    WRES   GB00BKQN5R41

W RESOURCES PLC

(WRES)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/04 11:13:25 am
7.877 GBX   -0.29%
W Resources : 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements

06/04/2021 | 11:27am EDT
GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT,

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS AND

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 FOR

W RESOURCES PLC

W RESOURCES PLC

CONTENTS OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Page

Company Information

1

Chairman's Statement

2

Corporate Governance Statement

7

Group Strategic Report

11

Report of the Directors

15

Report of the Independent Auditors

22

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

27

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

28

Company Statement of Financial Position

29

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

30

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

31

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

32

Company Statement of Cash Flows

33

Notes to the Statements of Cash Flows

34

Notes to the Consolidated and Parent Company

36

Financial Statements

W RESOURCES PLC

COMPANY INFORMATION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

DIRECTORS:

Mr Michael George Masterman

Mr Pablo Neira

Mr David Garland

Mr James Argalas

Mr Oscar Marin Garcia - appointed 8 January 2020 /

resigned 12 February 2021

SECRETARY:

Cargil Management Services Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE:

27/28 Eastcastle Street

London, W1W 8DH

United Kingdom

REGISTERED NUMBER:

04782584 (England and Wales)

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS:

PKF Littlejohn LLP

15 Westferry Circus

London, E14 4HD

United Kingdom

BANKERS:

Barclays

Level 27

1 Churchill Place

London, E14 5HP

United Kingdom

SOLICITORS:

Mildwaters Consulting LLP,

Walton House, 25 Bilton Road,

Rugby, Warwickshire, CV22 7AG,

United Kingdom

Bufete Perez Cordero y Perez Morales

S.L.P, Calle Almagro 11, 1-4,

28010 Madrid

Spain

Page 1

W RESOURCES PLC

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

2020 was a turbulent year, presenting W Resources ("W" or "the Company") with many challenges from responding to the global pandemic with a business continuity plan to significant plant challenges at the La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine in Spain. The team has overcome many of these challenges and we are confident that W is now on track to deliver growth for our shareholders in the year ahead.

Notwithstanding the challenges faced in 2020, we are resolute in exploiting the opportunity at the La Parrilla mine, with its large-scale production capacity and low-cost structure which we are now more confident than ever will form the basis of our cash generation and expansion in the year ahead.

There is no denying that building a mine of this scale comes with its challenges and whilst we have hit significant hurdles, the team continues to work tirelessly to achieve the best outcome and deliver on our objective of building a world class tungsten mining company.

The Company's strong safety performance continued in 2020 with a total recordable lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") of 16.1 injuries per million hours worked, which is well below the Spanish mining industry average of 46.7. The health and safety of all our employees, contractors and customers remains an absolute priority and we are working hard to ensure we implement all measures necessary to maintain our safety record in the current COVID-19 pandemic.

TUNGSTEN & TIN

La Parrilla - Spain

Overview

La Parrilla is a large-scale,low-cost,long-life tungsten and tin project, located approximately 310km southwest of Madrid. It has Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee ("JORC") compliant resources totalling 49 million tonnes ("mt") at a grade of 0.1% of tungsten trioxide ("WO3") and JORC compliant reserves of 29.8mt (as shown in Appendix 1 of the Consolidated Financial Statements).

The first target of the ramp-up remains to reach the target to mine 2mtpa ("million tonnes per annum") of ROM and produce approximately 2,700 tonnes ("t") of tungsten concentrate and 200t of tin ("Sn") concentrate per annum ("T2").

Operations

Whilst production at La Parrilla started to build in the first half of the year, we faced early-stage plant challenges which were compounded by the restrictive conditions of the COVID-19 State of Emergency. These resulted in mine and plant closure and operational limitations on equipment sourcing as well as an increased focus on the day-to-day management of the health & safety of all personnel, which continues to remain a high priority.

Clearly production levels throughout 2020 were not at the level we or our stakeholders expected them to be. The rigorous plant improvement programme, implemented to mitigate against the challenges the plant was experiencing, took longer than we had originally anticipated, however this was completed in Q1 2021 and the Company now looks forward to reaping the benefits of this detailed process.

In the first nine months, recoveries of tungsten and tin continued to improve following a realignment of the mine plan around the high recovery ore in the main fast track mining area and in the pit in general. In Q4, additional improvements were required to the plant as recovery rates slowed, however this has now been resolved. Additional work is required prior to reaching the T2 target.

Page 2

W RESOURCES PLC

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

2020 La Parrilla Production Summary

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

ROM feed: tonnes mined (wmt)

273,656

253,256

171,454

261,841

Strip ratio

1.07

0.58

1.38

1.19

Jig plant: tonnes processed (dmt)

240,926

228,060

148,417

236,677

WO3 feed grade (ppm)

800

845

857

943

WO3 recovery (%)

17%

16%

30%

31%

WO3 concentrate (dmt)

58.9

47.6

54.7

100.0

WO3 concentrate grade (%)

56.1

57.4

69.8

67.0

WO3 contained metal (mtu)

3,306

2,756

3,820

6,698

Sn feed grade (ppm)

282

307

181

321

Sn recovery (%)

22%

25%

37%

26%

Sn concentrate (dmt)

23.3

41.2

22.9

33.4

Sn concentrate grade (%)

51.9

48.5

42.7

56.3

Sn contained metal (dmt)

12.1

20.0

9.8

18.8

Total concentrate (dmt)

82.2

88.8

77.6

133.4

Total contained metal (dmt)

45.2

47.6

48.0

85.8

  • Each quarter was based on the following 24h working days per week: - Q1 2020 on 7 days per week
    - Q2 2020 on 7 days per week - Q3 2020 on 3 days per week - Q4 2020 on 4 days per week

Tungsten and Tin sales in a challenging global environment

W shipped 251.3t of tungsten concentrate and 105.0t tin concentrate for the 12 months to December 2020, with offtake partners committed to all of T2 production.

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Tungsten concentrate (t)

30.1

58.9

62.1

100.2

59.2

Tin concentrate (t)

20.2

20.6

38.1

26.1

20.0

PORTUGUESE PROJECTS

Status of Portuguese Mining and Exploration Licences

Unfortunately, granting of all new licences and extensions has been delayed due to changes that have to be made to Portuguese mining law combined with the challenges Portugal endured in 2020 with the COVID-19 crisis and associated state of emergency. Management is, however, confident that, given the encouraging exploration results, and given that no other company has applied for the permits in these areas, combined with strong support from respective local authorities, these licences will be granted. The Company has received assurances to this effect.

Régua Tungsten Mine

Overview

This high-grade,development-ready tungsten project with low capital cost has a trial mine licence, and an updated JORC compliant mineral resource of 4.47Mt at a grade of 0.27% WO3, including an indicated resource of 3.74mt at a grade of 0.28% WO3, which was completed by Golder Associates Pty Ltd ("Golder") in January 2020.

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

W Resources plc published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
