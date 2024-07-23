REFINITIV STREETEVENTS
WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT
JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Richard Mark Baio W R Berkley Corp - Chief Financial Officer
William R. Berkley W R Berkley Corp. - Executive Chairman of the Board
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Securities, LLC - Analyst
Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst
Joshua Shanker BofA Securities - Analyst
Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst
Mark Hughes Truist Securities, Inc. - Analyst
Ryan Tunis Autonomous Research US LP - Analyst
Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen - Analyst
David Motemaden Evercore ISI Institutional Equities - Analyst
Brian Meredith UBS Investment Bank - Analyst
Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc. - Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good day, and welcome to W.R. Berkley Corporation's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's conference call is being recorded. The speaker's remarks may contain forward-looking statements, some of which forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including, without limitation, believes, expects or estimates. We caution you that such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will, in fact, be achieved.
Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2023, and our other filings made within the SEC for a description at a business environment in which we operate and the important factors that may materially affect our results. W.R. Berkley Corporation is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Berkley. Please go ahead, sir.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Krista, thank you very much. We appreciate you getting us through that marathon of a safe harbor statement. And good afternoon to all, and welcome to our Q2 call. Thank you for finding the time and thank you for the interest in the company. Along with me on the call, you have Bill Berkley, Executive Chair; as well as Rich Baio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the group. We are going to follow our typical agenda where momentarily, I'll be handing it over to Rich.
They'll run through some highlights for you all. We'll then flip it back to me. I'll offer a few of my own observations on both the industry as well as our quarter, and then we'll be pleased to open it up for Q&A. Before I hand it to Rich, I guess, perhaps stating the obvious, clearly, an active quarter of frequency of what I would define as severity, but perhaps relatively modest severity on the property front.
JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
From our perspective, it was an opportunity for this organization to differentiate itself as it does when there is severity on the property market front. And in spite of all the challenges, we were still able to deliver a 91 combined. I guess for those that drive to the but for club, it would be an
88. But when we look at the goal of the exercise being to generate good risk-adjusted returns to build the book value, we are of the view that cat do count and so does net development. In our opinion, it's not just about the steps forward that you take.
It's also about the steps backwards that you will avoid and that is very much woven into how we approach the business on all fronts. So with that, I will hand it to Rich and I will follow him in a couple of minutes, Rich, if you would, please.
Richard Mark Baio - W R Berkley Corp - Chief Financial Officer
Of course. Thanks, Rob, and good evening, everyone. The company continued to perform well with the second quarter annualized return on beginning of year equity of 20% on a net income basis and 22.4% on an operating earnings basis. References to per share information in my comments and the earnings release have been adjusted for the three for two common stock split effect on July 10. Operating income increased approximately 35% to $418 million or $1.04 per share, driven by strong underwriting and investment income.
Growth of 11.2% and net premiums written to a record $3.1 billion represents the first time above $3 billion a quarter and provides the opportunity for continued record setting net premiums earned beyond this quarter. The US dollar strengthened to many foreign currencies in the quarter, adversely impacting the growth rate by approximately 90 basis points and accordingly would have been 12.1% excluding the foreign currency impact. We grew in both segments of our business, led by the Insurance segment with 12.2% growth on adjusted for foreign currency. And Reinsurance and Monoline Excess segment increased 3.5% led by property.
Pretax underwriting income was $254 million, which included $90 million of catastrophe losses or 3.2 loss ratio points. Heightened catastrophe events during the quarter led to the increase in cat losses of 1.1 loss ratio points over the prior year quarter, well below what we expect will impact the industry. Our careful and prudent management of cat risks has continued to result in stability in earnings. Our accident year loss ratio, excluding cats, is 59.4%, slightly below the prior year's 59.5%.
The prior year accident development was favorable by $1 million, combined with the previously mentioned cat losses, brings our calendar year loss ratio to 62.6%. The expense ratio increased 40 basis points to 28.5% and primarily due to higher commissions from business mix and is relatively flat to the sequential quarter. We remain confident with our guidance that the expense ratio should be comfortably below 30%. Record pretax net investment income increased almost 52% to $372 million.
The fixed maturity securities continue to drive results quarter-over-quarter with an increase of more than $100 million. In addition, net investment income from investment funds improved to $25 million in the quarter. The record operating cash flow through the first 6 months of $1.6 billion combined with the ability to reinvest the roll-off of existing securities at higher yields should continue to drive growth in net investment income quarter-over-quarter for the foreseeable future. The credit quality of the investment portfolio and duration remains at a AA in 2.5 years for the quarter.
