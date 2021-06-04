W Resources : 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements

W RESOURCES PLC

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

2020 was a turbulent year, presenting W Resources ("W" or "the Company") with many challenges from responding to the global pandemic with a business continuity plan to significant plant challenges at the La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine in Spain. The team has overcome many of these challenges and we are confident that W is now on track to deliver growth for our shareholders in the year ahead.

Notwithstanding the challenges faced in 2020, we are resolute in exploiting the opportunity at the La Parrilla mine, with its large-scale production capacity and low-cost structure which we are now more confident than ever will form the basis of our cash generation and expansion in the year ahead.

There is no denying that building a mine of this scale comes with its challenges and whilst we have hit significant hurdles, the team continues to work tirelessly to achieve the best outcome and deliver on our objective of building a world class tungsten mining company.

The Company's strong safety performance continued in 2020 with a total recordable lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") of 16.1 injuries per million hours worked, which is well below the Spanish mining industry average of 46.7. The health and safety of all our employees, contractors and customers remains an absolute priority and we are working hard to ensure we implement all measures necessary to maintain our safety record in the current COVID-19 pandemic.

TUNGSTEN & TIN

La Parrilla - Spain

Overview

La Parrilla is a large-scale,low-cost,long-life tungsten and tin project, located approximately 310km southwest of Madrid. It has Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee ("JORC") compliant resources totalling 49 million tonnes ("mt") at a grade of 0.1% of tungsten trioxide ("WO3") and JORC compliant reserves of 29.8mt (as shown in Appendix 1 of the Consolidated Financial Statements).

The first target of the ramp-up remains to reach the target to mine 2mtpa ("million tonnes per annum") of ROM and produce approximately 2,700 tonnes ("t") of tungsten concentrate and 200t of tin ("Sn") concentrate per annum ("T2").

Operations

Whilst production at La Parrilla started to build in the first half of the year, we faced early-stage plant challenges which were compounded by the restrictive conditions of the COVID-19 State of Emergency. These resulted in mine and plant closure and operational limitations on equipment sourcing as well as an increased focus on the day-to-day management of the health & safety of all personnel, which continues to remain a high priority.

Clearly production levels throughout 2020 were not at the level we or our stakeholders expected them to be. The rigorous plant improvement programme, implemented to mitigate against the challenges the plant was experiencing, took longer than we had originally anticipated, however this was completed in Q1 2021 and the Company now looks forward to reaping the benefits of this detailed process.

In the first nine months, recoveries of tungsten and tin continued to improve following a realignment of the mine plan around the high recovery ore in the main fast track mining area and in the pit in general. In Q4, additional improvements were required to the plant as recovery rates slowed, however this has now been resolved. Additional work is required prior to reaching the T2 target.

