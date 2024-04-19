Peter F. Stanton Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer April 18, 2024 Dear Shareholders: The focus of the macro environment remains solidly on inflation, interest rates and Federal Reserve monetary policy. The Fed's sharp rise in rates in 2022 and 2023 helped bring inflation down dramatically from its peak, but that last mile to the Fed's stated inflation target of 2.00 percent is proving difficult to accomplish. The most recent Consumer Price Index reading came in at 3.5 percent in March, indicating the Fed has more work to do. The yield curve has been inverted for nearly two years, signifying that the economy will slow, inflation will subside, and rates will come down. But GDP growth of 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter and a persistently low unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in March suggest the Fed's sharp rise in rates has yet to have a significant impact on these two key barometers of economic strength. The broader economy is the environment in which we operate, but internally, we remain focused on taking care of our clients, growing the business and executing on our long- range plan. Importantly, restoring profitability to more historically normal levels is a top priority. Significant progress has been made adapting to higher interest rate levels and we expect more progress this year. Deposit balances seem to have stabilized with deposit growth in the second half of 2023 and moderate drawdowns in the first quarter of 2024, as is seasonally typical. Deposit pricing faces upward pressure, but that seems to be easing somewhat as our rate offerings have been adjusting to higher market levels. We paid-off a significant amount of our wholesale borrowings in March and expect to make more pay-downs on maturities in the second quarter. For over a year, our new loan origination activity has been at rates well above average portfolio yields and that is an important part of recycling loan yields to higher market levels and growing balance sheet earning power. Recalibrating the balance sheet to current interest rate levels will take time, but the process is well underway. Earnings in the first quarter totaled $11.4 million, up $653,000, or 6.1 percent higher than fourth quarter results. The improvement was largely due to higher noninterest revenue from bank cards and our wealth management business. On a per share basis, earnings were $4.53, up $0.25 per share, or 5.9 percent from fourth quarter levels. Return on assets was 0.39 percent and return on equity was 5.08 percent, and with both metrics well below typical performance levels, we are working hard to make Washington Trust Financial Center Phone 509.353.BANK (2265) P.O. Box 2127 Outside Spokane 1.800.788.4578 Spokane, WA 99210-2127 watrust.com

improvements to our results. Book value per share finished the quarter at $357.34, up $1.81, or 0.5 percent for the quarter and up $11.57, or 3.3 percent year-over-year. The path forward will be largely about balance sheet dynamics and normalization of asset yields, funding costs and margin. The balance sheet dynamics we are experiencing include deposit base stability and growth, the pay-down of wholesale borrowings and continued loan growth. Total assets for the quarter declined $506 million, or 4.4 percent to $10.9 billion. The decline in assets was primarily due to a $350 million reduction to $1.1 billion in Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings from the Federal Reserve and a $151 million, or 1.9 percent decrease in deposits to $8.0 billion. The decline in deposits was well within historical, seasonal patterns, which reflects a variety of factors, including the collective need across our client base to draw down deposits to pay taxes. That roughly $500 million decline in funding was met through on balance sheet cash, which declined $448 million to $558 million and cash flow back from the bond portfolio. Bond balances declined $106 million during the quarter to $3.5 billion. Loan growth during the quarter was $74 million, or 1.1 percent, while loan growth year-over-year was significant at $485 million, or 7.9 percent to $6.6 billion. Balance sheet normalization over time is only half the story of improving performance; yields, costs and margin are also crucial elements to restoring earning power. Margin for the quarter narrowed 7 basis points ("bps") to 2.35 percent. That narrowing was due to funding costs increasing more than earning asset yields. Overall funding costs for the quarter increased 21 bps to 2.31 percent, while earning asset yields increased 13 bps to 4.49 percent. The rate of increase in funding costs seems to be slowing, while earning asset yields continue to grow as yields on new loan originations are well above average portfolio yields. This process, along with the reduction in more expensive wholesale borrowings is a path towards restored earning power. The stabilization in earnings generation is showing itself in roughly steady net interest revenue of $67 million over the past four quarters, despite narrowing margin. Net interest revenue in the first quarter declined quarter-over-quarter by $700,000, or 1.0 percent to $67.1 million. While focusing on improving our performance, we also remained focused on balance sheet strength and our key risk parameters. Shareholder's equity for the quarter increased $3.7 million, or 0.4 percent to $901 million, which combined with the decline in assets, resulted in a 40 bps improvement in our equity to assets ratio to 8.24 percent. Our on-balance sheet liquidity position finished the quarter with significant resources as cash totaled $558 million and secured borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank was well in excess of $4.0 billion. The credit performance of our loan portfolio remained very good with noncurrent loans totaling $31 million, or 0.47 percent of loans, while our capacity to withstand credit losses was significant with an allowance for credit losses of $148 million, or 2.25 percent of loans.

