Return on Equity of 20.0% and Operating Return on Equity of 22.4%; Record Quarterly Net Investment Income of $372 Million

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported its second quarter 2024 results.

Summary Financial Data (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter Six Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross premiums written $ 3,717,772 $ 3,336,773 $ 7,080,528 $ 6,386,091 Net premiums written 3,126,779 2,811,515 5,978,070 5,386,339 Net income to common stockholders 371,909 356,308 814,380 650,434 Net income per diluted share (1) 0.92 0.87 2.01 1.58 Operating income (2) 418,114 310,862 841,344 586,531 Operating income per diluted share (1) 1.04 0.76 2.08 1.42 Return on equity (3) 20.0 % 21.1 % 21.8 % 19.3 % Operating return on equity (2) (3) 22.4 % 18.4 % 22.6 % 17.4 %

(1) The 2024 per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on July 10, 2024, and the 2023 per share amounts were restated for comparative purposes to reflect such common stock split. (2) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and related expenses. (3) Return on equity and operating return on equity represent net income and operating income, respectively, expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year common stockholders’ equity.

Second quarter highlights included:

Return on equity and operating return on equity of 20.0% and 22.4%, respectively.

Net investment income grew 51.8% to a record $372.1 million.

Record net premiums written grew 11.2% to $3.1 billion.

The current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses of 3.2 loss ratio points was 88.0%, and the reported combined ratio was 91.1%.

Average rate increase excluding workers' compensation were approximately 8.3%.

Book value per share grew 4.7%, before dividends and share repurchases.

Total capital returned to shareholders was $381.3 million, consisting of $223.8 million of share repurchases, $127.0 million of special dividends and $30.5 million of regular dividends.

Operating cash flow increased 24.4% to $881.3 million.

The Company commented:

Continued strong underwriting and investment income drove our 20.0% annualized return on beginning of year common stockholders’ equity in the second quarter.

Market conditions remained favorable in many areas of our business, fueling growth in net premiums written of 11.2%. Our combined ratio was 91.1% inclusive of 3.2 loss ratio points of catastrophe losses.

Net investment income increased 51.8% over the prior year second quarter, driven by an increase in fixed-maturity income from a growing portfolio with higher yields. We anticipate that the Company’s new money rate will remain higher than the current yield of our fixed-maturity securities for the foreseeable future. Coupled with our increasing investment portfolio from continuing record cash flow, we remain well-positioned for further investment income growth.

Our decentralized structure and consistent focus on long-term risk-adjusted return allow us to effectively operate in a rapidly-changing environment. We continue to believe that expertise matters in both underwriting and investing. The Company expects to continue to deliver outstanding returns to our shareholders for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter Six Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 3,126,779 $ 2,811,515 $ 5,978,070 $ 5,386,339 Change in unearned premiums (280,364 ) (258,788 ) (367,308 ) (342,180 ) Net premiums earned 2,846,415 2,552,727 5,610,762 5,044,159 Net investment income 372,129 245,152 691,967 468,551 Net investment (losses) gains: Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (60,306 ) 68,647 (48,803 ) 91,258 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments 1,794 (9,993 ) 16,070 (9,594 ) Net investment (losses) gains (58,512 ) 58,654 (32,733 ) 81,664 Revenues from non-insurance businesses 125,705 113,910 246,696 238,110 Insurance service fees 27,597 25,471 52,917 58,328 Other income 698 — 1,196 106 Total Revenues 3,314,032 2,995,914 6,570,805 5,890,918 Expenses: Loss and loss expenses 1,780,596 1,569,654 3,444,374 3,108,409 Other operating costs and expenses 892,935 823,682 1,761,524 1,649,255 Expenses from non-insurance businesses 121,120 113,538 239,727 236,306 Interest expense 31,708 31,856 63,436 63,692 Total expenses 2,826,359 2,538,730 5,509,061 5,057,662 Income before income tax 487,673 457,184 1,061,744 833,256 Income tax expense (115,788 ) (101,460 ) (247,824 ) (181,803 ) Net Income before noncontrolling interests 371,885 355,724 813,920 651,453 Noncontrolling interest 24 584 460 (1,019 ) Net income to common stockholders $ 371,909 $ 356,308 $ 814,380 $ 650,434 Net income per share (1): Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 2.03 $ 1.59 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.87 $ 2.01 $ 1.58 Average shares outstanding (1) (2): Basic 400,273 406,296 401,295 409,364 Diluted 403,737 409,643 404,679 412,819

