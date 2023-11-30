W. P. Carey Inc.(NYSE:WPC) added to S&P Composite 1500

W. P. Carey Inc. is an internally managed diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) and an owner of commercial real estate, net-leased to companies located primarily in the United States and Northern and Western Europe on a long-term basis. Its real estate portfolio comprises primarily of single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail, and self-storage facilities. Its portfolio is comprised of approximately 1,449 properties, net- leased to 392 tenants in 26 countries. Its portfolio also includes 87 operating properties, comprised of 84 self-storage properties, two student housing properties, and one hotel. It operates through two segments: Real Estate and Investment Management. Its Real Estate segment invests primarily in commercial properties located in the United States, and Northern and Western Europe, which are leased to companies on a triple-net lease basis. Investment Management segment manages the real estate investment portfolios for the managed programs.

Sector Diversified REITs