W.R. Berkley Corporation

W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

(WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation : Announces Sale of Real Estate Investment

12/31/2020 | 11:48am EST
Estimates Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Net Gain of Approximately $105 Million

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the sale of one of its real estate investments - an office complex located in New York City. The Company expects to report a realized pre-tax net gain of approximately $105 million on the sale in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an approximate $52 million pre-tax increase in stockholders’ equity as a result of the accounting treatment required by the transaction’s structure. The gain is in keeping with the Company’s long-term strategy of investing for total return in order to continue delivering superior long-term value creation to shareholders despite a low interest rate environment.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

This is a “Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2020 and beyond, are based upon the Company’s historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results for the year 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement we make. Any projections of growth in our revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 913 M - -
Net income 2020 383 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 11 780 M 11 780 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 7 493
Free-Float 38,4%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 65,67 $
Last Close Price 66,10 $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Richard Mark Baio CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Terrence Michael Walker Chief Information Officer
Mark Ellwood Brockbank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION-4.34%11 780
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.25%35 867
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.56%35 230
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-3.82%32 885
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-26.90%32 324
SAMPO OYJ-11.15%23 591
