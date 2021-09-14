Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. W-SCOPE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6619   JP3505970008

W-SCOPE CORPORATION

(6619)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

W SCOPE : Notice of the transfer of shares in a consolidated subsidiary and the recording of an extraordinary gain

09/14/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 September 2021

Company Name:

W-Scope Corporation

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Section 1

Representative:

Won-Kun Choi, President & CEO

Contact:

Hideo Ouchi, Director of Corporate Strategy & Planning

TEL:

+81-(0)3-5436-7155

Notice of the transfer of shares in a consolidated subsidiary and the recording ofan extraordinary gain (gain on sale of shares in an affiliated company)

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on the 9th of September 2021, the Company resolved to transfer some shares of its consolidated subsidiary W-SCOPE CHUNGJU PANT CO. ("WCP") to KB Securities Co., Ltd. and Next Level Co., Ltd. and today the number of shares to be transferred has been finalized.

  1. Reasons for the share transfer
    The Company is in a situation where some of its bank loans (balance at the end of August 2021: approximately ¥11.6 billion) are in breach of financial covenants, and events or circumstances have arisen during the second quarter of the current fiscal year that may cause significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. As this has become a major barrier to the growth of the Group, which is preparing for the listing of WCP shares, the Company has decided to sell a portion of its WCP shares to improve the soundness of its financial base by repaying its bank loans in full with the proceeds of the sale and cash and deposits. The remaining fund after the repayment of the loan will be used for future capital investment.
  2. Method of the transfer
    The Company will transfer 2,206,764 shares of WCP (15.24% of the total number of shares issued) held by the Company under a share purchase agreement with cash as consideration.
  3. Details of the Subsidiary

1.

Name of the Subsidiary

W-SCOPE CHUNGJU PLANT CO., LTD.

2.

Address

195, Megapolis-ro,Daesowon-myeon,

Chungju-si, Chungbuk,27461, Korea

3.

Name and title of representative

Won-Kun Choi, President & CEO

4.

Capital

KRW7,239mil (as of the end of Aug 2021)

5.

Net asset

KRW187,241mil (as of the end of Aug 2021)

6.

Total asset

KRW597,470mil (as of the end of Aug 2021)

7.

Relationship between the Company and

The Company owns 14,479,600 shares (100% ownership) of the

the Subsidiary

Subsidiary.

8.

Financial summary of the Subsidiary for the

past three years

(KRWmil / Dec year-end)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Net asset

147,223

193,938

163,358

Total asset

157,792

401,567

523,162

BPS (KRW)

21,650

13,393

11,281

Operating profit

10,929

5,055

9,760

Recurring profit

9,513

6,513

44,278

Net profit

9,513

6,513

31,178

EPS (KRW)

1,399

449

2,153

Dividend per share (KRW)

4. Outline of the companies to which the shares are transferred

1.

Name of the company

KB Securities Co., Ltd.

2.

Address

50 Yeouinaru-ro,Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of

Korea

3.

Name and title of representatives

PARK JEONG RIM, CEO

KIM SUNG HYUN, CEO

4.

Business description

Securities company

1.

Name of the company

Next Level Co., Ltd.

2.

Address

Republic of Korea

3.

Business description

Equity investment company of Hanna Group

5. Share transfer, transfer amount and status of shares held before and after the transfer

1.

Shares held by the Company before the transfer

14,479,600 shares (100%)

2.

Shares to be transferred

2,206,764 shares

KB Securities CO., Ltd.:510,644 shares

Next Level Co., Ltd.:1,696,120 shares

3.

Transfer amount

KRW166,490mil

4.

Shares to be held by the Company after the transfer

12,272,836 shares (84.76%)

  1. Schedule
    We expect to sign the share purchase agreement and complete the share transfer during the week starting 13th of September 2021, and to repay all bank borrowings in Japan by the end of September 2021.
  2. Impact on consolidated results
    As a result of this share transfer, we expect to record an extraordinary gain of approximately ¥13 billion as a gain on the sale of shares in an affiliated company in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
    The impact of the share transfer on the Company's consolidated business results has not yet been determined. In the event that there are any material information that should be publicly announced in the future, we will announce them as soon as they are determined.
  3. Others
    Depending on the outcome of the procedures with the relevant authorities, the above "5. Number of shares to be transferred, number of shares to be transferred, transfer amount and status of shares held before and after transfer", "6. Schedule" and "7. Impact on consolidated business results" may change. In such a case, we will disclose the information.

Disclaimer

W-Scope Corporation published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 05:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about W-SCOPE CORPORATION
01:02aW SCOPE : Notice of the transfer of shares in a consolidated subsidiary and the ..
PU
08/12W-SCOPE Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months ..
CI
08/12W-SCOPE Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 3..
CI
05/13W-SCOPE Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
05/13W-SCOPE Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Ful..
CI
03/29W SCOPE : Announcement Regarding Issuance of New Shares through an International..
PU
03/12Japanese Shares Close Higher as Global Markets Gain on Passage of US Stimulus..
MT
03/12W SCOPE : Korean Subsidiary Prepares for KOSDAQ Listing
MT
03/11W SCOPE : Notice Regarding Preparations for Listing of Korean Consolidated Subsi..
PU
2020W-SCOPE Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending Decem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 479 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2020 -11 174 M -101 M -101 M
Net Debt 2020 40 249 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50 377 M 458 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,48x
EV / Sales 2020 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 092
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart W-SCOPE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
W-SCOPE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W-SCOPE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 925,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Won-Kun Choi President & Representative Director
Katsuyuki Masuno Independent Director
Kiyohisa Ota Independent Director
Hideo Ouchi Director
Nam-Sung Cho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
W-SCOPE CORPORATION-1.60%458
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.70%98 059
AIR LIQUIDE11.46%83 519
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.27.05%51 231
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.87.15%39 939
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.15%34 269