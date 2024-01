W.A.G payment solutions plc is an integrated payments and mobility platform, focused on the commercial road transportation (CRT) industry. The Company provides payment solutions for fleets of professional transport and forwarding companies, as well as running a network of petrol stations for commercial road transportation. It operates through two segments: Payment solutions and Mobility solutions. The Payment solutions segment includes energy and toll payments. The Mobility solutions segment includes tax refund, fleet management services, navigation, and other service offerings. It provides a unified way of electronic toll payments on a number of European road networks for fleets of professional transport and forwarding companies. It offers recovery of value-added tax refunds and excise duty from European countries. It creates an automated journey book and optimizes traffic with the use of integrated digital maps. The Company is also involved in the sale of navigation licenses.

Sector Business Support Services