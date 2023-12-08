Official W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION press release

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of 50 cents per share to be paid on December 27, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2023. Together with the 50 cents per share special dividend that was paid on January 24, 2023 and the 50 cents per share special dividend that was paid on October 4, 2023, this will bring special cash dividends paid during 2023 to $1.50 per share.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 11 cents per share to be paid on December 27, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2023.

Including today’s announced special and regular quarterly cash dividends and all shares repurchased through September 30, 2023, total capital returned to shareholders during 2023 is approximately $932 million.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

