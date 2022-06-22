Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  W.R. Berkley Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WRB   US0844231029

W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

(WRB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
66.93 USD   -0.89%
04:16pW. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on July 21, 2022
BU
06/16BERKLEY W R CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16Here's a few companies to watch out in the financial sector
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on July 21, 2022

06/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its second quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 21, 2022. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com.

The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. A live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 389 M - -
Net income 2022 1 422 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 17 909 M 17 909 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 7 681
Free-Float 38,2%
Managers and Directors
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Mark Baio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Terrence Michael Walker Chief Information Officer
Scott Mansolillo Senior Vice President-Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION22.95%17 909
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-8.28%41 313
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.96%38 736
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.19.77%37 969
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.47%33 493
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.62%24 057