The effective tax rate was 23.7% and will likely remain at this level through the remainder of the year due to the contribution of foreign earnings taxed at rates greater than the US statutory rate of 21%. Turning to capital management, the company returned total capital of $381 million, consisting of $224 million of share repurchases, $127 million of special dividends and $30 million of regular dividends. Stockholders' equity increased 4.2% from the beginning of the year to $7.8 billion, while book value per share of $20.42 grew 5.4% over the same period. Book value per share before share repurchases and dividends grew 4.7% in the quarter and 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. With that, Rob, I'll turn it back to you.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Okay. Thanks, Rich, that was great. A couple of comments from me, maybe starting on the more macro in the industry and within touch on our quarter as promised. So from my perspective, the industry continues to be one that responds to pain. Pain is the catalyst for discipline and change.
JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
We see that from one product to another. I guess perhaps the one analogy would be the cast may change, but generally speaking, the script does not change. Unfortunately, it's somewhat predictable. Speaking of change, certainly, we are seeing a bit of a tempering on the financial and economic inflation front. That having been said, social inflation shows no sign of abating.
Social inflation is something that we have been very actively and loudly talking about going back to 2018 when we started to alarm and share with people what we were seeing in loss trend. One of the challenges, particularly as of late and it's really in much of the country is there's a bit of resistance in amongst many insurance departments and allowing carriers to get rate filings that they need to keep up with loss cost trend. That consequently has been creating and continues to create an opportunity in the specialty lines, in particular, the E&S lines as the standard market is not able to get their rates to where they need to be, again, given what trend is driven by social inflation. I'm not going to get into every nook and cranny of every major commercial line, but I will flag that auto liability continues to be an area of concern.
And obviously, by extension, that can feed into the umbrella line. From our perspective, when you talk about social inflation, there is no product line that is more exposed than auto liability these days. Turning to our quarter, as Rich covered earlier, I would just point out the growth was up by 11.4%. As you mentioned, the net was up by 11.2%.
The big delta there was a couple of fold. One was our captive business, which continues to do exceptionally well. A few new operations that we started and when they're in their infancy and don't have much balance to them, we'll maybe be more dependent on the reinsurance buy. And lastly, there was a moment post 1/1, but before everyone started to turn their attention to what could be a very active wind season, the ILW market softened a little bit, and we took advantage of that.
As Rich mentioned, the 11.2% on the top line was reasonably healthy growth. The rate coming in at 8.3 times comp from our perspective should give comfort to that as it gives to us that we have been up of the trend. That having been said, rate is important, but it's not the whole story. One needs to be conscious of what's happening with terms and conditions if you would remind all of us that oftentimes terms and conditions can have a greater impact than rate on the FMO of underwriting.
In addition to that, something that we talk about from time to time, but it's coming into sharper and sharper focus. And that is how there are certain territories or jurisdictions or venues that as far as a legal environment or a legal climate are changing and changing very rapidly. So there are certain territories that once upon a time, politically were read and that was still over sort of legal environment. We are seeing those change.
And I wouldn't say that they're bright blue, but they are certainly evolving to something that's more of a shade of purple from our perspective. Rich touched on the expense ratio, again, reasonably stable there. Obviously, as he had mentioned earlier in the year and again, touched on in his comments a few moments ago, new businesses that we started that are in their infancy are now incorporated into that until the critical mass there a bit of a drag on the expense side. And in addition to that, we're making some pretty chunky investments on the tech front, as well as the data and analytics front.
Loss ratio, the 66%, again, not bad given the time of year and what's going on with SCS and related. That having been said, we are always looking to try and improve upon that. There's a lot of chatter in the marketplace at the moment around losses, and specifically around reserves. Look, when the day is all done, there's one of the great challenges of this industry is you sell your product before you know your cost of goods sold.
None of us know what tomorrow will bring. None of us know what a jury is going to do. That having been said, as we have commented countless times over the past several years, particularly in light of the commentary the questioning and occasionally, the chart size that we've received for in spite of all the rate we've gotten, how is it that you are not dropping our loss yet. Our response has been consistently that we have a respect for the unknown.
We have an appreciation for what's going on with social inflation and consequently, early on, we are going to hold our picks at a higher level, and they will season out over time as we have more information. A couple of data points that I thought could be possibly helpful is, the paid loss ratio continues to run in the mid-40s. When we look back at how much rate we have gotten since 2019, all lines, ex comp on the insurance front are approximately 68% as cumulative, of course. And finally, another data point since some people have suggested that the paid loss ratio tells part of the story, because your business is growing.
JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
I would add to that, much of the business as growth has been due to rate. But nevertheless, I would suggest that people could look at a different data point and it would be helpful to them, that being initial IBNR relative to net earned premium.
And if you go back in time and you look at that data, which we have, if you look at sort of the '16 to '19 period, that was running at somewhere between 31% and 34%-ish. If you look at '20 to '23, that's running between 37.5% and 39%. So people think about the strength of our loss reserves, perhaps that would be a helpful data point. Pivoting over to the investment portfolio, Rich touched on this earlier, duration 2.5 strong AA.
The domestic book yields come in at 4.5 and the new money rate in spite of all the chatter around interest rates and where they're so on and so forth, still starts with a 5. And I would tell you, it's probably flirting with 5.25 these days. Our cash flow remains strong for the quarter. It was $880 million, $1.6 billion for the first half of the year.
Maybe taking a half step back on a little more of a macro front. I think some people have taken note that we played it reasonably well in how we position things for this rising interest rate environment after the quick acknowledgment of that, I think attention quickly turns to. So what are you doing now? What are you doing to make sure you set the table appropriately for tomorrow?
And to make a long story short, we have a view that regardless of who ends up in the White House and regardless of who's sitting in what seat in Washington, DC. This country has a serious issue with deficit and fundamentally a serious issue with spending. So there is nothing that leads us to believe that, that is going to be curtailed anytime soon. That having been said and what compounds the challenge is that some of the largest buyers of US treasuries that being foreign buyers, specifically China and Japan, it's reasonably apparent that they, along with other foreign buyers, the appetite may not be there.
So when you put all of this together, our view is that even if short-term rates come down, you are likely to see the yield curve uninverted. And that will provide an opportunity for us to nudge our duration out. Obviously, around the election, there's a lot of commentary and speculation as to what leaders that will be in the White House, will be doing going forward. I would just add the observation from our perspective if we find ourselves in a situation where an administration takes a different view around innovation, and we find ourselves further in a situation where certain parts of the labor market are no longer here to do those jobs, that will likely lead to greater inflation.
Additionally, the idea of tariffs does quite frankly, all it does is raise the cost products that will likely lead to inflation as well. Just pivoting quickly on capital, Rich touched on the capital we've been returning. When the day is all done, the company at this stage for the foreseeable, we think, is going to be growing 10% to 15%. Could there be a quarter where we do a little more, a quarter, we do a little less?
Absolutely, but that's sort of the strike zone as we see it. But at the same time, we're generating returns and give or take, high teens, low 20s pretty consistently, and there's a lot of visibility around that from our perspective. So our ability to return capital for the foreseeable is robust. When you layer that on top of, I think that the view, if you take a close look at the analysis, any of the agencies have done we are an exceptionally strong place to begin with.
So we'll have to see what tomorrow brings, but there is a lot of flexibility that the organization enjoys at this stage. So I will pause there. And Krista, we would be pleased to open it up for questions. Thank you.
Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S
Operator
(Operator Instructions) Elyse Greenspan, Wells Fargo.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Hi, Elyse, good afternoon.
JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC - Analyst
Hi, thanks. Good afternoon. My first question, you hit out in your comments, right? A lot of interest in reserves these days across the industry. I know you guys said you leased $1 million in the quarter. Could you just provide some more color at the breakdown between insurance and reinsurance or anything by accident year just to give us a sense of what's going on in that?
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Rich has the insurance versus reinsurance. And if you're looking for more detail, I would suggest that if you don't mind, Elyse, follow up with Rich and Karen, and we'll give you as much detail as they're legally allowed to.
Richard Mark Baio - W R Berkley Corp - Chief Financial Officer
So on the insurance segment, we developed favorably by $2.5 million. And on the Reinsurance and Monoline Access segment, we developed unfavorably by $1.5 million, so that headed down to the $1 million.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
I would just add, there's a lot of gives and takes on in each one of those depending on the product line and for our purposes, we're looking at it by operating unit by product line.
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC - Analyst
Okay, and then maybe another one for Rich. You guys had given some guidance on the Argentinian inflation-linked securities. Where did that come in in the quarter? And do you have a sense of what that could provide in the third quarter?
