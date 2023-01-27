Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. W.T.B. Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTBFB   US9293342096

W.T.B. FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTBFB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:45:48 2023-01-26 pm EST
344.50 USD   +0.29%
03:46aW T B Financial : Fourth Quarter 2022
PU
2022W.T.B. Financial Corporation Announces Special Dividend, Payable on December 16, 2022
CI
2022W.T.B. Financial Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 9, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

W T B Financial : Fourth Quarter 2022

01/27/2023 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary Financial Statements,

Selected Financial Highlights and

Selected Credit Performance Highlights

Q4 2022

(unaudited)

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2022

2021

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

119,932,630

$

119,453,042

$

62,283,161

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

273,938,004

643,622,224

1,987,135,451

Securities available for sale, at fair value

537,169,969

543,393,395

538,718,995

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

3,221,994,093

3,144,339,982

2,787,035,395

Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bancshares

stock, at cost

10,060,000

10,060,000

10,060,000

Loans receivable

6,042,262,030

5,903,011,291

5,536,075,557

Allowance for loan losses

(120,838,526)

(118,231,380)

(140,603,388)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

5,921,423,504

5,784,779,911

5,395,472,169

Premises and equipment, net

87,432,873

88,082,559

88,114,622

Accrued interest receivable

32,246,663

27,802,391

23,678,316

Other assets

218,891,833

197,883,073

197,069,385

Total assets

$

10,423,089,569

$

10,559,416,577

$

11,089,567,494

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

4,245,614,949

$

4,312,452,221

$

4,593,153,112

Interest-bearing

4,971,470,925

5,062,532,503

5,297,117,374

Total deposits

9,217,085,874

9,374,984,724

9,890,270,486

Securites sold under agreements to repurchase

209,031,623

220,764,309

239,510,563

Other borrowings

-

-

20,063,287

Accrued interest payable

370,567

204,541

662,208

Other liabilities

129,472,253

108,203,547

106,115,618

Total liabilities

9,555,960,317

9,704,157,121

10,256,622,162

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock

11,101,840

12,995,790

19,262,049

Surplus

32,665,000

32,665,000

32,665,000

Undivided profits

871,561,981

857,738,727

783,617,442

915,328,821

903,399,517

835,544,491

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(48,199,569)

(48,140,061)

(2,599,159)

Total shareholders' equity

867,129,252

855,259,456

832,945,332

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,423,089,569

$

10,559,416,577

$

11,089,567,494

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2022

2021

INTEREST REVENUE

Loans, including fees

$

75,217,255

$

67,434,650

$

61,706,891

Deposits with banks

5,308,393

5,350,739

839,926

Securities

16,809,071

16,338,705

20,417,612

Other interest and dividend income

75,642

75,319

87,560

Total interest revenue

97,410,361

89,199,413

83,051,989

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

6,966,783

2,237,341

1,772,467

Funds purchased and other borrowings

110,206

98,947

471,010

Total interest expense

7,076,989

2,336,288

2,243,477

Net interest revenue

90,333,372

86,863,125

80,808,512

Provision for loan losses

2,500,000

1,000,000

-

Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses

87,833,372

85,863,125

80,808,512

NONINTEREST REVENUE

Fiduciary income

5,300,071

5,274,951

5,638,328

Investment services fees

975,854

971,614

974,786

Bank and credit card fees, net

851,241

3,610,873

4,510,168

Mortgage banking revenue, net

369,798

520,361

1,470,829

Other fees on loans

269,788

362,992

433,173

Service charges on deposits

1,588,120

1,808,262

1,631,678

Other income

1,572,128

1,931,645

2,677,774

Total noninterest revenue

10,927,000

14,480,698

17,336,736

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and benefits

39,710,680

38,229,282

36,350,006

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense

6,262,261

5,912,064

5,818,939

Other expense

19,617,169

17,952,198

18,927,793

Total noninterest expense

65,590,110

62,093,544

61,096,738

Income before provision for income taxes

33,170,262

38,250,279

37,048,510

Provision for income taxes

7,223,744

8,300,995

8,026,881

NET INCOME

$

25,946,518

$

29,949,284

$

29,021,629

PER SHARE DATA

Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding

Basic

2,504,228

2,514,052

2,524,943

Diluted

2,506,905

2,515,409

2,529,573

Earnings per common share (based on weighted average

shares outstanding)

Basic

$

10.36

$

11.91

$

11.49

Diluted

$

10.35

$

11.91

$

11.47

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

INTEREST REVENUE

Loans, including fees

$

257,234,036

$

243,317,106

Deposits with banks

13,712,397

2,037,865

Securities

64,595,044

62,949,831

Other interest and dividend income

308,459

332,345

Total interest revenue

335,849,936

308,637,147

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

12,378,239

8,479,988

Funds purchased and other borrowings

351,711

1,100,530

Total interest expense

12,729,950

9,580,518

Net interest revenue

323,119,986

299,056,629

(Recapture) provision for loan losses

(20,500,000)

