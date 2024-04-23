Net Income Increased 50.4% to $442 Million and Operating Income Increased 53.4% to a Record $423 Million; Return on Equity of 23.7% and Operating Return on Equity of 22.7%

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported its first quarter 2024 results.

Summary Financial Data (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter 2024 2023 Gross premiums written $ 3,362,755 $ 3,049,317 Net premiums written 2,851,291 2,574,824 Net income to common stockholders 442,471 294,126 Net income per diluted share 1.64 1.06 Operating income (1) 423,324 275,966 Operating income per diluted share 1.56 1.00 Return on equity (2) 23.7 % 17.4 % Operating return on equity (1) (2) 22.7 % 16.4 %

(1) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains and related expenses. (2) Return on equity and operating return on equity represent net income and operating income, respectively, expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year common stockholders’ equity.

First quarter highlights included:

Return on equity and operating return on equity of 23.7% and 22.7%, respectively.

Net investment income grew 43.2% to a record $319.8 million.

Record net premiums written grew 10.7% to $2.9 billion.

The current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses of 1.1 loss ratio points was 87.7%.

The reported combined ratio was 88.8%, including current accident year catastrophe losses of $30.5 million.

Pre-tax underwriting income grew 31.8% to $309.0 million.

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 7.8%.

Operating cash flow increased 67.6% to $746.2 million.

The Company commented:

The Company continued to have very strong results in the first quarter 2024, with a 23.7% annualized return on beginning of year common stockholders’ equity.

Growth in first quarter net premiums written accelerated year over year to 10.7%, as market conditions remained favorable in many areas of our business. Our combined ratio was 88.8% even as we continued our prudent view of loss trends. Our flexibility to expand or contract each of our businesses according to specific market conditions continues to be a competitive advantage.

Net investment income increased 43.2% over the prior year first quarter, despite challenges during this quarter with our investment funds. Our total-return investment strategy seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns over the long-term across all market cycles and economic environments. New money rates remain higher than our book yield, which along with extremely strong operating cash flow, positions us well for future investment income growth.

Our results demonstrate how our persistent focus on risk-adjusted return in all aspects of our business allows us to successfully navigate risks and embrace opportunities. We remain confident that we will continue to deliver outstanding value to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter 2024 2023 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 2,851,291 $ 2,574,824 Change in unearned premiums (86,944 ) (83,392 ) Net premiums earned 2,764,347 2,491,432 Net investment income 319,839 223,398 Net investment gains: Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 11,503 22,611 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments 14,277 399 Net investment gains 25,780 23,010 Revenues from non-insurance businesses 120,992 124,200 Insurance service fees 25,319 32,857 Other Income 496 107 Total Revenues 3,256,773 2,895,004 Expenses: Loss and loss expenses 1,663,778 1,538,755 Other operating costs and expenses 868,589 825,575 Expenses from non-insurance businesses 118,607 122,767 Interest expense 31,728 31,836 Total expenses 2,682,702 2,518,933 Income before income tax 574,071 376,071 Income tax expense (132,036 ) (80,342 ) Net Income before noncontrolling interests 442,035 295,729 Noncontrolling interest 436 (1,603 ) Net income to common stockholders $ 442,471 $ 294,126 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.65 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.06 Average shares outstanding (1): Basic 268,211 274,977 Diluted 270,505 277,339

(1) Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

Business Segment Operating Results (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1) (2) First Quarter 2024 2023 Insurance: Gross premiums written $ 2,921,050 $ 2,626,346 Net premiums written 2,445,715 2,185,421 Net premiums earned 2,398,768 2,142,924 Pre-tax income 478,149 352,626 Loss ratio 61.8 % 62.6 % Expense ratio 28.4 % 28.6 % GAAP Combined ratio 90.2 % 91.2 % Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: Gross premiums written $ 441,705 $ 422,971 Net premiums written 405,576 389,403 Net premiums earned 365,579 348,508 Pre-tax income 127,624 101,285 Loss ratio 49.8 % 56.4 % Expense ratio 29.8 % 30.2 % GAAP Combined ratio 79.6 % 86.6 % Corporate and Eliminations: Net investment gains $ 25,780 $ 23,010 Interest expense (31,728 ) (31,836 ) Other expenses (25,754 ) (69,014 ) Pre-tax loss (31,702 ) (77,840 ) Consolidated: Gross premiums written $ 3,362,755 $ 3,049,317 Net premiums written 2,851,291 2,574,824 Net premiums earned 2,764,347 2,491,432 Pre-tax income 574,071 376,071 Loss ratio 60.2 % 61.8 % Expense ratio 28.6 % 28.8 % GAAP Combined ratio 88.8 % 90.6 %

(1) Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. (2) Commencing with the first quarter of 2024, the Company reclassified a program management business from the Insurance segment to the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment. The reclassified business is a program management business offering support on a nationwide basis for commercial casualty and property program administrators. Reclassifications have been made to the Company's 2023 financial information to conform with this presentation.