Richard Mark Baio - W R Berkley Corp - Chief Financial Officer
So in the second quarter, we wound up reporting $63 million on inflation linkers. So it was within the high end of the range. And then if you were to look at a normalized level with regards to the linkers on a go-forward basis, looking out over the next few quarters, we would anticipate, depending on inflation where it goes, it could be somewhere between $20 million and $30 million.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
And just to add to that, Rich, if maybe what you were just sharing is sort of contribution, what it means operating, if you could circle back and give at least a sense what it means on the net as well because of the FX piece and so on because I think it's important that people have the full picture on this.
Richard Mark Baio - W R Berkley Corp - Chief Financial Officer
Absolutely. So in the quarter, one of the things that, you'll have noticed is that we had about $58 million of losses on a, I'll say, a realized/unrealized capital gain perspective. There's a number of moving pieces in there. But to Rob's point, there's about $50 million of foreign currency losses that are reflected in that number. So that would offset the $63 million that we reflected in net investment income.
JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
So on a net income basis, pretax, you have about $13 million of impact, if you will, impacting the net income. And if we were to look out into the foreseeable quarter, you'll likely see a similar situation arise where FX will largely offset the impact that's coming through on the net investment income side.
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC - Analyst
Thanks. And one last one. Rob, you had 8.3 times rate ex workers' comp in the quarter. I think that went up 50 basis points sequentially. What was the driver of the increase?
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
We charge more.
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC - Analyst
Well, which lines contributed?
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
I have the aggregate in front of me, Elyse, if you want to circle back with us, we'd be happy to share it with you. But what I would tell you is probably auto is the leading candidate. So when you look maybe more than you're looking for, but I'll throw it out there anyway. When you look at the growth, for example, where we break it out in the release, the auto line has grown at almost 16%. What's driving that is rate, rate, rate per the comments earlier, so auto is the leading candidate these days.
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC - Analyst
Okay, thank you.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Yeah.
Operator
Robert Cox, Goldman Sachs.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Hey, Rob, good afternoon.
Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst
Hey, good afternoon and appreciate you taking the question on. Yes, I just wanted to go back to reserves. Rob, you mentioned some some bigger movements. I don't know if that's bigger than usual this quarter between product lines, but any further color on on the reserve movements by product line?
JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Sorry, I don't recall commenting on reserves by product line. Rich, did you hear something about product line? There was no commentary on that, Rob. I'm not sure what you're referring to, excuse me.
Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst
I was just commenting on how you said there was like puts and takes I think, by product.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Yeah, I mean, ultimately, the point that I was trying to articulate was that we got 50 different businesses that make up the group, and we're looking at it both in the aggregate as well as at a very granular level. So when you hear about the development that Rich looked at, I think that the reality is that there are a lot of pluses and minuses, and that's just where it came out to. But as far as specifics, as it relates to what's happening now, will probably be more detailed in the queue.
Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst
Okay, got it. And then just as a follow-up, I wanted to just go back to some of the comments from last quarter on raising some IBNR in the insurance picks. And if there was any movement in sort of how you guys looked at loss trend across product lines within the insurance segment this quarter?
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Well, honestly, Rob, I don't have a clear recollection of what you're referring to. I think generally speaking, we feel pretty good about our picks. But as mentioned earlier, alluded to earlier, we're paying close attention to the auto liability line.
Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst
Okay, got it. Thanks.
Operator
Josh Shanker, Bank of America.
Joshua Shanker - BofA Securities - Analyst
(multiple speakers) I'm going to get my chances on reserves. We see what I can find. So one of your competitors or maybe one of your peers, I should say, because there's been an elongation in the pace of wind claims are being paid and being made at a higher level of severity. To the extent that, that doesn't mean you couldn't have reserved or anticipated for, but is there another big that the python has allowed for the industry in '22 and '23 that the claims are coming in differently than they would have looking at the trends from the years prior?
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Nothing that's noteworthy from our perspective. Josh, we're not the biggest property shot they cover, but we certainly do play in the space. And at this stage, we're not noticing any meaningful pattern of an elongation of the property claims to.
JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
Joshua Shanker - BofA Securities - Analyst
And you cited, of course, the difficulties persistently with a line like commercial auto liability. When you talk about how much IBNR you're putting up? Are there certain lines that are getting that special IBNR focus that are driving that in particular?
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
I think what really we're focused on, Josh, is the claims environment and making sure that we are acutely aware of where that is going. We have taken a tremendous amount of rate and a variety of other actions and we continue to pay close attention to that. And when I was making the comments earlier about being sensitive to different legal venues, that would certainly apply to commercial auto or auto liability, if you like. So when we look at that product line, are we trying to make sure that we are approaching it with the appropriate level of caution? Absolutely.
