W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Fourth Quarter Net Premiums Written Grew 26.6% and Return on Equity of 18.7%

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

Summary Financial Data

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 2,766,688 $ 2,221,484 $ 10,700,134 $ 8,847,647 Net premiums written 2,275,509 1,797,457 8,862,867 7,262,437 Net income to common stockholders 294,430 312,150 1,022,490 530,670 Net income per diluted share 1.59 1.67 5.48 2.81 Operating income (1) 284,323 173,043 951,861 438,253 Operating income per diluted share 1.53 0.92 5.10 2.32 Return on equity (2) 18.7 % 20.6 % 16.2 % 8.7 %

(1) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and related expenses. (2) Return on equity represents net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year common stockholders’ equity.

Fourth quarter highlights included:

Return on equity of 18.7%.

Record quarterly underwriting income of $260.9 million.

Net premiums written increased 26.6%.

The current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses of 2.2 loss ratio points was 86.0%.

The reported combined ratio was 88.2%, including catastrophe losses of $48.5 million.

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 9.3%.

Total capital returned to shareholders was $199.6 million, consisting of $176.7 million of special dividends and $22.9 million of regular dividends.

Full year highlights included:

Record full year underwriting income and net income of $845.3 million and $1.0 billion, respectively.

Return on equity of 16.2%.

Record gross and net premiums written grew 20.9% and 22.0% to $10.7 billion and $8.9 billion, respectively.

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 10.4%.

Operating cash flow increased 35.1% to approximately $2.2 billion.

Book value per share grew 12.5%, before dividends and share repurchases.

Total capital returned to shareholders was $478.1 million, including $265.3 million of special dividends, $90.4 million of regular dividends and $122.4 million of share repurchases.

Formed two new operating units, Berkley Management Protection and Berkley Small Business Solutions.

The Company commented:

The Company had another outstanding quarter, which together with strong performance in the first nine months of 2021, led to a record year on many fronts, despite catastrophe losses and continuing low interest rates. The fourth quarter was highlighted by more than 26% growth in net premiums written and an 18.7% annualized return on equity.

Robust premium growth was driven by continued strong rate increases in nearly all lines of business combined with higher exposure growth. Record underwriting income in the quarter reflected year-over-year margin improvement and a further reduction in the expense ratio. We anticipate that the factors fueling the Company’s growth should remain in place for the foreseeable future and that compounding rate increases in excess of loss trend will further contribute to underwriting profits as premiums are fully earned.

Our investment portfolio also performed extremely well in both the quarter and full year. Through our total return strategy, including our allocation to alternative investments, we seek to maximize our investment portfolio’s risk-adjusted returns. In addition, we maintain a short duration in our fixed-maturity portfolio, which has limited the impact of rising interest rates on book value.

Our decentralized business model, built on a culture of innovation with specialized teams of people having extensive knowledge and expertise, allows us to quickly and effectively respond to opportunities in the marketplace. This structure enables us to maintain appropriate discipline throughout the market cycle and achieve robust growth in revenues and earnings when margins improve. Our underwriting and investment portfolios are well-positioned for the anticipated inflationary environment. The Company is performing exceptionally well and we look forward to another great year in 2022.

