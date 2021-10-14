Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. W-SCOPE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6619   JP3505970008

W-SCOPE CORPORATION

(6619)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

W SCOPE : Notice regarding capital investment decision and establishment of European corporation

10/14/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14 October 2021

Company Name:

W-Scope Corporation

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Section 1

Representative:

Won-Kun Choi, President & CEO

Contact:

Hideo Ouchi, Director

TEL:

+81-(0)3-5436-7155

Notice regarding capital investment decision and establishment of European corporation

We are pleased to inform you that our consolidated subsidiary W-SCOPE CHUNGJU PLANT CO., LTD. (WCP) has decided to make capital investment in order to meet the future increase in demand for European EVs.

  1. In order to respond to the increase in demand for European EVs in the future, we will first install two film formation lines at the factory site of WCP in South Korea with an investment of about 12 billion JPY. The planned operation period is the second half of 2023, which will increase the number of WCP film formation lines to eight.
  2. After that, we plan to establish a European subsidiary (Establishment capital 10,000 USD) of WCP wholly owned subsidiary by the end of this year, and to proceed with the installation of 8 film formation lines and 16 coating lines by 2025. This time, as the first step, we decided to make capital investment for four film formation lines. Mass production of these facilities is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2024. The purpose of establishing this European corporation is that local production in the region is required at the request of business partners in accordance with the raw material procurement policy of automobile manufacturers in the European region due to European carbon emission rights regulations. We plan to invest a total of approximately 90 billion JPY in Europe during the five years from 2021 to 2025.

These capital investments are expected to more than double the supply capacity of the entire Group as of the end of 2021. (Details will not be disclosed).

By 2025, we expect consolidated sales of approximately 700 million USD annually.

The details of the European corporation are currently undecided, so we will disclose the details once they are decided.

Disclaimer

W-Scope Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about W-SCOPE CORPORATION
03:32aW SCOPE : Notice regarding capital investment decision and establishment of European corpo..
PU
09/30W SCOPE : Update on Partial Transfer of Shares in a Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
09/14W SCOPE : Notice of the transfer of shares in a consolidated subsidiary and the recording ..
PU
09/14Next Level Co., Ltd. and KB Securities Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire 15.24% stake in W-SC..
CI
08/12W-SCOPE Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June..
CI
08/12W-SCOPE Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2021
CI
05/13W-SCOPE Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/13W-SCOPE Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year End..
CI
03/29W SCOPE : Announcement Regarding Issuance of New Shares through an International Offering
PU
03/12Japanese Shares Close Higher as Global Markets Gain on Passage of US Stimulus Plan
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 479 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2020 -11 174 M -98,4 M -98,4 M
Net Debt 2020 40 249 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 658 M 394 M 393 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,48x
EV / Sales 2020 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 092
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart W-SCOPE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
W-SCOPE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W-SCOPE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 820,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Won-Kun Choi President & Representative Director
Katsuyuki Masuno Independent Director
Kiyohisa Ota Independent Director
Hideo Ouchi Director
Nam-Sung Cho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
W-SCOPE CORPORATION-12.77%394
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION30.37%105 737
AIR LIQUIDE4.63%76 807
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.13.83%50 616
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.60.38%33 906
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.04%32 207