Joshua Shanker - BofA Securities - Analyst
And if I can sneak one more in for Rich. And I guess in past quarters, we're talking about the high interest yield opportunity in fixed income markets. And I think it was said that the appetite for the proportion of income going into alternative rates will be lower, given how much money you can make in bonds. By notice the proportion of alt has been creeping up over time. Is that just an unusual work or are you seeing different opportunities in the alternative markets that you couldn't see six and 12 months ago?
Richard Mark Baio - W R Berkley Corp - Chief Financial Officer
Josh, I think it's really more around commitments that we make. So as you can imagine, these are private equity-like investments. And so when you make an investment in particular funds, you're committing to a certain amount of capital over time, so that's what's giving rise to the increase in the dollars that are showing up there, if that's what your question is.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
I would just add to Rich's comments, Josh. Given where interest rates are, from our perspective, alternatives are really not a great interest to us going forward. Could there be an exception here or there? Absolutely. But we are very pleased with the opportunity that the fixed income market offers. And I think you will see us continue to lean into that at this stage.
Operator
Michael Zaremski, BMO Capital Markets.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Hey, David, good afternoon.
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst
Just curious, most of the attention on reserves has been coming from noncommercial auto actually more recently. You've been showing and talking about kind of commercial auto continue to get increasing rate. Not that commercial auto has been a good guy for the industry in anyway, but is there anything we should be reading that you think the industry still has plenty of kind of issues to deal with, scrap with on the commercial auto more so than the other non-auto or --.
JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
What I'm trying to message and probably not doing a great job is that I think social inflation doesn't necessarily discriminate between lines. I think it is a live and well and basically, every liability line is exposed to it. That having been said, I think there are some liability lines that seem to be getting more attention from the plaintiff bar than others. From my perspective, auto liability is got the biggest bull's eye on its chest. Does that mean GL gets off scot-free? Absolutely not. But that's sort of how we think about it and that's what the data that we see would suggest.
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst
Got it. Switching gears a bit to the dynamics within the workers comp. You all have been kind of clear that the profitability or your view is that it's likely that the soft market is going to impact for profitability. And most of the commentary historically has been more on the severity side of the equation and negative pricing, but one of your peers recently brought up that frequency was becoming a little less negative. I don't know if you also share that view or data that we should be about the frequency component of workers.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
I think that how long can it be so negative for, I think, is an appropriate question. But the piece of the puzzle that we have been most preoccupied with is the medical piece. And from our perspective, the comp benefit scheduled in many states, some would say suppressed, other people would say just benefited from the fact that it prices off of Medicare, much of it prices off of Medicare. The federal government and how it approaches Medicare pricing, I think we all know is just a mechanism for them to transfer public costs to the private sector and comp has benefited from that.
But when the day is all done, we don't think that, that will happen indefinitely. When you look at other product lines, like private passenger auto, and you see the shift in trend around medical cost for claims, I think that, that would be another data point. Mike, I think as we perhaps have talked about in the not too distant past, you can look to a state like Florida and the action that they took as it relates to benefits. So I'm sure that it can't be a negative trend with the same pace that it's been on the currency front indefinitely. In our opinion, one of the big wildcards out there is medical trend and we think that, that's going to come home to roost.
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst
Got it. And lastly, in your prepared remarks, Rob, you talked about, might hack what you said. I don't have a live transcript open, but some resistance allowing carriers to kind of get the rate they need to stir up loss cost trend. I had thought that's more of a personalized phenomenon, and you're not really much of a performance (multiple speakers).
W. Robert Berkley, Jr. - W R Berkley Corp. - President, CEO & Director
My comments were not focused on personal lines, though, clearly, to your point that it's a real issue for personal lines. We've seen it in certain states where it's proven to be really problematic and leads to a dislocation and capacity in the marketplace or availability of capacity in the marketplace. That having been said, there are many insurance departments in this country that are resistant, that: A, are not operating in a very timely manner; and B, are, in some cases, quite resistant to allow carriers on the commercial line side to get the rate increases they need.
So when you look at the very healthy flow of business into the specialty market and the E&S market, in particular, which we have been a great beneficiary of and continue to be. Part of the catalyst for that is standard markets are not able to get the rates that they need. And consequently, that is impacting their rights and that creates opportunity for organizations like the one that I work for.
