NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.870 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.48 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,282 net lease properties covering approximately 168 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of March 31, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

