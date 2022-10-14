Advanced search
    WPC   US92936U1097

W. P. CAREY INC.

(WPC)
  Report
10-13-2022
71.16 USD   +0.25%
W. P. Carey Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, November 4, 2022

10/14/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Conference Call Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date/Time: Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Call-in Number:  1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)
Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally critical commercial real estate. Having completed its merger with CPA:18 on August 1, 2022, W. P. Carey's portfolio includes 1,390 net lease properties covering approximately 170 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties (on a combined company basis as of June 30, 2022 and after certain planned dispositions of CPA:18 properties). For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com 

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
amcgrath@wpcarey.com

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-to-release-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-friday-november-4-2022-301649112.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
