  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  W&T Offshore, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WTI   US92922P1066

W&T OFFSHORE, INC.

(WTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

W&T Offshore : 34th Annual Roth Conference

03/16/2022 | 11:18am EDT
Four Decades of Industry Leadership

in the Gulf of Mexico

34th Annual

Roth Conference

March 14, 2022

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This presentation, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. They include statements regarding our future operating and financial performance. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are described under "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on From 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 available on our website and at www.sec.gov. You should understand that the following important factors, could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements relating to: (1) amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; (2) drilling of wells and other planned exploitation activities; (3) timing and amount of future production of oil and natural gas; (4) increases in production growth and proved reserves; (5) operating costs such as lease operating expenses, administrative costs and other expenses; (6) our future operating or financial results;

  1. cash flow and anticipated liquidity; (8) our business strategy, including expansion into the deep shelf and the deepwater of the Gulf of Mexico, and the availability of acquisition opportunities; (9) hedging strategy; (10) exploration and exploitation activities and property acquisitions; (11) marketing of oil and natural gas; (12) governmental and environmental regulation of the oil and gas industry; (13) environmental liabilities relating to potential pollution arising from our operations; (14) our level of indebtedness; (15) timing and amount of future dividends; (16) industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation; (17) natural events such as severe weather, hurricanes, floods, fire and earthquakes; and (18) availability of drilling rigs and other oil field equipment and services.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date of the report or document in which they are contained, and we undertake no obligation to update such information. The filings with the SEC are hereby incorporated herein by reference and qualifies the presentation in its entirety.

Cautionary Note Regarding Hydrocarbon Quantities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or conclusive formation tests to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions, and on an optional basis, probable and possible reserves meeting SEC definitions and criteria. The company does not include probable and possible reserves in its SEC filings. This presentation includes information concerning probable and possible reserves quantities compliant with PRMS/SPE guidelines and related PV-10 values that may be different from quantities of such non-proved reserves that may be reported under SEC rules and guidelines. In addition, this presentation includes Company estimates of resources and "EURs" or "economic ultimate recoveries" that are not necessarily reserves because no specific development plan has been committed for such recoveries. Recovery of estimated probable and possible reserves, and estimates of resources and EUR's and recoverable resources, are inherently more speculative than recovery of proved reserves.

NYSE: WTI

2

Proven and Consistent Strategy

Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation

Prioritize Environmental, Social and Governance Matters

Maintain High Quality Conventional Asset Base with Low Decline

Reduce Costs to Improve Margins and Increase ROCE

Preserve Ample Liquidity and Financial Flexibility

Capitalize on Unique and Accretive Opportunities

NYSE: WTI

3

Why We Have Liked the Gulf of Mexico for the Last 40 Years

GOM Provides Better Porosity and

Permeability than the Unconventionals

Multiple stacked pay opportunities

  • Offer attractive primary production and recompletion opportunities
  • Provide multiple targets improving chance of success when drilling

Natural drive mechanisms generate incremental production from 2P and 3P reserves

  • High quality sandstones have drive mechanisms superior to depletion drive alone
  • Enjoy incremental reserve adds, partly due to how reserve quantities are booked or categorized under SEC guidelines

GOM Historical Oil

Production1

2,500

2,000

1,500

MBbl/d

1,000

500

-

1990

1992

1994

1996

1998

2000

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

US Oil Production by Key Region2

10%

5%

14%

10%

1%

Total:

3%

11.2 MMBbl/d

2nd Highest

Producing

Basin in the

U.S15%42% (~15% of

total)

GOM

Permian

GOM

Anadarko

Appalachia

Bakken

Eagle Ford

Niobrara

Rest of US

GOM Provides Unique Advantages:

Low Decline Rates, World Class Porosity/Permeability and Significant Untapped Reserve Potential

NYSE: WTI

1)

Based on U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data as of February 2022.

4

2)

Based on U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the year-ended 2021.

Incremental Reserves May Be Produced at No Cost

Strong Drive Mechanisms Allow Reserve Production From Fewer Wellbores

NYSE: WTI

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

W&T Offshore Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
