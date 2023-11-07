W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company has an interest in over 47 offshore producing fields in federal and state waters (45 fields producing and two fields capable of producing, which include 39 fields in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 625,000 gross acres spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 458,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 159,000 gross acres in the deep water. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Aquasition Energy, LLC, Aquasition, LLC, Aquasition II, LLC, Aquasition III, LLC, Aquasition IV, LLC, Aquasition V, LLC, Green Hell, LLC, Seaquester, LLC, Seaquestration, LLC and W & T Energy VI, LLC.