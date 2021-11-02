Vyant Bio appoints biotech veteran Robert Fremeau as chief scientific officer

Vyant Bio CEO Jay Roberts and new chief scientific officer Robert Fremeau joined Proactive to discuss Fremeau's new appointment. Roberts and Fremeau discuss the CSO's background and what attracted him to Vyant, adding he is an experienced research and development leader with over two decades of drug discovery experience in academia and industry, advancing next-generation drug development for severe neurological disorders.
Vyant Bio Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 21:51:07 UTC.