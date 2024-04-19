Peter F. Stanton

Chairman of the Board and

Chief Executive Officer

April 18, 2024

Dear Shareholders:

The focus of the macro environment remains solidly on inflation, interest rates and Federal Reserve monetary policy. The Fed's sharp rise in rates in 2022 and 2023 helped bring inflation down dramatically from its peak, but that last mile to the Fed's stated inflation target of 2.00 percent is proving difficult to accomplish. The most recent Consumer Price Index reading came in at 3.5 percent in March, indicating the Fed has more work to do. The yield curve has been inverted for nearly two years, signifying that the economy will slow, inflation will subside, and rates will come down. But GDP growth of 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter and a persistently low unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in March suggest the Fed's sharp rise in rates has yet to have a significant impact on these two key barometers of economic strength.

The broader economy is the environment in which we operate, but internally, we remain focused on taking care of our clients, growing the business and executing on our long- range plan. Importantly, restoring profitability to more historically normal levels is a top priority. Significant progress has been made adapting to higher interest rate levels and we expect more progress this year. Deposit balances seem to have stabilized with deposit growth in the second half of 2023 and moderate drawdowns in the first quarter of 2024, as is seasonally typical. Deposit pricing faces upward pressure, but that seems to be easing somewhat as our rate offerings have been adjusting to higher market levels. We paid-off a significant amount of our wholesale borrowings in March and expect to make more pay-downs on maturities in the second quarter. For over a year, our new loan origination activity has been at rates well above average portfolio yields and that is an important part of recycling loan yields to higher market levels and growing balance sheet earning power. Recalibrating the balance sheet to current interest rate levels will take time, but the process is well underway.

Earnings in the first quarter totaled $11.4 million, up $653,000, or 6.1 percent higher than fourth quarter results. The improvement was largely due to higher noninterest revenue from bank cards and our wealth management business. On a per share basis, earnings were $4.53, up $0.25 per share, or 5.9 percent from fourth quarter levels. Return on assets was 0.39 percent and return on equity was 5.08 percent, and with both metrics well below typical performance levels, we are working hard to make

improvements to our results. Book value per share finished the quarter at $357.34, up $1.81, or 0.5 percent for the quarter and up $11.57, or 3.3 percent year-over-year.

The path forward will be largely about balance sheet dynamics and normalization of asset yields, funding costs and margin. The balance sheet dynamics we are experiencing include deposit base stability and growth, the pay-down of wholesale borrowings and continued loan growth. Total assets for the quarter declined $506 million, or 4.4 percent to $10.9 billion. The decline in assets was primarily due to a $350 million reduction to $1.1 billion in Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings from the Federal Reserve and a $151 million, or 1.9 percent decrease in deposits to $8.0 billion. The decline in deposits was well within historical, seasonal patterns, which reflects a variety of factors, including the collective need across our client base to draw down deposits to pay taxes. That roughly $500 million decline in funding was met through on balance sheet cash, which declined $448 million to $558 million and cash flow back from the bond portfolio. Bond balances declined $106 million during the quarter to $3.5 billion. Loan growth during the quarter was $74 million, or 1.1 percent, while loan growth year-over-year was significant at $485 million, or 7.9 percent to $6.6 billion.

Balance sheet normalization over time is only half the story of improving performance; yields, costs and margin are also crucial elements to restoring earning power. Margin for the quarter narrowed 7 basis points ("bps") to 2.35 percent. That narrowing was due to funding costs increasing more than earning asset yields. Overall funding costs for the quarter increased 21 bps to 2.31 percent, while earning asset yields increased 13 bps to 4.49 percent. The rate of increase in funding costs seems to be slowing, while earning asset yields continue to grow as yields on new loan originations are well above average portfolio yields. This process, along with the reduction in more expensive wholesale borrowings is a path towards restored earning power. The stabilization in earnings generation is showing itself in roughly steady net interest revenue of $67 million over the past four quarters, despite narrowing margin. Net interest revenue in the first quarter declined quarter-over-quarter by $700,000, or 1.0 percent to $67.1 million.

While focusing on improving our performance, we also remained focused on balance sheet strength and our key risk parameters. Shareholder's equity for the quarter increased $3.7 million, or 0.4 percent to $901 million, which combined with the decline in assets, resulted in a 40 bps improvement in our equity to assets ratio to 8.24 percent. Our on-balance sheet liquidity position finished the quarter with significant resources as cash totaled $558 million and secured borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank was well in excess of $4.0 billion. The credit performance of our loan portfolio remained very good with noncurrent loans totaling $31 million, or 0.47 percent of loans, while our capacity to withstand credit losses was significant with an allowance for credit losses of $148 million, or 2.25 percent of loans.

