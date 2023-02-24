Advanced search
    WRB   US0844231029

W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

(WRB)
  Report
02-24-2023
66.35 USD   +0.12%
04:16pW. R. Berkley Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08:43aBERKLEY W R CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01/30UBS Adjusts W.R. Berkley's Price Target to $87 From $84, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
W. R. Berkley Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 10 cents per share to be paid on March 23, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2023.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 539 M - -
Net income 2022 1 316 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 17 531 M 17 531 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 7 681
Free-Float 38,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 66,27 $
Average target price 81,17 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Mark Baio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Terrence Michael Walker Chief Information Officer
Scott Mansolillo Senior Vice President-Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION-8.68%17 531
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.63%44 463
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.08%43 047
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.98%42 778
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-2.77%34 720
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.76%25 629