Webcast Conference Call

About W. R. Berkley Corporation

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

Forward Looking Information

This is a “Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2022 and beyond, are based upon the Company’s historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the cyclical nature of the property casualty industry; the impact of significant competition, including new entrants to the industry; the long-tail and potentially volatile nature of the insurance and reinsurance business; product demand and pricing; claims development and the process of estimating reserves; investment risks, including those of our portfolio of fixed maturity securities and investments in equity securities, including investments in financial institutions, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, loans receivable, investment funds, including real estate, merger arbitrage, energy related and private equity investments; the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues; the uncertain nature of damage theories and loss amounts, including claims for cybersecurity-related risks; natural and man-made catastrophic losses, including as a result of terrorist activities; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of climate change, which may alter the frequency and increase the severity of catastrophe events; general economic and market activities, including inflation, interest rates, and volatility in the credit and capital markets; the impact of the conditions in the financial markets and the global economy, and the potential effect of legislative, regulatory, accounting or other initiatives taken in response, on our results and financial condition; foreign currency and political risks (including those associated with the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, or "Brexit") relating to our international operations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees; continued availability of capital and financing; the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities; the availability of reinsurance; our retention under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019; the ability or willingness of our reinsurers to pay reinsurance recoverables owed to us; other legislative and regulatory developments, including those related to business practices in the insurance industry; credit risk related to our policyholders, independent agents and brokers; changes in the ratings assigned to us or our insurance company subsidiaries by rating agencies; the availability of dividends from our insurance company subsidiaries; potential difficulties with technology and/or cyber security issues; the effectiveness of our controls to ensure compliance with guidelines, policies and legal and regulatory standards; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results for the year 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement we make. Any projections of growth in our revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 2,275,509 $ 1,797,457 $ 8,862,867 $ 7,262,437 Change in unearned premiums (72,076 ) 16,133 (756,836 ) (331,594 ) Net premium earned 2,203,433 1,813,590 8,106,031 6,930,843 Net investment income 165,003 180,977 671,618 583,821 Net investment gains: Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 17,551 162,918 106,958 73,514 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments (5,322 ) 393 (16,326 ) 29,486 Net investment gains 12,229 163,311 90,632 103,000 Revenues from non-insurance businesses 172,225 132,923 489,151 389,888 Insurance service fees 24,326 21,521 93,857 88,777 Other Income 1,014 149 4,177 2,596 Total Revenues 2,578,230 2,312,471 9,455,466 8,098,925 Expenses: Loss and loss expenses 1,330,330 1,111,695 4,953,960 4,468,706 Other operating costs and expenses 692,252 637,250 2,599,270 2,390,392 Expenses from non-insurance businesses 163,698 128,457 472,151 384,488 Interest expense 37,333 35,663 147,180 150,537 Total expenses 2,223,613 1,913,065 8,172,561 7,394,123 Income before income tax 354,617 399,406 1,282,905 704,802 Income tax expense (60,313 ) (86,917 ) (251,890 ) (171,817 ) Net Income before noncontrolling interests 294,304 312,489 1,031,015 532,985 Noncontrolling interest 126 (339 ) (8,525 ) (2,315 ) Net income to common stockholders $ 294,430 $ 312,150 $ 1,022,490 $ 530,670 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.60 $ 1.68 $ 5.53 $ 2.84 Diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.67 $ 5.48 $ 2.81 Average shares outstanding (1): Basic 184,436 185,693 184,953 186,924 Diluted 185,690 187,180 186,499 188,763

(1) Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

Business Segment Operating Results

(Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2021 2020 2021 2020 Insurance: Gross premiums written $ 2,463,050 $ 1,996,169 $ 9,471,667 $ 7,837,496 Net premiums written 2,002,584 1,592,311 7,743,814 6,347,101 Net premiums earned 1,926,456 1,586,578 7,077,708 6,067,669 Pre-tax income 357,399 236,548 1,219,798 668,012 Loss ratio 60.5 % 63.4 % 61.1 % 64.9 % Expense ratio 27.6 % 29.4 % 28.3 % 30.3 % GAAP Combined ratio 88.1 % 92.8 % 89.4 % 95.2 % Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: Gross premiums written $ 303,638 $ 225,315 $ 1,228,467 $ 1,010,151 Net premiums written 272,925 205,146 1,119,053 915,336 Net premiums earned 276,977 227,012 1,028,323 863,174 Pre-tax income 74,378 94,975 270,563 205,587 Loss ratio 59.7 % 46.7 % 61.0 % 61.3 % Expense ratio 28.7 % 31.1 % 29.7 % 31.8 % GAAP Combined ratio 88.4 % 77.8 % 90.7 % 93.1 % Corporate and Eliminations: Net investment gains $ 12,229 $ 163,311 $ 90,632 $ 103,000 Interest expense (37,333 ) (35,663 ) (147,180 ) (150,537 ) Other revenues and expenses (52,056 ) (59,765 ) (150,908 ) (121,260 ) Pre-tax (loss) gain (77,160 ) 67,883 (207,456 ) (168,797 ) Consolidated: Gross premiums written $ 2,766,688 $ 2,221,484 $ 10,700,134 $ 8,847,647 Net premiums written 2,275,509 1,797,457 8,862,867 7,262,437 Net premiums earned 2,203,433 1,813,590 8,106,031 6,930,843 Pre-tax income 354,617 399,406 1,282,905 704,802 Loss ratio 60.4 % 61.3 % 61.1 % 64.5 % Expense ratio 27.8 % 29.6 % 28.5 % 30.4 % GAAP Combined ratio 88.2 % 90.9 % 89.6 % 94.9 %

(1) Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio.

