W SCOPE : Notice of the transfer of shares in a consolidated subsidiary and the recording of an extraordinary gain

13 September 2021

Company Name: W-Scope Corporation Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Section 1 Representative: Won-Kun Choi, President & CEO Contact: Hideo Ouchi, Director of Corporate Strategy & Planning TEL: +81-(0)3-5436-7155

Notice of the transfer of shares in a consolidated subsidiary and the recording ofan extraordinary gain (gain on sale of shares in an affiliated company)

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on the 9th of September 2021, the Company resolved to transfer some shares of its consolidated subsidiary W-SCOPE CHUNGJU PANT CO. ("WCP") to KB Securities Co., Ltd. and Next Level Co., Ltd. and today the number of shares to be transferred has been finalized.

Reasons for the share transfer

The Company is in a situation where some of its bank loans (balance at the end of August 2021: approximately ¥11.6 billion) are in breach of financial covenants, and events or circumstances have arisen during the second quarter of the current fiscal year that may cause significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. As this has become a major barrier to the growth of the Group, which is preparing for the listing of WCP shares, the Company has decided to sell a portion of its WCP shares to improve the soundness of its financial base by repaying its bank loans in full with the proceeds of the sale and cash and deposits. The remaining fund after the repayment of the loan will be used for future capital investment. Method of the transfer

The Company will transfer 2,206,764 shares of WCP (15.24% of the total number of shares issued) held by the Company under a share purchase agreement with cash as consideration. Details of the Subsidiary