W T B Financial : Third Quarter 2021
Summary Financial Statements,
Selected Financial Highlights and
Selected Credit Performance Highlights
Q3 2021
(unaudited)
W.T.B. Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
ASSETS
2021
2021
2020
129,303,180
Cash and due from banks
$
111,332,899
$
109,193,825
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,806,151,265
1,330,547,291
903,065,828
Securities available for sale, at fair value
387,940,890
403,692,368
1,711,102,209
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,606,021,411
2,661,838,499
566,225,808
Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bancshares
10,060,000
stock, at cost
10,060,000
8,642,400
Loans receivable
5,482,823,353
5,675,804,551
5,871,073,297
Allowance for loan losses
(139,315,575)
(139,112,930)
(121,077,177)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
5,343,507,778
5,536,691,621
5,749,996,120
Premises and equipment, net
87,828,618
88,987,871
91,523,731
Accrued interest receivable
25,311,301
27,589,783
28,159,479
Other assets
187,322,829
110,123,472
76,075,912
Total assets
$
10,583,447,272
$
10,280,863,804
$
9,243,985,312
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
$
4,266,671,173
Noninterest-bearing
$
4,316,714,723
$
3,798,531,120
Interest-bearing
5,130,332,287
4,803,369,864
4,353,387,684
Total deposits
9,397,003,460
9,120,084,587
8,151,918,804
Securites sold under agreements to repurchase
242,293,447
235,736,087
205,480,849
Other borrowings
20,063,287
20,063,287
-
Accrued interest payable
299,749
427,357
693,227
Other liabilities
104,180,181
98,724,089
86,553,103
Total liabilities
9,763,840,124
9,475,035,407
8,444,645,983
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
19,152,179
Common stock
25,057,245
23,233,755
Surplus
32,665,000
32,665,000
32,665,000
Undivided profits
764,317,151
741,698,974
693,291,429
816,134,330
799,421,219
749,190,184
Less treasury stock, at cost
(154,006)
-
-
815,980,324
799,421,219
749,190,184
Accumulated other comprehensive gain, net of tax
3,626,824
6,407,178
50,149,145
Total shareholders' equity
819,607,148
805,828,397
799,339,329
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,583,447,272
$
10,280,863,804
$
9,243,985,312
W.T.B. Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
INTEREST REVENUE
2021
2021
2020
Loans, including fees
$
61,713,229
$
61,255,688
$
60,582,662
Deposits with banks
583,130
312,414
224,357
Securities
14,569,917
14,137,707
11,505,316
Other interest and dividend income
86,757
80,682
76,260
Total interest revenue
76,953,033
75,786,491
72,388,595
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,802,376
2,289,786
3,086,395
Funds purchased and other borrowings
96,744
217,663
297,905
Total interest expense
1,899,120
2,507,449
3,384,300
Net interest revenue
75,053,913
73,279,042
69,004,295
Provision for loan losses
-
3,000,000
9,000,000
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
75,053,913
70,279,042
60,004,295
NONINTEREST REVENUE
Fiduciary income
5,411,728
5,643,578
4,733,665
Investment services fees
1,213,051
966,166
880,868
Bank and credit card fees, net
4,629,972
4,324,851
3,725,160
Mortgage banking revenue, net
1,344,664
1,804,678
4,681,839
Other fees on loans
320,591
465,859
219,924
Service charges on deposits
1,576,381
1,433,817
1,368,941
Other income
2,202,656
1,893,619
1,778,367
Total noninterest revenue
16,699,043
16,532,568
17,388,764
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
35,358,469
35,527,713
32,592,089
Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense
5,901,188
6,143,861
5,576,155
Other expense
15,567,633
15,605,585
13,673,985
Total noninterest expense
56,827,290
57,277,159
51,842,229
Income before provision for income taxes
34,925,666
29,534,451
25,550,830
Provision for income taxes
7,631,757
6,481,574
5,663,480
NET INCOME
$
27,293,909
$
23,052,877
$
19,887,350
PER SHARE DATA
Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding
Basic
2,535,537
2,541,723
2,534,504
Diluted
2,540,458
2,545,526
2,535,688
Earnings per common share (based on weighted average
shares outstanding)
Basic
$
10.76
$
9.07
$
7.85
Diluted
$
10.74
$
9.06
$
7.84
W.T.B. Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
INTEREST REVENUE
2021
2020
Loans, including fees
$
181,610,216
$
173,697,231
Deposits with banks
1,197,939
2,189,801
Securities
42,532,219
35,042,605
Other interest and dividend income
244,784
231,468
Total interest revenue
225,585,158
211,161,105
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
