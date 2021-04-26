Log in
W. R. Grace Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of W. R. Grace & Co. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GRA

04/26/2021 | 09:41am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) to Standard Industries Holdings Inc. is fair to W. R. Grace shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, W. R. Grace shareholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash.

Halper Sadeh encourages W. R. Grace shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether W. R. Grace and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for W. R. Grace shareholders; (2) determine whether Standard Industries is underpaying for W. R. Grace; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for W. R. Grace shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of W. R. Grace shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 923 M - -
Net income 2021 249 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 4 252 M 4 252 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart W. R. GRACE & CO.
Duration : Period :
W. R. Grace & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W. R. GRACE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 70,22 $
Last Close Price 64,24 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,31%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Hudson La Force President, CEO, COO & Director
William C. Dockman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher J. Steffen Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth C. Brown Chief Human Resources Officer & Senior VP
Mark E. Tomkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. GRACE & CO.17.18%4 252
ECOLAB INC.4.82%64 877
SIKA AG14.19%42 744
GIVAUDAN SA4.75%39 327
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG3.52%22 554
SYMRISE AG2.44%18 139