As you know, on February 27, 2024, the Board of Directors reauthorized a share repurchase plan for up to $10.0 million of Class B common stock, which will be in effect over a twelve-month period. Common share repurchases under this plan, if any, may be made from time to time on the open market through broker dealers or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of Company management. The extent to which the Company purchases shares and the timing of any such purchases will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions and relevant corporate considerations. The share repurchase program will be conducted in a manner intended to comply with the safe harbor provisions of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Under the current authorization, we purchased 9,600 shares of Class B common stock during the first quarter for a total consideration of $2.6 million. While the external operating environment is posing challenges, the team is very focused on executing on our strategic plan. We remain committed to enhancing our systems and the capabilities they deliver, leveraging our data and digital platforms, and delivering an ever-improving customer experience for our clients. We are dedicated to providing our team with the resources they need to execute on our strategies. While we have already accomplished a lot, our list of key initiatives remains impressive and I am told that with technology constantly evolving, "we will never be done." Candidly, the notion of never being done is a little disconcerting, but it reflects our dedication to continuous improvement and the importance of evolving with industry capabilities and client needs. A culture of striving to get better each day is necessary in today's hyper- evolving and competitive world. When I look at our team, I am impressed with all they have accomplished and am confident in their ability to lead us into the future. Our opportunity to run the bank, serve our clients, meet the needs of the communities we serve and deliver for our shareholders would not be possible without your continued trust and support. We are grateful for your confidence and are working hard to deliver on your behalf. We look forward to seeing many of you at our upcoming annual shareholders' meeting on April 22nd at 1:30 p.m. at our headquarters building at 717 West Sprague Avenue, Spokane, Washington. For additional pertinent information, please also visit our Investor Relations webpage at watrust.com/about/investor- relations. Warm Regards, Pete Stanton Chairman of the Board and CEO Enclosure

Summary Financial Statements, Selected Financial Highlights and Selected Credit Performance Highlights Q1 2024 (unaudited)

W.T.B. Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 88,210 $ 138,518 $ 135,345 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 558,337 1,006,525 341,116 Securities available for sale, at fair value 413,403 485,691 532,967 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,045,905 3,079,857 3,197,382 Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bancshares stock, at cost 28,808 28,808 18,780 Loans receivable 6,584,271 6,510,128 6,099,479 Allowance for credit losses on loans (147,848) (146,156) (138,976) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans 6,436,423 6,363,972 5,960,503 Premises and equipment, net 88,510 85,708 86,812 Accrued interest receivable 38,497 35,879 30,177 Other assets 241,348 220,633 212,268 Total assets $ 10,939,441 $ 11,445,591 $ 10,515,350 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,087,090 $ 3,316,555 $ 3,907,576 Interest-bearing 4,880,321 4,801,747 4,420,554 Total deposits 7,967,411 8,118,301 8,328,130 Securites sold under agreements to repurchase 320,857 336,961 129,519 Other borrowings 1,565,000 1,915,000 1,068,000 Accrued interest payable 36,823 53,919 2,412 Other liabilities 148,215 123,967 115,301 Total liabilities 10,038,306 10,548,148 9,643,363 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 11,076 13,222 11,143 Surplus 32,665 32,665 32,665 Undivided profits 898,630 891,901 872,207 942,371 937,788 916,015 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (41,236) (40,345) (44,028) Total shareholders' equity 901,135 897,443 871,987 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,939,441 $ 11,445,591 $ 10,515,350

