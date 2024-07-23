JULY 22, 2024 / 9:00PM, WRB.N - Q2 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Call

We see that from one product to another. I guess perhaps the one analogy would be the cast may change, but generally speaking, the script does not change. Unfortunately, it's somewhat predictable. Speaking of change, certainly, we are seeing a bit of a tempering on the financial and economic inflation front. That having been said, social inflation shows no sign of abating.

Social inflation is something that we have been very actively and loudly talking about going back to 2018 when we started to alarm and share with people what we were seeing in loss trend. One of the challenges, particularly as of late and it's really in much of the country is there's a bit of resistance in amongst many insurance departments and allowing carriers to get rate filings that they need to keep up with loss cost trend. That consequently has been creating and continues to create an opportunity in the specialty lines, in particular, the E&S lines as the standard market is not able to get their rates to where they need to be, again, given what trend is driven by social inflation. I'm not going to get into every nook and cranny of every major commercial line, but I will flag that auto liability continues to be an area of concern.

And obviously, by extension, that can feed into the umbrella line. From our perspective, when you talk about social inflation, there is no product line that is more exposed than auto liability these days. Turning to our quarter, as Rich covered earlier, I would just point out the growth was up by 11.4%. As you mentioned, the net was up by 11.2%.

The big delta there was a couple of fold. One was our captive business, which continues to do exceptionally well. A few new operations that we started and when they're in their infancy and don't have much balance to them, we'll maybe be more dependent on the reinsurance buy. And lastly, there was a moment post 1/1, but before everyone started to turn their attention to what could be a very active wind season, the ILW market softened a little bit, and we took advantage of that.

As Rich mentioned, the 11.2% on the top line was reasonably healthy growth. The rate coming in at 8.3 times comp from our perspective should give comfort to that as it gives to us that we have been up of the trend. That having been said, rate is important, but it's not the whole story. One needs to be conscious of what's happening with terms and conditions if you would remind all of us that oftentimes terms and conditions can have a greater impact than rate on the FMO of underwriting.

In addition to that, something that we talk about from time to time, but it's coming into sharper and sharper focus. And that is how there are certain territories or jurisdictions or venues that as far as a legal environment or a legal climate are changing and changing very rapidly. So there are certain territories that once upon a time, politically were read and that was still over sort of legal environment. We are seeing those change.

And I wouldn't say that they're bright blue, but they are certainly evolving to something that's more of a shade of purple from our perspective. Rich touched on the expense ratio, again, reasonably stable there. Obviously, as he had mentioned earlier in the year and again, touched on in his comments a few moments ago, new businesses that we started that are in their infancy are now incorporated into that until the critical mass there a bit of a drag on the expense side. And in addition to that, we're making some pretty chunky investments on the tech front, as well as the data and analytics front.

Loss ratio, the 66%, again, not bad given the time of year and what's going on with SCS and related. That having been said, we are always looking to try and improve upon that. There's a lot of chatter in the marketplace at the moment around losses, and specifically around reserves. Look, when the day is all done, there's one of the great challenges of this industry is you sell your product before you know your cost of goods sold.

None of us know what tomorrow will bring. None of us know what a jury is going to do. That having been said, as we have commented countless times over the past several years, particularly in light of the commentary the questioning and occasionally, the chart size that we've received for in spite of all the rate we've gotten, how is it that you are not dropping our loss yet. Our response has been consistently that we have a respect for the unknown.

We have an appreciation for what's going on with social inflation and consequently, early on, we are going to hold our picks at a higher level, and they will season out over time as we have more information. A couple of data points that I thought could be possibly helpful is, the paid loss ratio continues to run in the mid-40s. When we look back at how much rate we have gotten since 2019, all lines, ex comp on the insurance front are approximately 68% as cumulative, of course. And finally, another data point since some people have suggested that the paid loss ratio tells part of the story, because your business is growing.

