tasks, getting scan confirmations via the glasses' heads-up display in a retail logistics demo.

Tour Vuzix' OEM offerings and learn how waveguide and display engine technologies work, and understand why Vuzix is the only manufacturer enabling the next phase of high-volume, low-cost optics systems, all designed and manufactured in the USA .

Booth visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Vuzix' new award-winning Ultralite S AR smart glasses. Aimed in part at sports and fitness users, these glasses boast a sleek design that delivers hands-free, wireless connectivity to the information from the wearer's smartphone or smartwatch. Vuzix Ultralite S also employs Vuzix Incognito technology, virtually eliminating the eyeglow or forward light found with other waveguide-based solutions. Totally customizable, the Vuzix Ultralite OEM Platform can be designed with in different styles, colors, and technology configurations to give consumers the look and feel for their individual lifestyles.

This year, Vuzix will be joined by Japanese telecommunications giant and Vuzix partner, NTT QONOQ (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO). Visitors can learn more about their mixed reality solution, NTT XR Real Support, and how it is enabling the connected workforce in Japan.

"As the world inexorably approaches widespread adoption of human augmentation tools like AI, AR smart glasses, and related technologies, Vuzix is well positioned with both our OEM capabilities and product solutions to play a pivotal role in this transformation, as evidenced by our lineup at CES 2024," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Whether for enterprise, medical, defense or ultimately consumers, our focus is on offering the solutions needed to optimize the workplace and connect workers with technologies to make them more effective in what they do."

Interested parties who want to see the current range of industry leading Vuzix AR smart glasses and solutions can visit booth #20143 in the Center Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the show.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 350 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, new product announcements and demonstrations at the CES show and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