Supplemental Information

(Amounts in thousands) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net premiums written: Other liability $ 740,799 $ 594,546 $ 2,879,616 $ 2,342,884 Short-tail lines (1) 392,430 325,809 1,482,687 1,300,750 Workers' compensation 269,060 241,935 1,148,912 1,099,886 Commercial automobile 297,663 227,190 1,120,566 876,031 Professional liability 302,632 202,831 1,112,033 727,550 Total Insurance 2,002,584 1,592,311 7,743,814 6,347,101 Casualty reinsurance 199,262 141,481 724,595 560,717 Property reinsurance 46,317 41,174 182,436 178,023 Monoline Excess 27,346 22,491 212,022 176,596 Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 272,925 205,146 1,119,053 915,336 Total $ 2,275,509 $ 1,797,457 $ 8,862,867 $ 7,262,437 Current accident year losses from catastrophes (including COVID-19 related losses): Insurance $ 41,462 $ 62,380 $ 150,326 $ 307,037 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 7,000 (19,934 ) 51,721 32,799 Total $ 48,462 $ 42,446 $ 202,047 $ 339,836 Net Investment income: Core portfolio (2) $ 107,027 $ 102,039 $ 413,928 $ 451,637 Investment funds 50,476 52,992 220,014 54,253 Arbitrage trading account 7,500 25,946 37,676 77,931 Total $ 165,003 $ 180,977 $ 671,618 $ 583,821 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments: Net realized (losses) gains on investments $ (5,812 ) $ 126,927 $ 145,413 $ 99,382 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 23,363 35,991 (38,455 ) (25,868 ) Total $ 17,551 $ 162,918 $ 106,958 $ 73,514 Other operating costs and expenses: Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses $ 612,179 $ 536,507 $ 2,306,727 $ 2,111,013 Insurance service expenses 22,186 21,694 86,003 85,724 Net foreign currency (gains) losses (6,508 ) 24,207 (25,725 ) 363 Debt extinguishment costs — 8,440 11,521 8,440 Other costs and expenses 64,395 46,402 220,744 184,852 Total $ 692,252 $ 637,250 $ 2,599,270 $ 2,390,392 Cash flow from operations $ 659,593 $ 479,740 $ 2,183,987 $ 1,616,686 Reconciliation of net income to operating income: Net income $ 294,430 $ 312,150 $ 1,022,490 $ 530,670 Pre-tax investment gains, net of related expenses (12,317 ) (162,337 ) (87,712 ) (102,027 ) Income tax expense 2,210 23,230 17,083 9,610 Operating income after-tax (3) $ 284,323 $ 173,043 $ 951,861 $ 438,253

(1) Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery and other lines. (2) Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable. (3) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses). Net investment gains (losses) are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company’s underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net invested assets (1) $ 23,705,508 $ 21,370,503 Total assets 32,086,414 28,606,913 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 15,390,888 13,784,430 Senior notes and other debt 2,259,416 1,623,025 Subordinated debentures 1,007,652 1,102,309 Common stockholders' equity (2) 6,653,011 6,310,802 Common stock outstanding (3) 176,781 177,825 Book value per share (4) 37.63 35.49 Tangible book value per share (4) 36.40 34.22

(1) Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases, net of related liabilities. (2) As of December 31, 2021, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment gains of $91 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $373 million. As of December 31, 2020, after-tax unrealized investment gains were $290 million and unrealized currency translation losses were $352 million. (3) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 1,752,619 shares of its common stock for $122 million. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust. (4) Book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio

December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Carrying Value Percent of Total Fixed maturity securities: United States government and government agencies $ 855,343 3.6 % State and municipal: Special revenue 2,092,438 8.8 % State general obligation 455,323 1.9 % Local general obligation 430,697 1.8 % Pre-refunded 222,225 1.0 % Corporate backed 172,602 0.7 % Total state and municipal 3,373,285 14.2 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency 752,318 3.2 % Residential - Prime 186,260 0.8 % Commercial 128,756 0.5 % Residential - Alt A 5,570 0.0 % Total mortgage-backed securities 1,072,904 4.5 % Asset-backed securities 4,490,565 19.0 % Corporate: Industrial 3,273,163 13.8 % Financial 1,763,400 7.4 % Utilities 406,302 1.7 % Other 152,810 0.7 % Total corporate 5,595,675 23.6 % Foreign government 1,214,901 5.1 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 16,602,673 70.0 % Equity securities available for sale: Common stocks 695,403 2.9 % Preferred stocks 245,840 1.1 % Total equity securities available for sale 941,243 4.0 % Cash and cash equivalents (2) 1,534,486 6.5 % Real estate 1,852,508 7.8 % Investment funds (3) 1,479,820 6.2 % Arbitrage trading account 1,179,606 5.0 % Loans receivable 115,172 0.5 % Net invested assets $ 23,705,508 100.0 %

(1) Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 2.4 years, including cash and cash equivalents. (2) Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases. (3) Investment funds are net of related liabilities of $0.8 million.

