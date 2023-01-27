W T B Financial : Fourth Quarter 2022
Summary Financial Statements,
Selected Financial Highlights and
Selected Credit Performance Highlights
Q4 2022
(unaudited)
W.T.B. Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
119,932,630
$
119,453,042
$
62,283,161
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
273,938,004
643,622,224
1,987,135,451
Securities available for sale, at fair value
537,169,969
543,393,395
538,718,995
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
3,221,994,093
3,144,339,982
2,787,035,395
Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bancshares
stock, at cost
10,060,000
10,060,000
10,060,000
Loans receivable
6,042,262,030
5,903,011,291
5,536,075,557
Allowance for loan losses
(120,838,526)
(118,231,380)
(140,603,388)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
5,921,423,504
5,784,779,911
5,395,472,169
Premises and equipment, net
87,432,873
88,082,559
88,114,622
Accrued interest receivable
32,246,663
27,802,391
23,678,316
Other assets
218,891,833
197,883,073
197,069,385
Total assets
$
10,423,089,569
$
10,559,416,577
$
11,089,567,494
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
4,245,614,949
$
4,312,452,221
$
4,593,153,112
Interest-bearing
4,971,470,925
5,062,532,503
5,297,117,374
Total deposits
9,217,085,874
9,374,984,724
9,890,270,486
Securites sold under agreements to repurchase
209,031,623
220,764,309
239,510,563
Other borrowings
-
-
20,063,287
Accrued interest payable
370,567
204,541
662,208
Other liabilities
129,472,253
108,203,547
106,115,618
Total liabilities
9,555,960,317
9,704,157,121
10,256,622,162
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
11,101,840
12,995,790
19,262,049
Surplus
32,665,000
32,665,000
32,665,000
Undivided profits
871,561,981
857,738,727
783,617,442
915,328,821
903,399,517
835,544,491
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(48,199,569)
(48,140,061)
(2,599,159)
Total shareholders' equity
867,129,252
855,259,456
832,945,332
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,423,089,569
$
10,559,416,577
$
11,089,567,494
W.T.B. Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
INTEREST REVENUE
Loans, including fees
$
75,217,255
$
67,434,650
$
61,706,891
Deposits with banks
5,308,393
5,350,739
839,926
Securities
16,809,071
16,338,705
20,417,612
Other interest and dividend income
75,642
75,319
87,560
Total interest revenue
97,410,361
89,199,413
83,051,989
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
6,966,783
2,237,341
1,772,467
Funds purchased and other borrowings
110,206
98,947
471,010
Total interest expense
7,076,989
2,336,288
2,243,477
Net interest revenue
90,333,372
86,863,125
80,808,512
Provision for loan losses
2,500,000
1,000,000
-
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
87,833,372
85,863,125
80,808,512
NONINTEREST REVENUE
Fiduciary income
5,300,071
5,274,951
5,638,328
Investment services fees
975,854
971,614
974,786
Bank and credit card fees, net
851,241
3,610,873
4,510,168
Mortgage banking revenue, net
369,798
520,361
1,470,829
Other fees on loans
269,788
362,992
433,173
Service charges on deposits
1,588,120
1,808,262
1,631,678
Other income
1,572,128
1,931,645
2,677,774
Total noninterest revenue
10,927,000
14,480,698
17,336,736
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
39,710,680
38,229,282
36,350,006
Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense
6,262,261
5,912,064
5,818,939
Other expense
19,617,169
17,952,198
18,927,793
Total noninterest expense
65,590,110
62,093,544
61,096,738
Income before provision for income taxes
33,170,262
38,250,279
37,048,510
Provision for income taxes
7,223,744
8,300,995
8,026,881
NET INCOME
$
25,946,518
$
29,949,284
$
29,021,629
PER SHARE DATA
Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding
Basic
2,504,228
2,514,052
2,524,943
Diluted
2,506,905
2,515,409
2,529,573
Earnings per common share (based on weighted average
shares outstanding)
Basic
$
10.36
$
11.91
$
11.49
Diluted
$
10.35
$
11.91
$
11.47
W.T.B. Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
INTEREST REVENUE
Loans, including fees
$
257,234,036
$
243,317,106
Deposits with banks
13,712,397
2,037,865
Securities
64,595,044
62,949,831
Other interest and dividend income
308,459
332,345
Total interest revenue
335,849,936
308,637,147
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
12,378,239
8,479,988
Funds purchased and other borrowings
351,711
1,100,530
Total interest expense
12,729,950