(1) The 2024 per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on July 10, 2024, and the 2023 per share amounts were restated for comparative purposes to reflect such common stock split. (2) Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

Business Segment Operating Results (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1) (2) Second Quarter Six Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Insurance: Gross premiums written $ 3,360,850 $ 2,994,059 $ 6,281,900 $ 5,620,406 Net premiums written 2,810,448 2,505,856 5,256,163 4,691,277 Net premiums earned 2,484,569 2,215,186 4,883,338 4,358,110 Pre-tax income 490,053 386,350 968,202 738,977 Loss ratio 64.0 % 63.1 % 62.9 % 62.8 % Expense ratio 28.4 % 27.8 % 28.4 % 28.3 % GAAP Combined ratio 92.4 % 90.9 % 91.3 % 91.1 % Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: Gross premiums written $ 356,922 $ 342,714 $ 798,628 $ 765,685 Net premiums written 316,331 305,659 721,907 695,062 Net premiums earned 361,846 337,541 727,424 686,049 Pre-tax income 124,449 105,420 252,074 206,704 Loss ratio 52.8 % 51.2 % 51.3 % 53.9 % Expense ratio 29.0 % 30.1 % 29.4 % 30.1 % GAAP Combined ratio 81.8 % 81.3 % 80.7 % 84.0 % Corporate and Eliminations: Net investment (losses) gains $ (58,512 ) $ 58,654 $ (32,733 ) $ 81,664 Interest expense (31,708 ) (31,856 ) (63,436 ) (63,692 ) Other expenses (36,609 ) (61,384 ) (62,363 ) (130,397 ) Pre-tax loss (126,829 ) (34,586 ) (158,532 ) (112,425 ) Consolidated: Gross premiums written $ 3,717,772 $ 3,336,773 $ 7,080,528 $ 6,386,091 Net premiums written 3,126,779 2,811,515 5,978,070 5,386,339 Net premiums earned 2,846,415 2,552,727 5,610,762 5,044,159 Pre-tax income 487,673 457,184 1,061,744 833,256 Loss ratio 62.6 % 61.5 % 61.4 % 61.6 % Expense ratio 28.5 % 28.1 % 28.6 % 28.5 % GAAP Combined ratio 91.1 % 89.6 % 90.0 % 90.1 %

(1) Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. (2) Commencing with the first quarter of 2024, the Company reclassified a program management business from the Insurance segment to the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment. The reclassified business is a program management business offering support on a nationwide basis for commercial casualty and property program administrators. Reclassifications have been made to the Company's 2023 financial information to conform with this presentation.

