  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  VWF Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VWFB   US9184281031

VWF BANCORP, INC.

(VWFB)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:24 2022-08-17 pm EDT
14.74 USD    0.00%
01:38pVWF BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:04pVWF BANCORP : Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
07/18VWF BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

VWF Bancorp : Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders - Form 8-K

08/18/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
VWF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Van Wert, OH; August 18, 2022 - VWF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: VWFB), the holding company for Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, today announced that it will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
About Van Wert Federal Savings Bank

Originally chartered in 1889, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings bank that operates from its sole office in Van Wert, located in northwest Ohio.

Disclaimer

VWF Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,87 M - -
Net income 2021 0,26 M - -
Net cash 2021 16,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,3 M 28,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark K. Schumm President & Chief Executive Officer
Kylee J. Moody Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
Gary L. Clay Chairman
Charles F. Koch Independent Director
Thomas Turnwald Independent Director