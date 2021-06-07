W&T Offshore : June Corporate Presentation

Guaranteed Solutions for Your Gas Processing Needs
Huntsman has been a leader in gas processing technology for more than 60 years. The company offers a wide gas treating portfolio, including DGA®
Agent, JEFFTREAT® solvents, and additives like JEFFTREAT® AO-832 and AF-61. Huntsman also offers licensed technology packages that can be customized to meet specific acid gas removal needs. This enables our customers to benefit from our reliable and guaranteed technology, while minimizing their risk.
As a leading manufacturer and licensor of multiple gas treating technologies, Huntsman can leverage the technical and project management expertise of its team to deliver our guaranteed licensing solutions. From planning to production, our licensing team relies on Huntsman's proprietary technologies to add value to our customers' business.
Comprehensive Service and Support
Huntsman offers a comprehensive licensing approach, starting with plant design through start-up, operator training and follow-up. With this approach, Huntsman is able to provide support throughout the licensing lifecycle on specific aspects, including:
Process assessment, planning and design
Provision of basic engineering data and relevant technical support
Process start-up and on-site support
Complete Solutions
With proprietary amine and non-amine technologies, Huntsman is one of the few chemical manufacturers that offer a broad portfolio of gas treating products. Coupled with our global manufacturing footprint, our attention to product quality, competent technical support and state-of-the-art analytical service, our licensing team is able to guarantee the reliability of your gas processing facilities.
Huntsman Solvents for Acid Gas Processing
JEFFTREAT® ULTRA
DIGLYCOLAMINE® (DGA®) Agent
JEFFTREAT® MS-300
JEFFTREAT® M-500 Series
JEFFTREAT® MS-100
JEFFTREAT® MS-200 Series
JEFFSOL® PC
JEFFTREAT® MP
JEFFTREAT® M
Ethanolamine (MEA, DEA) *
High H2S Selectivity
Bulk
Deep CO2 Removal
TGTUs
Refineries
NH3 & H2
AGEUs
Gas Plants
LNG
* Supplied by others but included for comparative purposes
Specialty Amines
DIGLYCOLAMINE®(DGA®) Agent is included in the Huntsman line of gas treating solvents. Our 2-(2-aminoethoxy) ethanol is widely used as a gas scrubbing agent. It is a solvent of choice for a number of difficult low-pressure and high-temperature gas treating applications, as well as LNG pre-treatment and trace sulfur removal.
JEFFTREAT®M-500 series of formulated solvents is
specially designed for bulk and deep CO2 removal applications.
JEFFTREAT®MS-300 solvent is specially formulated for TGTU applications or other units requiring very low residual H2S and additional CO2 slippage.
JEFFTREAT®MS-200 series of MDEA-based solvents
is formulated for tailored bulk CO2 removal applications in the presence of significant amounts of H2S.
JEFFTREAT®MS-100 solvent is specially formulated
for selective H2S applications, where appreciable CO2 slip is needed. These applications include high-pres- sure natural gas, refinery gas or Claus off-gas treating (TGTU).
JEFFTREAT®MP solvent is formulated to provide deep
removal of CO2 from gas processing applications, such as LNG pre-treatment plants, hydrogen production, ammonia manufacture and cryogenic gas processing.
JEFFTREAT®ULTRA solvent contains a newly engineered molecule ideal for Tail Gas Treating Units or other high selectivity applications even at very high sour gas inlet temperatures. Shorter Absorbers, lower solvent circulation rates, and the potential elimination of inlet gas cooling makes this the solvent of choice for deeper removal of H2S with the maximum slippage of CO2.
Commodity Solvents
JEFFSOL® Propylene Carbonate (PC) is used for
CO2 removal in natural gas, ammonia synthesis gas and hydrogen gas streams with high CO2 and low H2S partial pressures.
JEFFTREAT®M is available within the JEFFTREAT® product line. This solvent is for customers who choose to utilize generic methyl diethanolamine (MDEA) rather than a formulated MDEA solvent.
Customized Process Solutions
Specially tailored solutions can be developed for the following applications:
CO2 removal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) pre-treatment plants using DGA® Agent and JEFFTREAT® MP solvents
Selective hydrogen sulfide (H2S) removal using JEFFTREAT® ULTRA, MS-300 and MS-100 solvents
Gas sweetening by H2S and CO2 removal from natural gas streams using DGA® Agent and JEFFTREAT® M, M-500 and MS-200 series of specialty solvents
Effect of JEFFTREAT® AO-832 on Stability of Formulated MDEA Solvents
Heat Stable Salts
Bicine
2.0
10,000
Salts (wt%)
1.5
1.0
With AO-832
1,000
StableHeat
Without AO-832
(ppm)
0.5
Bicine
0
100
Start
Year 1
Year 2
Year 3
Year 4
Year 5
Timeline
Effect of JEFFTREAT® AF-61 on MDEA Foam Height and Surface Tension
Surface Tension
Foam Height
40
60
50
HeightFoam(in)
30
(Dyn/cm)TensionSurface
10
40
20
30
20
10
0
0
200
400
600
800
1,000
1,200
Defoamer (ppm)
Maximizing Performance with our Additives
JEFFTREAT® AO-832additive is an innovative gas treating additive that hinders the oxidative attack of amines and greatly reduces amine degradation.
Performs by interfering with the oxygen radical in the degradation process
Not designed as an oxygen scavenger
Shown to successfully reduce bicine formation from MDEA and formulated MDEA solvents
Minimizes heat stable salt formation in gas treating amines
JEFFTREAT® AF-61additive hinders foaming in amine solvents.
Superior performance at elevated operating temperatures
Compatible with all Huntsman gas treating amines
No detrimental effects on performance from overfeeding
Performance comparable to silicone based anti-foaming additives
When you make Huntsman your supplier of choice for your gas treating chemical requirements, you get demonstrated technology and performance-oriented service. Since
1950, Huntsman Corporation (formerly Jefferson Chemical Company/ Texaco Chemical Company) has helped our customers find more effective ways to solve their gas treating problems. Huntsman Corporation supplies a range of gas treating chemicals worldwide to the gas conditioning industry for the removal of H2S and CO2
in refinery and produced gas streams, as well as synthesis gas, hydrogen and ammonia applications.
Reliable Technical
Service and Support
With over 60 years of gas processing experience our team of experienced engineers can assist with:
Design and operation of gas treatment units
Design and operating parameter estimates using our QUICKTREATTM App
Start-upand turnaround assistance
High quality sample analysis
Process monitoring and optimization
Operational trouble shooting
Operator and engineer training
Comprehensive
Analytical Support
Huntsman provides comprehensive analysis, including corrosion analysis, amine degradation testing, and contamination analysis. Our world scale lab located at The Woodlands, Texas, offers:
Routine analysis including color, metals, water content, and amine strength
Periodic analysis including amine strength, gas loading, foaming, and heat stable salts
Ideal Innovation
Partner
Respect for our customers' role in the value chain
Diverse range of gas treating products
Access to extensive molecular libraries
Effective cross-market technology utilization
Global manufacturing footprint