Supplemental Information (Amounts in thousands) Second Quarter Six Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums written: Other liability $ 1,131,676 $ 987,687 $ 2,147,291 $ 1,888,978 Short-tail lines (1) 643,101 558,123 1,175,442 984,777 Auto 408,178 352,584 756,760 646,442 Workers' compensation 332,432 325,170 637,064 635,154 Professional liability 295,061 282,292 539,606 535,926 Total Insurance 2,810,448 2,505,856 5,256,163 4,691,277 Casualty (2) 188,117 189,970 378,136 401,261 Property (2) 102,158 90,585 200,820 164,179 Monoline excess 26,056 25,104 142,951 129,622 Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 316,331 305,659 721,907 695,062 Total $ 3,126,779 $ 2,811,515 $ 5,978,070 $ 5,386,339 Current accident year losses from catastrophes: Insurance $ 86,632 $ 48,007 $ 114,082 $ 93,249 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 3,047 5,540 6,103 8,167 Total $ 89,679 $ 53,547 $ 120,185 $ 101,416 Net Investment income: Core portfolio (3) $ 329,971 $ 229,302 $ 661,147 $ 432,265 Investment funds 25,476 (1,187 ) (3,873 ) 993 Arbitrage trading account 16,682 17,037 34,693 35,293 Total $ 372,129 $ 245,152 $ 691,967 $ 468,551 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments: Net realized gains (losses) on investments $ 6,411 $ 47,387 $ (7,898 ) $ 26,594 Change in unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities (66,717 ) 21,260 (40,905 ) 64,664 Total $ (60,306 ) $ 68,647 $ (48,803 ) $ 91,258 Other operating costs and expenses: Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses $ 811,997 $ 718,234 $ 1,603,529 $ 1,436,510 Insurance service expenses 23,084 23,931 44,523 49,111 Net foreign currency (gains) losses (10,118 ) 11,226 (23,295 ) 20,721 Other costs and expenses 67,972 70,291 136,767 142,913 Total $ 892,935 $ 823,682 $ 1,761,524 $ 1,649,255 Cash flow from operations $ 881,330 $ 708,745 $ 1,627,565 $ 1,154,069 Reconciliation of net income to operating income: Net income $ 371,909 $ 356,308 $ 814,380 $ 650,434 Pre-tax investment losses (gains), net of related expenses 58,631 (57,862 ) 32,733 (81,250 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (12,426 ) 12,416 (5,769 ) 17,347 Operating income after-tax (4) $ 418,114 $ 310,862 $ 841,344 $ 586,531

(1) Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery, high net worth homeowners and other lines. (2) Includes reinsurance casualty and property and certain program management business. (3) Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable. (4) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses). Net investment gains (losses) are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company’s underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net invested assets (1) $ 28,011,519 $ 26,973,703 Total assets 38,909,919 37,111,830 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 19,567,190 18,739,652 Senior notes and other debt 1,828,422 1,827,951 Subordinated debentures 1,009,449 1,009,090 Common stockholders' equity (2) 7,773,782 7,455,431 Common stock outstanding (3) (4) 380,647 384,817 Book value per share (4) (5) 20.42 19.37 Tangible book value per share (4) (5) 19.78 18.72

(1) Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases, net of related liabilities. (2) As of June 30, 2024, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $670 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $364 million. As of December 31, 2023, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $586 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $340 million. (3) During the six months ended and three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 4,298,510 shares of its common stock for $223.8 million. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust. (4) The 2024 per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on July 10, 2024, and the 2023 per share amounts were restated for comparative purposes to reflect such common stock split. (5) Book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio June 30, 2024 (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Carrying Value Percent of Total Fixed maturity securities: United States government and government agencies $ 1,822,376 6.5 % State and municipal: Special revenue 1,508,209 5.4 % State general obligation 443,673 1.6 % Local general obligation 379,024 1.4 % Corporate backed 161,332 0.6 % Pre-refunded 87,978 0.3 % Total state and municipal 2,580,216 9.3 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency 1,855,209 6.6 % Commercial 558,051 2.0 % Residential - Prime 179,841 0.6 % Residential - Alt A 2,508 0.0 % Total mortgage-backed securities 2,595,609 9.2 % Asset-backed securities 4,014,446 14.3 % Corporate: Industrial 3,893,745 13.9 % Financial 3,196,583 11.4 % Utilities 711,967 2.5 % Other 610,125 2.2 % Total corporate 8,412,420 30.0 % Foreign government 1,657,609 5.9 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 21,082,676 75.2 % Equity securities available for sale: Common stocks 696,555 2.5 % Preferred stocks 381,537 1.4 % Total equity securities available for sale 1,078,092 3.9 % Investment funds 1,589,119 5.7 % Cash and cash equivalents (2) 1,411,140 5.0 % Real estate 1,279,306 4.6 % Arbitrage trading account 1,221,861 4.4 % Loans receivable 349,325 1.2 % Net invested assets $ 28,011,519 100.0 %

(1) Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 2.5 years, including cash and cash equivalents. (2) Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