Supplemental Information (Amounts in thousands) First Quarter 2024 2023 Net premiums written: Other liability $ 1,015,614 $ 901,293 Short-tail lines (1) 532,341 426,654 Auto 348,582 293,857 Workers' compensation 304,632 309,984 Professional liability 244,546 253,633 Total Insurance 2,445,715 2,185,421 Casualty (2) 190,019 211,291 Monoline excess 116,895 104,518 Property (2) 98,662 73,594 Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 405,576 389,403 Total $ 2,851,291 $ 2,574,824 Current accident year losses from catastrophes: Insurance $ 27,451 $ 45,242 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 3,055 2,627 Total $ 30,506 $ 47,869 Net Investment income: Core portfolio (3) $ 331,177 $ 202,962 Investment funds (29,349 ) 2,180 Arbitrage trading account 18,011 18,256 Total $ 319,839 $ 223,398 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized losses on investments $ (14,308 ) $ (20,793 ) Change in unrealized gains on equity securities 25,811 43,404 Total $ 11,503 $ 22,611 Other operating costs and expenses: Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses $ 791,532 $ 718,276 Insurance service expenses 21,439 25,180 Net foreign currency (gains) losses (13,177 ) 9,495 Other costs and expenses 68,795 72,624 Total $ 868,589 $ 825,575 Cash flow from operations $ 746,235 $ 445,323 Reconciliation of net income to operating income: Net income $ 442,471 $ 294,126 Pre-tax investment gains, net of related expenses (25,780 ) (23,010 ) Income tax expense 6,633 4,850 Operating income after-tax (4) $ 423,324 $ 275,966

(1) Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery, high net worth homeowners and other lines. (2) Includes reinsurance casualty and property and certain program management business. (3) Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable. (4) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses). Net investment gains (losses) are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company’s underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net invested assets (1) $ 27,583,673 $ 26,973,703 Total assets 37,851,072 37,111,830 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 19,099,628 18,739,652 Senior notes and other debt 1,827,997 1,827,951 Subordinated debentures 1,009,269 1,009,090 Common stockholders' equity (2) 7,784,832 7,455,431 Common stock outstanding (3) 256,549 256,545 Book value per share (4) 30.34 29.06 Tangible book value per share (4) 29.38 28.08

(1) Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases, net of related liabilities. (2) As of March 31, 2024, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $657 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $367 million. As of December 31, 2023, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $586 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $340 million. (3) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust. (4) Book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio March 31, 2024 (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Carrying Value Percent of Total Fixed maturity securities: United States government and government agencies $ 1,829,552 6.6 % State and municipal: Special revenue 1,546,112 5.6 % State general obligation 430,544 1.6 % Local general obligation 382,778 1.4 % Corporate backed 155,519 0.6 % Pre-refunded 89,053 0.3 % Total state and municipal 2,604,006 9.5 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency 1,612,183 5.8 % Commercial 609,880 2.2 % Residential - Prime 185,957 0.7 % Residential - Alt A 2,760 0.0 % Total mortgage-backed securities 2,410,780 8.7 % Asset-backed securities 4,239,561 15.4 % Corporate: Industrial 3,734,275 13.5 % Financial 3,113,296 11.3 % Utilities 729,662 2.6 % Other 585,470 2.1 % Total corporate 8,162,703 29.5 % Foreign government 1,718,252 6.2 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 20,964,854 75.9 % Equity securities available for sale: Common stocks 846,669 3.1 % Preferred stocks 331,379 1.2 % Total equity securities available for sale 1,178,048 4.3 % Investment funds 1,555,818 5.6 % Real estate 1,273,063 4.6 % Cash and cash equivalents (2) 1,237,005 4.5 % Arbitrage trading account 1,146,119 4.2 % Loans receivable 228,766 0.9 % Net invested assets $ 27,583,673 100.0 %

(1) Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 2.5 years, including cash and cash equivalents. (2) Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