9,000,004

Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses

343,619,986

290,056,625

NONINTEREST REVENUE

Fiduciary income

21,590,123

21,805,428

Investment services fees

3,985,839

4,071,692

Bank and credit card fees

14,119,585

17,064,063

Mortgage banking revenue, net

2,140,229

8,566,457

Other fees on loans

1,173,917

1,478,571

Service charges on deposits

6,895,594

6,087,808

Other income

8,277,408

8,774,851

Total noninterest revenue

58,182,695

67,848,870

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and benefits

154,433,385

141,915,882

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense

24,950,100

23,878,722

Other expense

76,642,309

64,115,466

Total noninterest expense

256,025,794

229,910,070

Income before provision for income taxes

145,776,887

127,995,425

Provision for income taxes

31,723,646

27,965,314

NET INCOME

$

114,053,241

$

100,030,111

PER SHARE DATA

Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding

Basic

2,516,636

2,535,053

Diluted

2,518,920

2,538,529

Earnings per common share (based on weighted average shares

outstanding)

Basic

$

45.32

$

39.46

Diluted

$

45.28

$

39.40

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Quarters Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

SELECTED DATA

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

273,938

$

643,622

$

869,483

$ 1,632,922

$ 1,987,135

Securities

3,759,164

3,687,733

3,739,692

3,715,372

3,325,754

Total loans

6,042,262

5,903,011

5,685,124

5,451,588

5,536,076

Allowance for loan losses

120,839

118,231

117,253

140,904

140,603

Earning assets 1

10,133,251

10,293,630

10,336,044

10,830,404

10,854,717

Total assets

10,423,090

10,559,417

10,624,427

11,084,210

11,089,567

Deposits

9,217,086

9,374,985

9,441,660

9,904,529

9,890,270

Interest-bearing liabilities

5,180,503

5,283,297

5,322,593

5,555,673

5,556,691

Total shareholders' equity

867,129

855,259

848,684

828,180

832,945

Total equity to total assets

8.32%

8.10%

7.99%

7.47%

7.51%

Full-time equivalent employees

1,146

1,134

1,116

1,104

1,092

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

2.00%

2.00%

2.06%

2.58%

2.54%

Allowance for loan losses to noncurrent loans

3743%

3842%

3249%

283%

273%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans

0.00%

0.00%

-0.01%

-0.01%

-0.02%

Noncurrent loans and ORE to assets

0.03%

0.03%

0.03%

0.45%

0.46%

Noncurrent loans, ORE and TDRs to assets

0.04%

0.04%

0.04%

0.45%

0.47%

(1) Includes only the amortized cost for securities. Includes non-accrual loans.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarters Ended

% Change

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

Sequential

Year over

2022

2022

2021

Quarter

Year

PERFORMANCE

Net interest revenue, fully tax-equivalent

$

90,384

$

86,906

$

80,866

4.0%

11.8%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

51

43

57

18.6%

-10.5%

Net interest revenue

90,333

86,863

80,809

4.0%

11.8%

Provision for loan losses

2,500

1,000

-

150.0%

NM

Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses

87,833

85,863

80,809

2.3%

8.7%

Noninterest revenue

10,927

14,481

17,337

-24.5%

-37.0%

Noninterest expense

65,590

62,094

61,097

5.6%

7.4%

Income before provision for income taxes

33,170

38,250

37,049

-13.3%

-10.5%

Provision for income taxes

7,223

8,301

8,027

-13.0%

-10.0%

Net income

$

25,947

$

29,949

$

29,022

-13.4%

-10.6%

PER COMMON SHARE

Earnings per common share - basic

$

10.36

$

11.91

$

11.49

-13.0%

-9.8%

Earnings per common share - diluted

10.35

11.91

11.47

-13.1%

-9.8%

Common cash dividends

4.85

1.85

3.85

162.2%

26.0%

Common shareholders' equity

344.59

338.95

328.11

1.7%

5.0%

Quarters Ended

% Change

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

Sequential

Year over

2022

2022

2021

Quarter

Year

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

0.97%

1.10%

1.05%

-0.13%

-0.08%

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.90%

13.81%

13.89%

-1.91%

-1.99%

Margin on average earning assets 2

3.47%

3.28%

3.00%

0.19%

0.47%

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.46%

2.28%

2.21%

0.18%

0.25%

Noninterest revenue to average assets

0.41%

0.53%

0.63%

-0.12%

-0.22%

Efficiency ratio

64.7%

61.2%

62.2%

3.5%

2.5%

Common cash dividends to net income

46.72%

15.50%

33.50%

31.22%

-18.00%

  1. Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. NM = not meaningful

Disclaimer

WTB Financial Corporation published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:45:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about W.T.B. FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:46aW T B Financial : Fourth Quarter 2022
PU
2022W.T.B. Financial Corporation Announces Special Dividend, Payable on December 16, 2022
CI
2022W.T.B. Financial Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Dece..
CI
2022W.T.B. Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2022W.T.B. Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
2022W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 9, ..
CI
2022W T B Financial : Second Quarter 2022
PU
2022W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 10, 2022
CI
2022W T B Financial : Annual Shareholders Meeting Presentation April 25, 2022
PU
2022W T B Financial : 2021 Audited Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 358 M - -
Net income 2021 100 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,77x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 875 M 875 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,51x
EV / Sales 2021 -2,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 134
Free-Float -
Chart W.T.B. FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
W.T.B. Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter F. Stanton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry V. Sorensen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Heath Chief Operating Officer, Vice Chairman & EVP
Steven M. Helmbrecht Director
John J. Luger Director