W&T Offshore, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 142.41 million compared to USD 266.49 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.15 million compared to USD 66.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.46 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.46 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was USD 400.32 million compared to USD 731.3 million a year ago. Net income was USD 16.04 million compared to USD 187.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 1.3 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 1.3 a year ago.