9,580,518
Net interest revenue
323,119,986
299,056,629
(Recapture) provision for loan losses
(20,500,000)
9,000,004
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
343,619,986
290,056,625
NONINTEREST REVENUE
Fiduciary income
21,590,123
21,805,428
Investment services fees
3,985,839
4,071,692
Bank and credit card fees
14,119,585
17,064,063
Mortgage banking revenue, net
2,140,229
8,566,457
Other fees on loans
1,173,917
1,478,571
Service charges on deposits
6,895,594
6,087,808
Other income
8,277,408
8,774,851
Total noninterest revenue
58,182,695
67,848,870
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
154,433,385
141,915,882
Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense
24,950,100
23,878,722
Other expense
76,642,309
64,115,466
Total noninterest expense
256,025,794
229,910,070
Income before provision for income taxes
145,776,887
127,995,425
Provision for income taxes
31,723,646
27,965,314
NET INCOME
$
114,053,241
$
100,030,111
PER SHARE DATA
Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding
Basic
2,516,636
2,535,053
Diluted
2,518,920
2,538,529
Earnings per common share (based on weighted average shares
outstanding)
Basic
$
45.32
$
39.46
Diluted
$
45.28
$
39.40
W.T.B. Financial Corporation
Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarters Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
SELECTED DATA
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
273,938
$
643,622
$
869,483
$ 1,632,922
$ 1,987,135
Securities
3,759,164
3,687,733
3,739,692
3,715,372
3,325,754
Total loans
6,042,262
5,903,011
5,685,124
5,451,588
5,536,076
Allowance for loan losses
120,839
118,231
117,253
140,904
140,603
Earning assets
1
10,133,251
10,293,630
10,336,044
10,830,404
10,854,717
Total assets
10,423,090
10,559,417
10,624,427
11,084,210
11,089,567
Deposits
9,217,086
9,374,985
9,441,660
9,904,529
9,890,270
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,180,503
5,283,297
5,322,593
5,555,673
5,556,691
Total shareholders' equity
867,129
855,259
848,684
828,180
832,945
Total equity to total assets
8.32%
8.10%
7.99%
7.47%
7.51%
Full-time equivalent employees
1,146
1,134
1,116
1,104
1,092
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
2.00%
2.00%
2.06%
2.58%
2.54%
Allowance for loan losses to noncurrent loans
3743%
3842%
3249%
283%
273%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.02%
Noncurrent loans and ORE to assets
0.03%
0.03%
0.03%
0.45%
0.46%
Noncurrent loans, ORE and TDRs to assets
0.04%
0.04%
0.04%
0.45%
0.47%
(1) Includes only the amortized cost for securities. Includes non-accrual loans.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarters Ended
% Change
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Sequential
Year over
2022
2022
2021
Quarter
Year
PERFORMANCE
Net interest revenue, fully tax-equivalent
$
90,384
$
86,906
$
80,866
4.0%
11.8%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
51
43
57
18.6%
-10.5%
Net interest revenue
90,333
86,863
80,809
4.0%
11.8%
Provision for loan losses
2,500
1,000
-
150.0%
NM
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
87,833
85,863
80,809
2.3%
8.7%
Noninterest revenue
10,927
14,481
17,337
-24.5%
-37.0%
Noninterest expense
65,590
62,094
61,097
5.6%
7.4%
Income before provision for income taxes
33,170
38,250
37,049
-13.3%
-10.5%
Provision for income taxes
7,223
8,301
8,027
-13.0%
-10.0%
Net income
$
25,947
$
29,949
$
29,022
-13.4%
-10.6%
PER COMMON SHARE
Earnings per common share - basic
$
10.36
$
11.91
$
11.49
-13.0%
-9.8%
Earnings per common share - diluted
10.35
11.91
11.47
-13.1%
-9.8%
Common cash dividends
4.85
1.85
3.85
162.2%
26.0%
Common shareholders' equity
344.59
338.95
328.11
1.7%
5.0%
Quarters Ended
% Change
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Sequential
Year over
2022
2022
2021
Quarter
Year
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.97%
1.10%
1.05%
-0.13%
-0.08%
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.90%
13.81%
13.89%
-1.91%
-1.99%
Margin on average earning assets
2
3.47%
3.28%
3.00%
0.19%
0.47%
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.46%
2.28%
2.21%
0.18%
0.25%
Noninterest revenue to average assets
0.41%
0.53%
0.63%
-0.12%
-0.22%
Efficiency ratio
64.7%
61.2%
62.2%
3.5%
2.5%
Common cash dividends to net income
46.72%
15.50%
33.50%
31.22%
-18.00%
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. NM = not meaningful
Disclaimer
WTB Financial Corporation published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:45:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
