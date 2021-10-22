Log in
    WTBFB   US9293342096

W.T.B. FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTBFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

W T B Financial : Third Quarter 2021

10/22/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary Financial Statements,

Selected Financial Highlights and

Selected Credit Performance Highlights

Q3 2021

(unaudited)

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(unaudited)

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

ASSETS

2021

2021

2020

129,303,180

Cash and due from banks

$

111,332,899

$

109,193,825

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,806,151,265

1,330,547,291

903,065,828

Securities available for sale, at fair value

387,940,890

403,692,368

1,711,102,209

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,606,021,411

2,661,838,499

566,225,808

Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bancshares

10,060,000

stock, at cost

10,060,000

8,642,400

Loans receivable

5,482,823,353

5,675,804,551

5,871,073,297

Allowance for loan losses

(139,315,575)

(139,112,930)

(121,077,177)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

5,343,507,778

5,536,691,621

5,749,996,120

Premises and equipment, net

87,828,618

88,987,871

91,523,731

Accrued interest receivable

25,311,301

27,589,783

28,159,479

Other assets

187,322,829

110,123,472

76,075,912

Total assets

$

10,583,447,272

$

10,280,863,804

$

9,243,985,312

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

$

4,266,671,173

Noninterest-bearing

$

4,316,714,723

$

3,798,531,120

Interest-bearing

5,130,332,287

4,803,369,864

4,353,387,684

Total deposits

9,397,003,460

9,120,084,587

8,151,918,804

Securites sold under agreements to repurchase

242,293,447

235,736,087

205,480,849

Other borrowings

20,063,287

20,063,287

-

Accrued interest payable

299,749

427,357

693,227

Other liabilities

104,180,181

98,724,089

86,553,103

Total liabilities

9,763,840,124

9,475,035,407

8,444,645,983

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

19,152,179

Common stock

25,057,245

23,233,755

Surplus

32,665,000

32,665,000

32,665,000

Undivided profits

764,317,151

741,698,974

693,291,429

816,134,330

799,421,219

749,190,184

Less treasury stock, at cost

(154,006)

-

-

815,980,324

799,421,219

749,190,184

Accumulated other comprehensive gain, net of tax

3,626,824

6,407,178

50,149,145

Total shareholders' equity

819,607,148

805,828,397

799,339,329

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,583,447,272

$

10,280,863,804

$

9,243,985,312

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

INTEREST REVENUE

2021

2021

2020

Loans, including fees

$

61,713,229

$

61,255,688

$

60,582,662

Deposits with banks

583,130

312,414

224,357

Securities

14,569,917

14,137,707

11,505,316

Other interest and dividend income

86,757

80,682

76,260

Total interest revenue

76,953,033

75,786,491

72,388,595

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,802,376

2,289,786

3,086,395

Funds purchased and other borrowings

96,744

217,663

297,905

Total interest expense

1,899,120

2,507,449

3,384,300

Net interest revenue

75,053,913

73,279,042

69,004,295

Provision for loan losses

-

3,000,000

9,000,000

Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses

75,053,913

70,279,042

60,004,295

NONINTEREST REVENUE

Fiduciary income

5,411,728

5,643,578

4,733,665

Investment services fees

1,213,051

966,166

880,868

Bank and credit card fees, net

4,629,972

4,324,851

3,725,160

Mortgage banking revenue, net

1,344,664

1,804,678

4,681,839

Other fees on loans

320,591

465,859

219,924

Service charges on deposits

1,576,381

1,433,817

1,368,941

Other income

2,202,656

1,893,619

1,778,367

Total noninterest revenue

16,699,043

16,532,568

17,388,764

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and benefits

35,358,469

35,527,713

32,592,089

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense

5,901,188

6,143,861

5,576,155

Other expense

15,567,633

15,605,585

13,673,985

Total noninterest expense

56,827,290

57,277,159

51,842,229

Income before provision for income taxes

34,925,666

29,534,451

25,550,830

Provision for income taxes

7,631,757

6,481,574

5,663,480

NET INCOME

$

27,293,909

$

23,052,877

$

19,887,350

PER SHARE DATA

Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding

Basic

2,535,537

2,541,723

2,534,504

Diluted

2,540,458

2,545,526

2,535,688

Earnings per common share (based on weighted average

shares outstanding)

