W&T Offshore : 34th Annual Roth Conference

This presentation, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. They include statements regarding our future operating and financial performance. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are described under "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on From 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 available on our website and at www.sec.gov. You should understand that the following important factors, could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements relating to: (1) amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; (2) drilling of wells and other planned exploitation activities; (3) timing and amount of future production of oil and natural gas; (4) increases in production growth and proved reserves; (5) operating costs such as lease operating expenses, administrative costs and other expenses; (6) our future operating or financial results;
cash flow and anticipated liquidity; (8) our business strategy, including expansion into the deep shelf and the deepwater of the Gulf of Mexico, and the availability of acquisition opportunities; (9) hedging strategy; (10) exploration and exploitation activities and property acquisitions; (11) marketing of oil and natural gas; (12) governmental and environmental regulation of the oil and gas industry; (13) environmental liabilities relating to potential pollution arising from our operations; (14) our level of indebtedness; (15) timing and amount of future dividends; (16) industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation; (17) natural events such as severe weather, hurricanes, floods, fire and earthquakes; and (18) availability of drilling rigs and other oil field equipment and services.
We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date of the report or document in which they are contained, and we undertake no obligation to update such information. The filings with the SEC are hereby incorporated herein by reference and qualifies the presentation in its entirety.
Cautionary Note Regarding Hydrocarbon Quantities
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or conclusive formation tests to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions, and on an optional basis, probable and possible reserves meeting SEC definitions and criteria. The company does not include probable and possible reserves in its SEC filings. This presentation includes information concerning probable and possible reserves quantities compliant with PRMS/SPE guidelines and related PV-10 values that may be different from quantities of such non-proved reserves that may be reported under SEC rules and guidelines. In addition, this presentation includes Company estimates of resources and "EURs" or "economic ultimate recoveries" that are not necessarily reserves because no specific development plan has been committed for such recoveries. Recovery of estimated probable and possible reserves, and estimates of resources and EUR's and recoverable resources, are inherently more speculative than recovery of proved reserves.
Proven and Consistent Strategy
Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation
Prioritize Environmental, Social and Governance Matters
Maintain High Quality Conventional Asset Base with Low Decline
Reduce Costs to Improve Margins and Increase ROCE
Preserve Ample Liquidity and Financial Flexibility
Capitalize on Unique and Accretive Opportunities
Why We Have Liked the Gulf of Mexico for the Last 40 Years
GOM Provides Better Porosity and
Permeability than the Unconventionals
Multiple stacked pay opportunities
Offer attractive primary production and recompletion opportunities
Provide multiple targets improving chance of success when drilling
Natural drive mechanisms generate incremental production from 2P and 3P reserves
High quality sandstones have drive mechanisms superior to depletion drive alone
Enjoy incremental reserve adds, partly due to how reserve quantities are booked or categorized under SEC guidelines
GOM Provides Unique Advantages:
Low Decline Rates, World Class Porosity/Permeability and Significant Untapped Reserve Potential
Incremental Reserves May Be Produced at No Cost
Strong Drive Mechanisms Allow Reserve Production From Fewer Wellbores
