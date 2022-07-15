Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. W. P. Carey Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPC   US92936U1097

W. P. CAREY INC.

(WPC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
81.33 USD   -1.02%
07:31aW. P. Carey Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, July 29, 2022
PR
07/12W. P. Carey Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
PR
07/08Citigroup Raises W. P. Carey's Price Target to $85 From $80, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

W. P. Carey Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, July 29, 2022

07/15/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date/Time: Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Call-in Number:  1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)
Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally critical commercial real estate that includes 1,336 net lease properties covering approximately 157 million square feet as of March 31, 2022. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com 

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
amcgrath@wpcarey.com

 

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-to-release-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-friday-july-29-2022-301587147.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about W. P. CAREY INC.
07:31aW. P. Carey Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, July 29, 2..
PR
07/12W. P. Carey Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
PR
07/08Citigroup Raises W. P. Carey's Price Target to $85 From $80, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
07/08Raymond James Adjusts W. P. Carey's Price Target to $95 From $90, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
06/29W. P. CAREY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28Wolfe Research Starts W P Carey at Peer Perform With $88 Price Target
MT
06/24W. P. CAREY INC.(NYSE : WPC) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/23Evercore ISI Downgrades W. P. Carey to In Line From Outperform
MT
06/22W. P. CAREY INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statemen..
AQ
06/16W P Carey Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend to $1.059/Share From $1.057/Share, Payable Jul..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on W. P. CAREY INC.
More recommendations