As you know, on February 27, 2024, the Board of Directors reauthorized a share repurchase plan for up to $10.0 million of Class B common stock, which will be in effect over a twelve-month period. Common share repurchases under this plan, if any, may be made from time to time on the open market through broker dealers or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of Company management. The extent to which the Company purchases shares and the timing of any such purchases will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions and relevant corporate considerations. The share repurchase program will be conducted in a manner intended to comply with the safe harbor provisions of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Under the current authorization, we purchased 9,600 shares of Class B common stock during the first quarter for a total consideration of $2.6 million.

While the external operating environment is posing challenges, the team is very focused on executing on our strategic plan. We remain committed to enhancing our systems and the capabilities they deliver, leveraging our data and digital platforms, and delivering an ever-improving customer experience for our clients. We are dedicated to providing our team with the resources they need to execute on our strategies. While we have already accomplished a lot, our list of key initiatives remains impressive and I am told that with technology constantly evolving, "we will never be done." Candidly, the notion of never being done is a little disconcerting, but it reflects our dedication to continuous improvement and the importance of evolving with industry capabilities and client needs. A culture of striving to get better each day is necessary in today's hyper- evolving and competitive world. When I look at our team, I am impressed with all they have accomplished and am confident in their ability to lead us into the future.

Our opportunity to run the bank, serve our clients, meet the needs of the communities we serve and deliver for our shareholders would not be possible without your continued trust and support. We are grateful for your confidence and are working hard to deliver on your behalf. We look forward to seeing many of you at our upcoming annual shareholders' meeting on April 22nd at 1:30 p.m. at our headquarters building at 717 West Sprague Avenue, Spokane, Washington. For additional pertinent information, please also visit our Investor Relations webpage at watrust.com/about/investor- relations.

Warm Regards,

Pete Stanton

Chairman of the Board and CEO

Enclosure

Summary Financial Statements,

Selected Financial Highlights and

Selected Credit Performance Highlights

Q1 2024

(unaudited)

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2023

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

88,210

$

138,518

$

135,345

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

558,337

1,006,525

341,116

Securities available for sale, at fair value

413,403

485,691

532,967

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

3,045,905

3,079,857

3,197,382

Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bancshares

stock, at cost

28,808

28,808

18,780

Loans receivable

6,584,271

6,510,128

6,099,479

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(147,848)

(146,156)

(138,976)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans

6,436,423

6,363,972

5,960,503

Premises and equipment, net

88,510

85,708

86,812

Accrued interest receivable

38,497

35,879

30,177

Other assets

241,348

220,633

212,268

Total assets

$

10,939,441

$

11,445,591

$

10,515,350

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

3,087,090

$

3,316,555

$

3,907,576

Interest-bearing

4,880,321

4,801,747

4,420,554

Total deposits

7,967,411

8,118,301

8,328,130

Securites sold under agreements to repurchase

320,857

336,961

129,519

Other borrowings

1,565,000

1,915,000

1,068,000

Accrued interest payable

36,823

53,919

2,412

Other liabilities

148,215

123,967

115,301

Total liabilities

10,038,306

10,548,148

9,643,363

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock

11,076

13,222

11,143

Surplus

32,665

32,665

32,665

Undivided profits

898,630

891,901

872,207

942,371

937,788

916,015

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(41,236)

(40,345)

(44,028)

Total shareholders' equity

901,135

897,443

871,987

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,939,441

$

11,445,591

$

10,515,350

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2023

INTEREST REVENUE

Loans, including fees

$

92,171

$

91,044

$

78,263

Deposits with banks

18,933

14,127

2,422

Securities

16,448

16,879

17,847

Other interest and dividend income

553

261

81

Total interest revenue

128,105

122,311

98,613

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

31,461

29,556

10,651

Funds purchased and other borrowings

29,582

24,993

6,163

Total interest expense

61,043

54,549

16,814

Net interest revenue

67,062

67,762

81,799

Provision for credit losses

2,020

2,490

2,400

Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses

65,042

65,272

79,399

NONINTEREST REVENUE

Fiduciary and investment services income

7,964

7,321

6,748

Bank and credit card fees, net

2,888

1,947

4,094

Service charges on deposits

1,668

1,341

1,453

Mortgage banking revenue, net

442

257

242

Other income

3,029

3,719

2,470

Total noninterest revenue

15,991

14,585

15,007

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and benefits

40,651

37,204

41,136

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense

6,746

6,631

6,833

Software and data processing expense

6,809

6,509

5,913

Professional fees

1,755

2,401

1,989

Other expense

10,715

13,570

10,110

Total noninterest expense

66,676

66,315

65,981

Income before provision for income taxes

14,357

13,542

28,425

Provision for income taxes

2,979

2,817

6,173

NET INCOME

$

11,378

$

10,725

$

22,252

PER SHARE DATA

Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding

Basic

2,508,910

2,505,726

2,502,465

Diluted

2,510,181

2,506,544

2,505,194

Earnings per common share (based on weighted average

shares outstanding)

