Rotmans Furniture to Reopen June 16 After Phase 1 of Remodeling (DATE CORRECTED)

Redesigned interior entry and bedding area

90,000 sq. ft. of showroom transformed to warehouse to offer more in-stock items for immediate delivery

Curated selection of new furniture lines

New sale as remodeling continues

Worcester, MA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rotmans Furniture, a division of Vystar® Corporation (OTCQB: VYST), has completed Phase 1 of its renovation and will reopen for business on Wednesday, June 16, with savings for all customers as it continues its renovation in select areas. Rotmans closed on June 1 to begin renovation of its 200,000+ sq. ft. facility. Phase 1 of the remodel included a complete redesign of the interior entrance way, a renovation of one bedding area, elimination of flooring products, and a reorganization of the showroom floor to reduce it from 175,000 sq. ft. to 85,000 sq. ft. The space formerly used for the showroom will be repurposed as warehouse space, with added benefits to be announced in the future. Additional updating, painting and trimming of various showroom spaces and exterior will continue through the summer. Rotmans is planning a Grand Reopening Event in the fall after all renovation phases are complete.

“This is a major change where we’ve re-thought everything to better serve our customers and their shopping habits, while maximizing our buying power with our manufacturers,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar and Rotmans. “Consumers today want ease of selection and instant gratification, so we have curated our offering to provide a more manageable shopping experience, more credit options, and a larger selection of in-stock items to facilitate delivery of most purchases within a few days. By ordering higher quantities from fewer manufacturers, we can get better pricing and pass the savings on to you.”

Rotmans purged its previous inventory during its high impact “Closing to Remodel” sale event that surpassed sales revenue of every quarter in Rotmans’ 50+ year history.

Mr. Rotman noted, “We continued the momentum of the first quarter into the second quarter with strong sales for Rotmans and RxAir® UV light air purifiers. As we reopen, we plan to pick up where we left off with our ongoing remodeling sale, and build upon that with our new inventory lines. While many in the industry have had difficulty getting new inventory, through our strategic buying network we have secured many new lines. The warehouses are fully re-stocked, and 80 percent of items on our showroom floor are ready to deliver within days locally or ready to ship promptly to those further away.”

Rotmans is resuming taking custom orders that were temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 crisis when most factories were shut down.

“While many customers want immediate delivery, we still have a significant number of discerning customers who desire custom orders,” Mr.Rotman stated. “We’re so pleased to announce that we will continue to serve them by reinstituting made-to-order options, including Canadel dining room sets and Amish dining, living and bedroom sets.”

Mr. Rotman concluded, “With our scaled down showroom footprint, we’re proud to say that we are still one of New England’s largest furniture showrooms, with the best selection of home furnishings available.”

About Rotmans

Rotmans is one of New England's largest furniture showrooms. What began more than 50 years ago as a furniture and carpet concession in 10,000 sq. ft. of the former Whittal Carpet Mill on Southbridge Street, and grew to occupy over 200,000 sq. ft. under the leadership and care of the Rotman family. Rotmans is renowned for its quality products, great values, dedication to customer service and, most especially, its enormous selection of name brand living room furniture, dining room sets & kitchen tables, bedroom furniture, and more. Rotmans also offers a free Furniture Exchange program to recycle your unwanted sofas, loveseats, recliners, beds or any other home furniture. For more info, visit Rotmans.com

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, including RxAir® UV light air purification products that destroy harmful airborne viruses and pathogens, Vytex™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vytex is a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex for a stronger, more durable, yet environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable product that can be used in a broad range of consumer and medical products. For more information, visit www.vystarcorp.com.

Contacts:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847_275_3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com, 508_791_9114