6,707,522
10,802,485
Funds purchased and other borrowings
629,519
1,298,246
Total interest expense
7,337,041
12,100,731
Net interest revenue
218,248,117
199,060,374
Provision for loan losses
9,000,004
23,500,000
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
209,248,113
175,560,374
NONINTEREST REVENUE
Fiduciary income
16,167,099
14,052,483
Investment services fees
3,096,907
2,410,162
Bank and credit card fees
12,553,895
9,403,567
Mortgage banking revenue, net
7,095,628
8,114,916
Other fees on loans
1,045,398
714,972
Service charges on deposits
4,456,130
4,379,522
Other income
6,097,077
9,932,680
Total noninterest revenue
50,512,134
49,008,302
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
105,565,876
94,615,151
Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense
18,059,783
16,237,163
Other expense
45,187,673
39,906,166
Total noninterest expense
168,813,332
150,758,480
Income before provision for income taxes
90,946,915
73,810,196
Provision for income taxes
19,938,433
16,284,621
NET INCOME
$
71,008,482
$
57,525,575
PER SHARE DATA
Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding
Basic
2,538,459
2,536,290
Diluted
2,542,605
2,538,692
Earnings per common share (based on weighted average shares
outstanding)
Basic
$
27.97
$
22.68
Diluted
$
27.93
$
22.66
W.T.B. Financial Corporation
Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarters Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
SELECTED DATA
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$ 1,806,151
$ 1,330,547
$
961,600
$ 1,463,300
$
903,066
Securities
2,993,962
3,065,531
3,102,849
2,578,360
2,277,328
Total loans
5,482,823
5,675,805
5,832,079
5,591,532
5,871,073
Allowance for loan losses
139,316
139,113
139,160
132,811
121,077
Earning assets
1
10,282,215
10,068,641
9,884,576
9,561,272
8,968,308
Total assets
10,583,447
10,280,864
10,108,189
9,813,963
9,243,985
Deposits
9,397,003
9,120,085
9,003,460
8,698,791
8,151,919
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,392,689
5,059,169
4,983,178
4,763,925
4,558,869
Total shareholders' equity
819,607
805,828
776,568
806,518
799,339
Total equity to total assets
7.74%
7.84%
7.68%
8.22%
8.65%
Full-time equivalent employees
1,101
1,100
1,087
1,066
1,060
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
2.54%
2.45%
2.39%
2.38%
2.06%
Allowance for loan losses to noncurrent loans
267%
257%
406%
1162%
853%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans
0.00%
0.05%
-0.01%
-0.04%
-0.01%
Noncurrent loans and ORE to assets
0.49%
0.53%
0.34%
0.12%
0.15%
Noncurrent loans, ORE and TDRs to assets
0.50%
0.54%
0.35%
0.13%
0.17%
(1) Includes only the amortized cost for securities. Includes non-accrual loans.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarters Ended
% Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Sequential
Year over
2021
2021
2020
Quarter
Year
PERFORMANCE
Net interest revenue, fully tax-equivalent
$
75,117
$
73,349
$
69,084
2.4%
8.7%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
63
70
80
-10.0%
-21.3%
Net interest revenue
75,054
73,279
69,004
2.4%
8.8%
Provision for loan losses
-
3,000
9,000
-100.0%
-100.0%
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses
75,054
70,279
60,004
6.8%
25.1%
Noninterest revenue
16,699
16,533
17,389
1.0%
-4.0%
Noninterest expense
56,827
57,278
51,842
-0.8%
9.6%
Income before provision for income taxes
34,926
29,534
25,551
18.3%
36.7%
Provision for income taxes
7,632
6,481
5,664
17.8%
34.7%
Net income
$
27,294
$
23,053
$
19,887
18.4%
37.2%
PER COMMON SHARE
Earnings per common share - basic
$
10.76
$
9.07
$
7.85
18.6%
37.1%
Earnings per common share - diluted
10.74
9.06
7.84
18.5%
37.0%
Common cash dividends
1.84
1.85
1.85
-0.5%
-0.5%
Common shareholders' equity
322.79
315.29
313.70
2.4%
2.9%
Quarters Ended
% Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Sequential
Year over
2021
2021
2020
Quarter
Year
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.03%
0.90%
0.88%
0.13%
0.15%
Return on average shareholders' equity
13.28%
11.60%
9.97%
1.68%
3.31%
Margin on average earning assets
1
2.90%
2.94%
3.14%
-0.04%
-0.24%
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.14%
2.25%
2.29%
-0.11%
-0.15%
Noninterest revenue to average assets
0.63%
0.65%
0.77%
-0.02%
-0.14%
Efficiency ratio
61.9%
63.7%
60.0%
-1.8%
1.9%
Common cash dividends to net income
17.13%
20.40%
23.58%
-3.27%
-3.18%
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. NM = not meaningful
