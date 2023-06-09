W&T Offshore : Bank of America Energy Credit Conference
06/09/2023 | 12:03am EDT
BANK OF AMERICA ENERGY CREDIT CONFERENCE
June 7, 2023
www.wtoffshore.com
NYSE: WTI
Four Decades
of Industry
Leadership
in the Gulf of
Mexico
DISCLAIMER
The information contained in this presentation has been provided by W&T Offshore, Inc. ("W&T," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") and has not been verified independently. Unless otherwise stated, W&T is the source of the information. This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. They include statements regarding our future operating and financial performance. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are described under "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, available on our website and at www.sec.gov. You should understand that such risk factors, could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements relating to: (1) amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; (2) drilling of wells and other planned exploitation activities; (3) timing and amount of future production of oil and natural gas; (4) increases in production growth and proved reserves; (5) operating costs such as lease operating expenses, administrative costs and other expenses; (6) our future operating or financial results; (7) cash flow and anticipated liquidity; (8) our business strategy, including expansion into the deep shelf and the deepwater of the Gulf of Mexico, and the availability of acquisition opportunities; (9) hedging strategy; (10) exploration and exploitation activities and property acquisitions; (11) marketing of oil and natural gas; (12) governmental and environmental regulation of the oil and gas industry; (13) environmental liabilities relating to potential pollution arising from our operations;
our level of indebtedness; (15) timing and amount of future dividends; (16) industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation; (17) natural events such as severe weather, hurricanes, floods, fire and earthquakes; and (18) availability of drilling rigs and other oil field equipment and services.
We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date of the report or document in which they are contained. Although the information contained in this presentation may be updated, completed, revised and amended, we undertake no obligation to update such information. Statements contained in this presentation regarding past events or performance should not be taken as a guarantee of future events or performance. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are hereby incorporated herein by reference and qualify the presentation in its entirety.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of our securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
2 W&T OFFSHORE | NYSE:WTI
Cautionary Note Regarding Hydrocarbon Quantities
The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or conclusive formation tests to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions, and on an optional basis, probable and possible reserves meeting SEC definitions and criteria. The Company does not include probable and possible reserves in its SEC filings. This presentation includes information concerning probable reserves quantities compliant with PRMS/SPE guidelines and related PV-10 values that are different from quantities of such non-proved reserves that may be reported under SEC rules and guidelines. In addition, this presentation includes Company estimates of resources and "EURs" or "economic ultimate recoveries" that are not necessarily reserves because no specific development plan has been committed for such recoveries. Recovery of estimated probable reserves and estimates of resources and EUR's and recoverable resources, are inherently more speculative than recovery of proved reserves.
PV-10 of reserves includes projected revenues, estimated production costs and estimated future development costs. Unless otherwise stated, PV-10 excludes cash flows for asset retirement obligations, general and administrative expenses, derivatives, debt service and income taxes.
Standardized measure or the PV-10 from our proved or 2P oil and natural gas reserves should not be viewed as representative of the current market value of our estimated oil and natural gas reserves.
See Appendix for more information.
DISCLAIMER (CONT'D)
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures include (i) Net Debt, (ii) Adjusted Net Income (Loss), (iii) Adjusted EBITDA and (iv) Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation, and users of any such information should not place undue reliance thereon. Please refer to the slides titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" under the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and WTI's definitions (which may be materially different than similarly titled measures used by other companies) of these measures as well as certain additional information regarding these measures. WTI believes the presentation of these metrics may be useful to investors because it supplements investors' understanding of its operating performance by providing information regarding its ongoing performance that excludes items it believes do not directly affect its core operations.
3 W&T OFFSHORE | NYSE:WTI
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
W&T - SEASONED GULF OF MEXICO ("GOM") PLAYER
FY 2022 | 1Q23 Avg.1
Total
FY 2022 | 1Q23
FY 2022 | 1Q23
Production
Fields
Adjusted EBITDA2
Free Cash Flow2
40.1 Mboe/d (49% liquids)
47
$563.7 MM
$376.4 MM
32.5 MBoe/d (56% liquids)
$43.1 MM
$12.4 MM
YE 2022 Reserves at SEC Pricing4
YE 2022 PV-10 at SEC Pricing4
Reserve Category
(MMBoe)
($MM)
1P
165.3
$3,129
2P
245.8
$4,908
3P
345.3
$7,286
Fairway & Mobile Bay
Main Pass 108
Viosca Knoll 783 (Tahoe/SE Tahoe)
Mississippi Canyon 243 (Matterhorn)
Viosca Knoll 823 (Virgo)
Brazos A133
Mississippi Canyon 698 (Big Bend)
Ship Shoal 349
(Mahogany)
Mississippi Canyon 582
Ewing Bank 910
(Medusa)
Gulf of Mexico Shelf
~466,000 gross acres (~389,000 net)
75% of 1Q23 production of 32.5 MBoe/d1
Proved SEC reserves of 138.1 MMBoe4
2P SEC reserves of 195.9 MMBoe4
Future growth potential from sub-salt projects
Gulf of Mexico Deepwater
~159,000 gross acres (~68,000 net)
25% of 1Q23 production of 32.5 MBoe/d1
Proved SEC reserves of 27.2 MMBoe4
2P SEC reserves of 49.9 MMBoe4
Substantial upside with existing acreage
3,4
1,3
By Field
Federal
Production: Federal 74%, State 26%
Net Acreage: Federal 79%, State 21%
vs State
Premier GOM Operator with Four Decades of History in the Basin
Note: The outer ring of the pie charts represent contribution by field, with color indicating field location on the map
Production temporarily impacted by planned maintenance at Mobile Bay and unplanned downtime at non-operated fields
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, see Appendix for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income and operating cash flow
Breakout between Deepwater and Shelf reflects total Company production
Based on year-end 2022 reserve report by NSAI at SEC pricing (1P Life) of $94.14/Bbl and $6.36/MMBtu; before differentials and excluding ARO. PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure, see Appendix
4 W&T OFFSHORE | NYSE:WTI
By Water Depth
Shelf Deepwater
All Other
Fields
1Q 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Produced 32.5 MBoe/d (56% liquids)
Production temporarily impacted by planned maintenance at Mobile Bay and unplanned downtime at non-operated fields
Generated Net Income of $26.0 MM or $0.17 per diluted share
Reported Adjusted EBITDA1 of $43.1 MM
Produced Free Cash Flow1 of $12.4 MM, the 21st consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow
Ended quarter with a $177.4 MM cash balance
Continued significant improvement in the Company's leverage profile with Net Debt to last twelve months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA of 0.4 times compared to over 2.0 times one year ago
Closed the offering of $275.0 MM, 11.75% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Senior Second Lien Notes") on January 30, 2023
Net proceeds of the offering, along with cash on hand, used to fund the total redemption of the Company's $552.5 MM, 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Senior Second Lien Notes")
Appointed a new independent director to the Board
Named apparent high bidder in the most recent Gulf of Mexico ("GOM") lease sale on two shallow water blocks
1) Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, see Appendix for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income and operating cash flow
Continued Focus on Delivering Free Cash Flow and Adding Value