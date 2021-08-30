Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  W. R. Grace & Co.
  News
  Summary
    GRA   US38388F1084

W. R. GRACE & CO.

(GRA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRIL, SIC, SAFM, and GRA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

08/30/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pfizer Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $18.50 per share in cash for each share of TRIL common stock that they hold.  If you own TRIL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tril 

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash for each share of SIC common stock that they hold.  If you own SIC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sic

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $203.00 per share in cash for each share of SAFM common stock that they hold.  If you own SAFM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/safm

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) in connection with the proposed all-cash acquisition of the company by Standard Industries Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRA shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of GRA common stock that they hold. If you own GRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/w-r-grace-co-investigation 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-tril-sic-safm-and-gra-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301365533.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