Basic

$

10.76

$

9.07

$

7.85

Diluted

$

10.74

$

9.06

$

7.84

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

INTEREST REVENUE

2021

2020

Loans, including fees

$

181,610,216

$

173,697,231

Deposits with banks

1,197,939

2,189,801

Securities

42,532,219

35,042,605

Other interest and dividend income

244,784

231,468

Total interest revenue

225,585,158

211,161,105

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

6,707,522

10,802,485

Funds purchased and other borrowings

629,519

1,298,246

Total interest expense

7,337,041

12,100,731

Net interest revenue

218,248,117

199,060,374

Provision for loan losses

9,000,004

23,500,000

Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses

209,248,113

175,560,374

NONINTEREST REVENUE

Fiduciary income

16,167,099

14,052,483

Investment services fees

3,096,907

2,410,162

Bank and credit card fees

12,553,895

9,403,567

Mortgage banking revenue, net

7,095,628

8,114,916

Other fees on loans

1,045,398

714,972

Service charges on deposits

4,456,130

4,379,522

Other income

6,097,077

9,932,680

Total noninterest revenue

50,512,134

49,008,302

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and benefits

105,565,876

94,615,151

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense

18,059,783

16,237,163

Other expense

45,187,673

39,906,166

Total noninterest expense

168,813,332

150,758,480

Income before provision for income taxes

90,946,915

73,810,196

Provision for income taxes

19,938,433

16,284,621

NET INCOME

$

71,008,482

$

57,525,575

PER SHARE DATA

Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding

Basic

2,538,459

2,536,290

Diluted

2,542,605

2,538,692

Earnings per common share (based on weighted average shares

outstanding)

Basic

$

27.97

$

22.68

Diluted

$

27.93

$

22.66

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Quarters Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

SELECTED DATA

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 1,806,151

$ 1,330,547

$

961,600

$ 1,463,300

$

903,066

Securities

2,993,962

3,065,531

3,102,849

2,578,360

2,277,328

Total loans

5,482,823

5,675,805

5,832,079

5,591,532

5,871,073

Allowance for loan losses

139,316

139,113

139,160

132,811

121,077

Earning assets 1

10,282,215

10,068,641

9,884,576

9,561,272

8,968,308

Total assets

10,583,447

10,280,864

10,108,189

9,813,963

9,243,985

Deposits

9,397,003

9,120,085

9,003,460

8,698,791

8,151,919

Interest-bearing liabilities

5,392,689

5,059,169

4,983,178

4,763,925

4,558,869

Total shareholders' equity

819,607

805,828

776,568

806,518

799,339

Total equity to total assets

7.74%

7.84%

7.68%

8.22%

8.65%

Full-time equivalent employees

1,101

1,100

1,087

1,066

1,060

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

2.54%

2.45%

2.39%

2.38%

2.06%

Allowance for loan losses to noncurrent loans

267%

257%

406%

1162%

853%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans

0.00%

0.05%

-0.01%

-0.04%

-0.01%

Noncurrent loans and ORE to assets

0.49%

0.53%

0.34%

0.12%

0.15%

Noncurrent loans, ORE and TDRs to assets

0.50%

0.54%

0.35%

0.13%

0.17%

(1) Includes only the amortized cost for securities. Includes non-accrual loans.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarters Ended

% Change

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

Sequential

Year over

2021

2021

2020

Quarter

Year

PERFORMANCE

Net interest revenue, fully tax-equivalent

$

75,117

$

73,349

$

69,084

2.4%

8.7%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

63

70

80

-10.0%

-21.3%

Net interest revenue

75,054

73,279

69,004

2.4%

8.8%

Provision for loan losses

-

3,000

9,000

-100.0%

-100.0%

Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses

75,054

70,279

60,004

6.8%

25.1%

Noninterest revenue

16,699

16,533

17,389

1.0%

-4.0%

Noninterest expense

56,827

57,278

51,842

-0.8%

9.6%

Income before provision for income taxes

34,926

29,534

25,551

18.3%

36.7%

Provision for income taxes

7,632

6,481

5,664

17.8%

34.7%

Net income

$

27,294

$

23,053

$

19,887

18.4%

37.2%

PER COMMON SHARE

Earnings per common share - basic

$

10.76

$

9.07

$

7.85

18.6%

37.1%

Earnings per common share - diluted

10.74

9.06

7.84

18.5%

37.0%

Common cash dividends

1.84

1.85

1.85

-0.5%

-0.5%

Common shareholders' equity

322.79

315.29

313.70

2.4%

2.9%

Quarters Ended

% Change

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

Sequential

Year over

2021

2021

2020

Quarter

Year

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

1.03%

0.90%

0.88%

0.13%

0.15%

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.28%

11.60%

9.97%

1.68%

3.31%

Margin on average earning assets 1

2.90%

2.94%

3.14%

-0.04%

-0.24%

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.14%

2.25%

2.29%

-0.11%

-0.15%

Noninterest revenue to average assets

0.63%

0.65%

0.77%

-0.02%

-0.14%

Efficiency ratio

61.9%

63.7%

60.0%

-1.8%

1.9%

Common cash dividends to net income

17.13%

20.40%

23.58%

-3.27%

-3.18%

  1. Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. NM = not meaningful

Disclaimer

WTB Financial Corporation published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 307 M - -
Net income 2020 76,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 968 M 968 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float -
Chart W.T.B. FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
W.T.B. Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter F. Stanton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry V. Sorensen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Heath Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Steven M. Helmbrecht Director
John J. Luger Director