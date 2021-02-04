Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  W.R. Berkley Corporation    WRB

W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

(WRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

W. R. Berkley Corporation : Names David Brosnan Chief Executive Officer of W. R. Berkley Syndicate Management Limited

02/04/2021 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of David Brosnan as chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Syndicate Management Limited, the Lloyd’s managing agent for W. R. Berkley Syndicate 1967. He succeeds Alastair Blades, who will continue in his role as chief underwriting officer. The appointment is subject to required regulatory approvals, including Lloyd’s.

Mr. Brosnan has 35 years of insurance industry experience, having served in various executive leadership roles at a number of global insurance organizations. He most recently served as chief executive officer of the international division of a leading U.S. insurer in London. Mr. Brosnan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Mr. Blades, who has nearly 35 years of experience in the insurance industry, joined Berkley in 2009 to lead the underwriting strategy for the newly formed W. R Berkley Syndicate 1967. He successfully led the team at W / R / B Underwriting through the transition from a London Market insurer with a Lloyd’s presence to a Lloyd’s centric business that was well positioned for Brexit.

In announcing the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome David to Berkley with his demonstrated leadership, superb market reputation and extensive management experience. Alastair has provided pivotal leadership in developing our integrated Lloyd’s platform. The decoupling of the chief executive officer and chief underwriting officer roles provides each of David and Alastair the opportunity for even greater focus that will enable the W / R / B Underwriting team to maximize its capabilities and expansion opportunities in this improving market."

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
11:11aW. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Names David Brosnan Chief Executive Officer of W. R...
BU
08:11aBERKLEY W R CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03W R BERKLEY : AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation's..
AQ
02/03W R BERKLEY : Prices $300 Million Debt Offering
MT
02/03AM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation's Subordinate..
BU
02/03W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of $300 Million of 4.125% Subordin..
BU
02/03BERKLEY W R CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/31W R BERKLEY : Calls 5.900% Subordinated Debentures Due 2056 for Redemption
AQ
01/29BERKLEY W R CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Calls 5.900% Subordinated Debentures Due 2056 for Re..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 913 M - -
Net income 2020 407 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 11 310 M 11 310 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 493
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
W.R. Berkley Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 69,44 $
Last Close Price 63,60 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Richard Mark Baio CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Terrence Michael Walker Chief Information Officer
Mark Ellwood Brockbank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION-4.25%11 310
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.13%35 012
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.22%34 998
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC2.88%33 556
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.85%33 143
SAMPO OYJ5.79%24 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