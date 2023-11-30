W. P. Carey Inc.(NYSE:WPC) added to S&P Composite 1500
W. P. Carey Inc.(NYSE:WPC) added to S&P Composite 1500
November 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|62.19 USD
|+0.94%
|+6.51%
|-20.42%
|Nov. 28
|Carlyle Group's Shares Rise as Company to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Nov. 28
|Carlyle Group to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
W. P. Carey Inc.(NYSE:WPC) added to S&P Composite 1500
|Carlyle Group's Shares Rise as Company to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Carlyle Group to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Big tech saves the day
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, Apple, Best Buy, Diageo, Tesla...
|RBC Cuts Price Target on W.P. Carey to $64 From $73, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|Transcript : W. P. Carey Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023
|CI
|W. P. Carey's Q3 Adjusted Funds From Operations Fall, Revenue Rises; 2023 Adjusted FFO Outlook Lowered
|MT
|W. P. Carey Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|W. P. Carey Inc. Announces the Resignation of Jean Hoysradt as Member of Board
|CI
|Spin off
|FA
|Futureal Management Poland Sp Z O O acquired Lipowy Office Park from W. P. Carey Inc..
|CI
|W. P. Carey Announces Date of Properties Spinoff
|MT
|Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on W. P. Carey to $63 From $78, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
|Scotiabank Lowers W. P. Carey's Price Target to $61 From $71, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
|MT
|U.S. Currency
|FA
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on W. P. Carey to $54 From $67, Maintains Underperform Rating
|MT
|W.P. Carey Receives Price Target Cut From RBC to $73 From $79 Amid Office Spinoff/Asset Sale Plan, Outperform Rating Kept
|MT
|BMO Capital Downgrades W. P. Carey to Market Perform From Outperform, Cuts Price Target to $60 From $75
|MT
|Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on W. P. Carey to $66 From $76, Maintains In-Line Rating
|MT
|All options are on the table
|W. P. Carey Approves Plan to Spin Off 59 Office Properties Into Publicly Traded REIT
|MT
|Transcript : W. P. Carey Inc. - Special Call
|CI
|W. P. Carey Inc. agreed to Spin-Off 59 office properties.
|CI
|W. P. Carey Ups Quarterly Dividend to $1.071 per Share From $1.069, Payable Oct. 16 to Stockholders of Record Sept. 29
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-20.42%
|13 472 M $
|+6.36%
|8 134 M $
|+3.37%
|5 395 M $
|-5.16%
|5 171 M $
|-2.38%
|5 122 M $
|-9.61%
|4 170 M $
|+0.17%
|3 667 M $
|+17.76%
|3 372 M $
|-3.65%
|3 157 M $
|-16.10%
|2 792 M $