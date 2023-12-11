Official W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION press release

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of S. Akbar Khan as president of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company. He succeeds Dennis J. Levesque. The appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Khan is an accomplished property and casualty insurance executive with more than 20 years of industry experience. He most recently served as a senior officer at a leading national U.S. insurer. He has extensive leadership experience across functional roles in underwriting, distribution, strategy, and operations.

Under Mr. Levesque’s leadership, the business fortified its position as an exceptional insurance provider in the California workers’ compensation market for small and midsized businesses. He will support Mr. Khan and the Preferred Employers Insurance team throughout the transition.

Commenting on the appointment W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, “Dennis has been an excellent leader in furthering Preferred Employers’ position as one of the most highly-regarded workers’ compensation businesses in California. We sincerely thank him for his many contributions. Akbar’s extensive underwriting experience and expertise in the California market will be tremendous assets as he leads the outstanding team at Preferred Employers.”

Preferred Employers Insurance is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Please visit www.peiwc.com for more information.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

Products and services are provided by W. R. Berkley Corporation’s subsidiaries and businesses. Businesses are not typically legal entities, but for marketing purposes may sometimes be referred to individually as “a Berkley company” or collectively as “Berkley companies”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211104842/en/