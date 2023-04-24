Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. W.T.B. Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTBFB   US9293342096

W.T.B. FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTBFB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:04:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
324.15 USD   -0.02%
05:38pW T B Financial : Annual Shareholders' Meeting Presentation April 24, 2023
PU
04/21W.T.B. Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/31W T B Financial : Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

W T B Financial : Annual Shareholders' Meeting Presentation April 24, 2023

04/24/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023

W.T.B. Financial Corporation Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Presented by:

Larry Sorensen

Chief Financial Officer

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking

statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our evaluation of macro- environment risks, Federal Reserve rate management, and trends reflecting things such a regulatory capital standards and adequacy. Forward looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward- looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement include:

  • the ability to attract new deposits and loans;
  • demand for financial services in our market areas;
  • competitive market pricing factors;
  • deterioration in economic conditions that could result in increased loan losses;
  • actions by competitors and other market participants that could have an adverse impact on our expected performance;
  • risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans;
  • market interest rate volatility;
  • stability of funding sources and continued availability of borrowings;
  • risk associated with potential cyber threats;
  • changes in legal or regulatory requirements or the results of regulatory examinations that could restrict growth;
  • the ability to recruit and retain key management and staff;
  • the ability to raise capital or incur debt on reasonable terms;
  • effectiveness of legislation and regulatory efforts to help the U.S. and global financial markets.

There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publically update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Company Overview

MISSION AND GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT

Our Mission

Markets Served

We will be the best at understanding and meeting the financial

needs of our customers.

We will focus our unique strengths as a community bank on

serving those customers who perceive a distinct value in building

long-term relationships with us.

We will be empowered to act on behalf of Washington Trust to

meet our customers' needs and will have the competencies to

fulfill this mission.

We will conduct ourselves in accordance with our guiding

principles.

We will organize and manage to best support one another in these

efforts and to ensure the long-term viability of the Bank.

CORE IDENTITY

Pacific Northwest regional community bank

Business model: Relationship banking

120 years of heritage

High value customer relationships

4th generation Chairman and CEO

Organic customer growth

Private ownership and family heritage

Broad product line and customer base

Conservative risk profile

Commercial banking customer focus

Balance sheet strength

Retail and private banking clients

Capital management discipline

Wealth Management/Trust expertise

Risk adjusted performance

Home lending division

Long-term franchise and shareholder value

Small Business Banking and SBA

Disclaimer

WTB Financial Corporation published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 21:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about W.T.B. FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:38pW T B Financial : Annual Shareholders' Meeting Presentation April 24, 2023
PU
04/21W.T.B. Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
03/31W T B Financial : Annual Report
PU
03/31W T B Financial : Annual Shareholders' Meeting Letter March 29, 2023
PU
03/31W T B Financial : Notice of Annual Shareholder Meeting March 29, 2023
PU
03/17W.T.B. Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/03W.T.B. Financial Corporation (OTCPK:WTBF.B) announce..
CI
03/03W.T.B. Financial Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/28W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 17, 202..
CI
02/28W.T.B. Financial Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on March 1, 2022, has expired.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 402 M - -
Net income 2022 114 M - -
Net cash 2022 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,53x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 831 M 831 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 125
Free-Float -
Chart W.T.B. FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
W.T.B. Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter F. Stanton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry V. Sorensen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Heath Chief Operating Officer, Vice Chairman & EVP
Steven M. Helmbrecht Director
John J. Luger Director
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer