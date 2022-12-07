Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. W.R. Berkley Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRB   US0844231029

W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

(WRB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-12-07 am EST
75.48 USD   +0.09%
09:10aW. R. Berkley Corporation Names Lynn Neville Senior Vice President – Claims
BU
12/06Transcript : W. R. Berkley Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference, Dec-06-2022 08:00 AM
CI
11/29W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Lynn Neville Senior Vice President – Claims

12/07/2022 | 09:10am EST
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Lynn Neville as senior vice president – claims. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Neville joins the Company from an internationally recognized insurer, where she most recently served as the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Insurance Claims. Her responsibilities included all aspects of claims management, administration, and operations. Ms. Neville has more than 30 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Villanova University, a Juris Doctor from the Delaware Law School of Widener University and is a member of the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey bars.

Commenting on the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Lynn to Berkley. Her extensive management, claims and legal background will be complementary to our team and we have no doubt that we will be a better business with her as a part of it.”

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 539 M - -
Net income 2022 1 324 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 20 020 M 20 020 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 7 681
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
W.R. Berkley Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 75,41 $
Average target price 78,92 $
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Mark Baio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Terrence Michael Walker Chief Information Officer
Scott Mansolillo Senior Vice President-Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION35.33%20 020
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.8.49%45 834
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.50%44 175
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.30.31%40 899
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION9.17%34 559
SAMPO OYJ10.30%26 391