W.T.B. Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 INTEREST REVENUE Loans, including fees $ 92,171 $ 91,044 $ 78,263 Deposits with banks 18,933 14,127 2,422 Securities 16,448 16,879 17,847 Other interest and dividend income 553 261 81 Total interest revenue 128,105 122,311 98,613 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 31,461 29,556 10,651 Funds purchased and other borrowings 29,582 24,993 6,163 Total interest expense 61,043 54,549 16,814 Net interest revenue 67,062 67,762 81,799 Provision for credit losses 2,020 2,490 2,400 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 65,042 65,272 79,399 NONINTEREST REVENUE Fiduciary and investment services income 7,964 7,321 6,748 Bank and credit card fees, net 2,888 1,947 4,094 Service charges on deposits 1,668 1,341 1,453 Mortgage banking revenue, net 442 257 242 Other income 3,029 3,719 2,470 Total noninterest revenue 15,991 14,585 15,007 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 40,651 37,204 41,136 Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense 6,746 6,631 6,833 Software and data processing expense 6,809 6,509 5,913 Professional fees 1,755 2,401 1,989 Other expense 10,715 13,570 10,110 Total noninterest expense 66,676 66,315 65,981 Income before provision for income taxes 14,357 13,542 28,425 Provision for income taxes 2,979 2,817 6,173 NET INCOME $ 11,378 $ 10,725 $ 22,252 PER SHARE DATA Weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding Basic 2,508,910 2,505,726 2,502,465 Diluted 2,510,181 2,506,544 2,505,194 Earnings per common share (based on weighted average shares outstanding) Basic $ 4.54 $ 4.28 $ 8.89 Diluted $ 4.53 $ 4.28 $ 8.88

W.T.B. Financial Corporation Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 SELECTED DATA Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 558,337 $ 1,006,525 $ 988,411 $ 372,671 $ 341,116 Securities 3,459,308 3,565,548 3,577,332 3,669,532 3,730,349 Total loans 6,584,271 6,510,128 6,443,189 6,285,985 6,099,479 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) on loans 147,848 146,156 144,378 141,009 138,976 Earning assets 1 10,666,773 11,146,670 11,088,508 10,389,254 10,231,511 Total assets 10,939,441 11,445,591 11,358,352 10,646,978 10,515,350 Deposits 7,967,411 8,118,301 8,041,591 7,881,909 8,328,130 Interest-bearing liabilities 6,766,177 7,053,707 6,891,530 6,118,466 5,618,074 Total shareholders' equity 901,135 897,443 878,639 876,401 871,987 Total equity to total assets 8.24% 7.84% 7.74% 8.23% 8.29% Full-time equivalent employees 1,186 1,186 1,196 1,189 1,166 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS ACL on loans to total loans 2.25% 2.25% 2.24% 2.24% 2.28% ACL on loans to noncurrent loans 479% 464% 2987% 2548% 3417% Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% Noncurrent loans to total loans 0.47% 0.48% 0.08% 0.09% 0.07% (1) Includes only the amortized cost for securities. Includes non-accrual loans. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended % Change March 31, December 31, March 31, Sequential Year over 2024 2023 2023 Quarter Year PERFORMANCE Net interest revenue, fully tax-equivalent $ 67,142 $ 67,848 $ 81,867 -1.0% -18.0% Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 80 86 68 -7.0% 17.6% Net interest revenue 67,062 67,762 81,799 -1.0% -18.0% Provision for credit losses 2,020 2,490 2,400 -18.9% -15.8% Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 65,042 65,272 79,399 -0.4% -18.1% Noninterest revenue 15,991 14,585 15,007 9.6% 6.6% Noninterest expense 66,676 66,315 65,981 0.5% 1.1% Income before provision for income taxes 14,357 13,542 28,425 6.0% -49.5% Provision for income taxes 2,979 2,817 6,173 5.8% -51.7% Net income $ 11,378 $ 10,725 $ 22,252 6.1% -48.9% PER COMMON SHARE Earnings per common share - basic $ 4.54 $ 4.28 $ 8.89 6.1% -48.9% Earnings per common share - diluted 4.53 4.28 8.88 5.8% -49.0% Common cash dividends 1.85 1.85 1.85 0.0% 0.0% Common shareholders' equity 357.34 355.53 345.77 0.5% 3.3% Quarters Ended % Change March 31, December 31, March 31, Sequential Year over 2024 2023 2023 Quarter Year PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.39% 0.37% 0.87% 0.02% -0.48% Return on average shareholders' equity 5.08% 4.78% 10.49% 0.30% -5.41% Margin on average earning assets 1 2.35% 2.42% 3.29% -0.07% -0.94% Noninterest expense to average assets 2.28% 2.31% 2.59% -0.03% -0.31% Noninterest revenue to average assets 0.55% 0.51% 0.59% 0.04% -0.04% Efficiency ratio 80.2% 80.4% 68.1% -0.2% 12.1% Common cash dividends to net income 40.86% 43.22% 20.83% -2.36% 22.39% Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. NM = not meaningful