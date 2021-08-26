Log in
    WRB   US0844231029

W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

(WRB)
  
W. R. Berkley Corporation : to Present at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference

08/26/2021 | 09:01am EDT
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that William R. Berkley, its executive chairman and W. Robert Berkley, Jr., its president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours and remain accessible for approximately 90 days.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 920 M - -
Net income 2021 903 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 13 526 M 13 526 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 7 495
Free-Float 38,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 76,19 $
Average target price 83,22 $
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Mark Baio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Terrence Michael Walker Chief Information Officer
Scott Mansolillo Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION14.71%13 526
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.45.09%46 976
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION25.42%40 766
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES15.82%40 563
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.21%33 565
SAMPO OYJ27.60%28 782