Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. W.A.G payment solutions plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPS   GB00BLGXWY71

W.A.G PAYMENT SOLUTIONS PLC

(WPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:26 2023-03-16 pm EDT
83.00 GBX   +1.47%
12:18pEurowag looks to maximise value with investment over dividends
AN
10:36aUK Gilt Yields Fall After ECB Rate Decision
DJ
08:49aBank Solvency Fears Seem Overdone, But Some Might Need Support
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurowag looks to maximise value with investment over dividends

03/16/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Despite positive annual results on a profit and revenue basis, WAG Payment Solutions PLC on Thursday said its focus remained on taking advantage of "huge" market opportunities to maximise value, instead of declaring a return to shareholders.

This was despite the London-based company known as Eurowag, which processes toll and fuel payments for trucks across Europe, seeing pretax profit surge 59% in 2022 to EUR28.0 million from EUR17.1 million in 2021, as revenue increased 44% to EUR2.37 billion from EUR1.65 billion.

Eurowag confirmed it did not intent to pay dividends as it continues to "prioritise investment".

Speaking to Alliance News, Chief Executive Officer Martin Vohanka said he felt the trucking industry was overlooked, despite how "crucial" it is in providing goods services. He labelled Eurowag's purpose as looking to provide the "digital and operational transformation" needed within a persistently "analogue" industry.

"On top of the great results, we have progressed our technological journey, completing all the necessary components in order to a create market-first, integrated end-to-end platform for the trucking industry," Vohanka said.

"Across 2022, there were two ways of doing this: at first, building in-house, but also via mergers and acquisitions."

These included acquiring "substantially all of the assets" of central and eastern Europe-focused fleet management solutions provider Webeye Telematics Zrt in July 2022; launching a strategic partnership with JITpay Group in September 2022, a provider of digitalised billing, receivables management and financing solutions, including invoice discounting; and entering into an agreement with Sygic in December 2022 to take full control of its resources.

On Wednesday, Eurowag also completed the acquisition of fleet management solutions and work time management software provider Inelo.

Amid a series of acquisitions growing the company towards its goal of accelerating towards an "integrated platform" of increasingly digital products, Vohanka also stressed Eurowag was mindful of financial discipline.

This was why Eurowag opted, once again, to not make a dividend payment to shareholders, Vohanka said, arguing it has been consistent since its initial public offering in 2021 identifying greater value to shareholders in "huge" market opportunities than via paying dividends.

"More broadly, I would like to draw attention to how society sees the trucking industry," Vohanka said. "The industry is suffering, but we need it otherwise goods would not reach supermarkets. Now we are facing challenges with decarbonisation, causing low profitability across the wider industry.

"We saw this with a lack of drivers in the UK last year. Therefore, you can see from what we have been able to build over the last few years and what more we can do for the industry. Fundamentally, we change it and add much necessary value through further investment. We prefer this path over more medium-term considerations of paying dividends at the moment."

Despite this, Vohanka did not rule out Eurowag in the long term of paying out dividends to shareholders. "I think it's more a matter of the right timing," he said.

Vohanka was not concerned by net cash falling 95% across 2022 to GBP2.8 million at December 31 from GBP61.7 million a year earlier. He argued Eurowag has a track record of being a "highly cash generative" business.

The fall in the level of cash was due to the cash outflows used in investing activities, including

technology transformation investments, the acquisition of Webeye and JITpay, as well as repayments of borrowing compensated by underlying cash generation.

Looking ahead, Eurowag said it plans to focus on integrating the businesses it acquired in 2022. The company also said it is confident of strong growth, while its medium-term financial guidance remains unchanged.

"There is still much work to do as we approach a new phase of Eurowag’s journey," said Vohanka.

"However, we have entered into 2023 with strong momentum and I am more confident than ever that our integrated, end-to-end digital platform will unlock further value for both our customers and shareholders."

Eurowag told Alliance News it has a good track record of weathering macroeconomic pressures, claiming to have had steady net revenue since 2005, withstanding the pressures of the 2008 financial crisis, Covid-19 and, currently, the fall-out from the war in Ukraine.

While Eurowag expects to be nearing the end of its "accumulation phase", focusing rather on integrating its acquired assets, Vohankar said "we do not stop looking" for further market opportunities to maximise value, as and when they arise.

Shares in Eurowag were up 0.2% to 82.00 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.25 Delayed Quote.4.17%
W.A.G PAYMENT SOLUTIONS PLC 1.47% 83 Delayed Quote.3.02%
All news about W.A.G PAYMENT SOLUTIONS PLC
12:18pEurowag looks to maximise value with investment over dividends
AN
10:36aUK Gilt Yields Fall After ECB Rate Decision
DJ
08:49aBank Solvency Fears Seem Overdone, But Some Might Need Support
DJ
07:04aUK Insurers Face Limited Downside Risk From -2-
DJ
07:04aUK Insurers Face Limited Downside Risk From Banking Rout
DJ
06:52aEurowag delivers positive results amid profit and revenue rise
AN
05:00aTranscript : W.A.G payment solutions plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
CI
04:57aFTSE 100 Rises as Banking Shares Rebound
DJ
03:09aEarnings Flash (WPS.L) EUROWAG Reports FY22 Revenue EUR2.37B
MT
03:09aEarnings Flash (WPS.L) EUROWAG Reports FY22 EPS $0.02
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on W.A.G PAYMENT SOLUTIONS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 466 M 2 599 M 2 599 M
Net income 2022 28,1 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net cash 2022 35,5 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 643 M 678 M 678 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart W.A.G PAYMENT SOLUTIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
W.A.G payment solutions plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W.A.G PAYMENT SOLUTIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,93 €
Average target price 1,66 €
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Vohánka Chief Executive Officer & Director
Magdalena Bartos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mirjana Blume Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
W.A.G PAYMENT SOLUTIONS PLC3.02%678
FISERV, INC.8.10%68 629
BLOCK, INC.17.87%44 645
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.16%26 179
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.02%13 906
NEXI S.P.A-3.75%9 793