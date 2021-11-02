Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vyant Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VYNT   US92942V1098

VYANT BIO, INC.

(VYNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vyant Bio appoints biotech veteran Robert Fremeau as chief scientific officer

11/02/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vyant Bio CEO Jay Roberts and new chief scientific officer Robert Fremeau joined Proactive to discuss Fremeau's new appointment. Roberts and Fremeau discuss the CSO's background and what attracted him to Vyant, adding he is an experienced research and development leader with over two decades of drug discovery experience in academia and industry, advancing next-generation drug development for severe neurological disorders.

Show lessShow more

Disclaimer

Vyant Bio Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VYANT BIO, INC.
05:52pVyant Bio appoints biotech veteran Robert Fremeau as chief scientific officer
PU
10/26Vyant Bio Announces Robert T. Fremeau, Jr. Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer - Form 8-K
PU
10/26VYANT BIO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26Vyant Bio Announces Robert T. Fremeau, Jr. Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer
AQ
10/26Vyant Bio Announces Robert T. Fremeau as Chief Scientific Officer
CI
10/21VYANT BIO : teams up with MASORI Therapeutics to pursue co-development partnerships in Jap..
PU
10/19VYANT BIO : Masori Therapeutics Sign Agreement For Co-development, Out-Licensing Partnersh..
MT
10/19VYANT BIO : Masori therapeutics and vyant bio, inc. announce new partnership
AQ
10/19MASORI Therapeutics and Vyant Bio, Inc. ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP
CI
10/06VYANT BIO : HC Wainwright Starts Vyant Bio at Buy with $5 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VYANT BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 73,9 M 73,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart VYANT BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vyant Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew D. C. LaFrence Chief Operating & Financial Officer
R. John Fletcher Chairman
Robert T. Fremeau Chief Scientific Officer
Marcus F. Boehm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VYANT BIO, INC.-7.94%74
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.67%82 378
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.30%66 451
BIONTECH SE236.51%66 254
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.17.37%59 921
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.55%48 098