Basic

$

4.54

$

4.28

$

8.89

Diluted

$

4.53

$

4.28

$

8.88

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Quarters Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

SELECTED DATA

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

558,337

$ 1,006,525

$

988,411

$

372,671

$

341,116

Securities

3,459,308

3,565,548

3,577,332

3,669,532

3,730,349

Total loans

6,584,271

6,510,128

6,443,189

6,285,985

6,099,479

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) on loans

147,848

146,156

144,378

141,009

138,976

Earning assets 1

10,666,773

11,146,670

11,088,508

10,389,254

10,231,511

Total assets

10,939,441

11,445,591

11,358,352

10,646,978

10,515,350

Deposits

7,967,411

8,118,301

8,041,591

7,881,909

8,328,130

Interest-bearing liabilities

6,766,177

7,053,707

6,891,530

6,118,466

5,618,074

Total shareholders' equity

901,135

897,443

878,639

876,401

871,987

Total equity to total assets

8.24%

7.84%

7.74%

8.23%

8.29%

Full-time equivalent employees

1,186

1,186

1,196

1,189

1,166

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

ACL on loans to total loans

2.25%

2.25%

2.24%

2.24%

2.28%

ACL on loans to noncurrent loans

479%

464%

2987%

2548%

3417%

Net charge-offs to total average loans

0.01%

0.01%

0.00%

0.00%

0.01%

Noncurrent loans to total loans

0.47%

0.48%

0.08%

0.09%

0.07%

(1) Includes only the amortized cost for securities. Includes non-accrual loans.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarters Ended

% Change

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Sequential

Year over

2024

2023

2023

Quarter

Year

PERFORMANCE

Net interest revenue, fully tax-equivalent

$

67,142

$

67,848

$

81,867

-1.0%

-18.0%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

80

86

68

-7.0%

17.6%

Net interest revenue

67,062

67,762

81,799

-1.0%

-18.0%

Provision for credit losses

2,020

2,490

2,400

-18.9%

-15.8%

Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses

65,042

65,272

79,399

-0.4%

-18.1%

Noninterest revenue

15,991

14,585

15,007

9.6%

6.6%

Noninterest expense

66,676

66,315

65,981

0.5%

1.1%

Income before provision for income taxes

14,357

13,542

28,425

6.0%

-49.5%

Provision for income taxes

2,979

2,817

6,173

5.8%

-51.7%

Net income

$

11,378

$

10,725

$

22,252

6.1%

-48.9%

PER COMMON SHARE

Earnings per common share - basic

$

4.54

$

4.28

$

8.89

6.1%

-48.9%

Earnings per common share - diluted

4.53

4.28

8.88

5.8%

-49.0%

Common cash dividends

1.85

1.85

1.85

0.0%

0.0%

Common shareholders' equity

357.34

355.53

345.77

0.5%

3.3%

Quarters Ended

% Change

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Sequential

Year over

2024

2023

2023

Quarter

Year

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

0.39%

0.37%

0.87%

0.02%

-0.48%

Return on average shareholders' equity

5.08%

4.78%

10.49%

0.30%

-5.41%

Margin on average earning assets 1

2.35%

2.42%

3.29%

-0.07%

-0.94%

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.28%

2.31%

2.59%

-0.03%

-0.31%

Noninterest revenue to average assets

0.55%

0.51%

0.59%

0.04%

-0.04%

Efficiency ratio

80.2%

80.4%

68.1%

-0.2%

12.1%

Common cash dividends to net income

40.86%

43.22%

20.83%

-2.36%

22.39%

  1. Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. NM = not meaningful

W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Selected Credit Performance Highlights

(unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Quarters Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Loans by Credit Risk Rating:

2024

2023

2023

Pass

$

6,312,018

$

6,243,727

$

5,887,608

Special Mention

183,439

169,621

123,042

Substandard

88,768

96,763

88,801

Doubtful/Loss

46

17

28

Total

$

6,584,271

$

6,510,128

$

6,099,479

Quarters Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Loans by Payment Status:

2024

2023

2023

Current Loans

$

6,546,261

$

6,469,742

$

6,088,000

Loans Past Due 30-89 Days, Still Accruing

7,137

8,914

7,412

Noncurrent Loans

30,873

31,472

4,067

Total

$

6,584,271

$

6,510,128

$

6,099,479

Quarters Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Allowance Position:

2024

2023

2023

Allowance for Loans

$

147,848

$

146,156

$

138,976

Allowance to Total Loans

2.25%

2.25%

2.28%

