W.R. Berkley Corporation    WRB

W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

(WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation : to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

03/02/2021 | 04:36pm EST
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that William R. Berkley, its executive chairman and W. Robert Berkley, Jr., its president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference that is being held virtually. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours and remain accessible for approximately the following 90 days.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 554 M - -
Net income 2021 700 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 12 438 M 12 438 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 7 495
Free-Float 38,5%
Technical analysis trends W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 71,11 $
Last Close Price 70,13 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Mark Baio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Terrence Michael Walker Chief Information Officer
Scott Mansolillo Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION4.38%12 438
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC19.68%39 184
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.65%37 931
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.32%34 934
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.19%33 231
SAMPO OYJ6.16%24 577
