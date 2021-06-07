W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



The Company’s senior management will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8. In addition, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual 2021 Energy Credit Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time and management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, on the “Overview” page in the “Investors” section of the site.

An updated investor slide deck prepared in conjunction with the conferences has been posted on W&T’s website under “Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the site.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 42 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 709,000 gross acres, including approximately 500,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 209,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.