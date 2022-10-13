Vystar's Subsidiary, Rotmans going out of business as Steve Rotman retires from Rotmans Furniture

New England’s largest furniture and flooring store begins liquidation October 14

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar® Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) – Rotmans, the largest furniture and flooring store in New England, announced it is going out of business and will begin total liquidation this week with the retirement of its president and CEO Steve Rotman.

The going-out-of-business sale begins Friday, October 14, at 725 Southbridge St. and includes over $20 million of furniture, mattresses and heirloom quality rugs that will be deeply discounted at close-out prices.

“We’ve had the honor of serving countless families in this region for over 60 years, and I’m proud of earning their loyalty based on providing the best products, service and value overall, which continues until the last piece of merchandise leaves our store,” said Rotman.

Across the sprawling 5 acre warehouse and showroom, shoppers will find every style of quality home furnishings and accessories deeply discounted for immediate pickup or delivery. Major markdowns in all categories; living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, entertainment and more include brands such as Southern Motion, Leather Italia, Best Home, Kuka, Fusion, Klaussner, Steve Silver, Howard Miller, AAmerica, Beautyrest, Sealy, Serta, Tempur-Pedic, and more.

Rotman, 83, has spent his entire life and career in the furniture industry and will be concentrating on his role as CEO of Vystar Corp. For more than 40 years, he served as president and CEO of Rotmans Furniture, one of the oldest and largest furniture and carpet retailers in New England. His parents, Murray and Ida Rotman, founded Rotmans Furniture in 1956, and over the span of decades with their three sons, Barry, Steven and Bernie, built the business and its reputation for quality products, great values and dedication to customer service. In 2019, Rotmans became a publicly traded company when Vystar Corp. acquired a majority interest in the company.

Rotman is widely respected for not only the success of his family business but also the many decades of dedication and collaboration to strengthen the industry. He was a member of the Executive Board of the National Home Furnishings Association (NHFA) and a past president of the New England Chapter of the NHFA. Among several industry accolades over the years, he was also the recipient of the Home Furnishing Association’s Eastern Region Retailer of the Year and the NHFA Retailer of the Year awards, in addition to several other industry awards and certificates. He also served as chairman of the Furniture First Buying Association, a group of hundreds of retailers throughout the U.S.

Equally active in community service and outside of the furniture business, Rotman has served on the board of many organizations. As one of the foremost collectors in the country, he has founded groups and a charitable foundation using memorabilia in education.

A graduate of Clark University and New York University, Rotman was also a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

Visit www.rotmans.com for more information about the liquidation event.

