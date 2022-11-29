Advanced search
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

(WRB)
2022-11-29
75.04 USD   +0.33%
11/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on WR Berkley to $75 From $72, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
11/11Janney Initiates W.R. Berkley at Buy, Sets $88 Price Target
MT
11/04BERKLEY W R CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

11/29/2022
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that William R. Berkley, its executive chairman and W. Robert Berkley, Jr., its president and chief executive officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours and remain accessible for approximately 90 days.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.


© Business Wire 2022
11/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on WR Berkley to $75 From $72, Maintains Equal-Weig..
MT
11/11Janney Initiates W.R. Berkley at Buy, Sets $88 Price Target
MT
11/04BERKLEY W R CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/01UBS Adjusts W.R. Berkley Price Target to $84 From $81, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/27W. R. Berkley Corporation Forms Berkley E&S Solutions
BU
10/27W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/27W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Formation of Berkley E&S Solutions
CI
10/25RBC Raises Price Target on W.R. Berkley to $81 From $75 After Q3 Earnings Beat, Maintai..
MT
10/24Transcript : W. R. Berkley Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2022
CI
10/24W. R. Berkley Reports Higher Q3 Adjusted Profit, Premium Revenue
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 554 M - -
Net income 2022 1 321 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 19 855 M 19 855 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 7 681
Free-Float 38,3%
W.R. Berkley Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 74,79 $
Average target price 78,67 $
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Mark Baio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Terrence Michael Walker Chief Information Officer
Scott Mansolillo Senior Vice President-Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION36.89%19 855
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.82%45 129
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES19.11%43 664
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.35.64%41 848
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.81%35 199
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.03%25 719