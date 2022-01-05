Log in
W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings on January 27, 2022

01/05/2022 | 04:17pm EST
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com.

The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. A live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 031 M - -
Net income 2021 963 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 14 568 M 14 568 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 7 495
Free-Float 38,1%
Technical analysis trends W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 82,47 $
Average target price 90,31 $
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Mark Baio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Terrence Michael Walker Chief Information Officer
Scott Mansolillo Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION-1.37%14 568
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.3.76%48 988
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.64%39 115
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.49%38 778
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.96%34 725
SAMPO OYJ2.50%27 904