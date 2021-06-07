Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. W&T Offshore, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTI   US92922P1066

W&T OFFSHORE, INC.

(WTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

W&T Offshore : June Corporate Presentation

06/07/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innovative Solutions

for Your Gas Processing Needs

Guaranteed Solutions for Your Gas Processing Needs

Huntsman has been a leader in gas processing technology for more than 60 years. The company offers a wide gas treating portfolio, including DGA®

Agent, JEFFTREAT® solvents, and additives like JEFFTREAT® AO-832 and AF-61. Huntsman also offers licensed technology packages that can be customized to meet specific acid gas removal needs. This enables our customers to benefit from our reliable and guaranteed technology, while minimizing their risk.

As a leading manufacturer and licensor of multiple gas treating technologies, Huntsman can leverage the technical and project management expertise of its team to deliver our guaranteed licensing solutions. From planning to production, our licensing team relies on Huntsman's proprietary technologies to add value to our customers' business.

Comprehensive Service and Support

Huntsman offers a comprehensive licensing approach, starting with plant design through start-up, operator training and follow-up. With this approach, Huntsman is able to provide support throughout the licensing lifecycle on specific aspects, including:

  • Process assessment, planning and design
  • Provision of basic engineering data and relevant technical support
  • Process start-up and on-site support

Complete Solutions

With proprietary amine and non-amine technologies, Huntsman is one of the few chemical manufacturers that offer a broad portfolio of gas treating products. Coupled with our global manufacturing footprint, our attention to product quality, competent technical support and state-of-the-art analytical service, our licensing team is able to guarantee the reliability of your gas processing facilities.

Huntsman Solvents for Acid Gas Processing

JEFFTREAT® ULTRA

DIGLYCOLAMINE® (DGA®) Agent

JEFFTREAT® MS-300

JEFFTREAT® M-500 Series

JEFFTREAT® MS-100

JEFFTREAT® MS-200 Series

JEFFSOL® PC

JEFFTREAT® MP

JEFFTREAT® M

Ethanolamine (MEA, DEA) *

High H2S Selectivity

Bulk

Deep CO2 Removal

TGTUs

Refineries

NH3 & H2

AGEUs

Gas Plants

LNG

* Supplied by others but included for comparative purposes

Specialty Amines

  • DIGLYCOLAMINE® (DGA®) Agent is included in the Huntsman line of gas treating solvents. Our 2-(2-aminoethoxy) ethanol is widely used as a gas scrubbing agent. It is a solvent of choice for a number of difficult low-pressure and high-temperature gas treating applications, as well as LNG pre-treatment and trace sulfur removal.
  • JEFFTREAT® M-500 series of formulated solvents is
    specially designed for bulk and deep CO2 removal applications.
  • JEFFTREAT® MS-300 solvent is specially formulated for TGTU applications or other units requiring very low residual H2S and additional CO2 slippage.
  • JEFFTREAT® MS-200 series of MDEA-based solvents
    is formulated for tailored bulk CO2 removal applications in the presence of significant amounts of H2S.
  • JEFFTREAT® MS-100 solvent is specially formulated
    for selective H2S applications, where appreciable CO2 slip is needed. These applications include high-pres- sure natural gas, refinery gas or Claus off-gas treating (TGTU).
  • JEFFTREAT® MP solvent is formulated to provide deep
    removal of CO2 from gas processing applications, such as LNG pre-treatment plants, hydrogen production, ammonia manufacture and cryogenic gas processing.
  • JEFFTREAT® ULTRA solvent contains a newly engineered molecule ideal for Tail Gas Treating Units or other high selectivity applications even at very high sour gas inlet temperatures. Shorter Absorbers, lower solvent circulation rates, and the potential elimination of inlet gas cooling makes this the solvent of choice for deeper removal of H2S with the maximum slippage of CO2.

Commodity Solvents

  • JEFFSOL® Propylene Carbonate (PC) is used for
    CO2 removal in natural gas, ammonia synthesis gas and hydrogen gas streams with high CO2 and low H2S partial pressures.
  • JEFFTREAT® M is available within the JEFFTREAT® product line. This solvent is for customers who choose to utilize generic methyl diethanolamine (MDEA) rather than a formulated MDEA solvent.

Customized Process Solutions

Specially tailored solutions can be developed for the following applications:

  • CO2 removal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) pre-treatment plants using DGA® Agent and JEFFTREAT® MP solvents
  • Selective hydrogen sulfide (H2S) removal using JEFFTREAT® ULTRA, MS-300 and MS-100 solvents
  • Gas sweetening by H2S and CO2 removal from natural gas streams using DGA® Agent and JEFFTREAT® M, M-500 and MS-200 series of specialty solvents

Effect of JEFFTREAT® AO-832 on Stability of Formulated MDEA Solvents

Heat Stable Salts

Bicine

2.0

10,000

Salts (wt%)

1.5

1.0

With AO-832

1,000

StableHeat

Without AO-832

(ppm)

0.5

Bicine

0

100

Start

Year 1

Year 2

Year 3

Year 4

Year 5

Timeline

Effect of JEFFTREAT® AF-61 on MDEA Foam Height and Surface Tension

Surface Tension

Foam Height

40

60

50

HeightFoam(in)

30

(Dyn/cm)TensionSurface

10

40

20

30

20

10

0

0

200

400

600

800

1,000

1,200

Defoamer (ppm)

Maximizing Performance with our Additives

JEFFTREAT® AO-832additive is an innovative gas treating additive that hinders the oxidative attack of amines and greatly reduces amine degradation.

  • Performs by interfering with the oxygen radical in the degradation process
  • Not designed as an oxygen scavenger
  • Shown to successfully reduce bicine formation from MDEA and formulated MDEA solvents
  • Minimizes heat stable salt formation in gas treating amines

JEFFTREAT® AF-61additive hinders foaming in amine solvents.

  • Superior performance at elevated operating temperatures
  • Compatible with all Huntsman gas treating amines
  • No detrimental effects on performance from overfeeding
  • Performance comparable to silicone based anti-foaming additives

When you make Huntsman your supplier of choice for your gas treating chemical requirements, you get demonstrated technology and performance-oriented service. Since

1950, Huntsman Corporation (formerly Jefferson Chemical Company/ Texaco Chemical Company) has helped our customers find more effective ways to solve their gas treating problems. Huntsman Corporation supplies a range of gas treating chemicals worldwide to the gas conditioning industry for the removal of H2S and CO2

in refinery and produced gas streams, as well as synthesis gas, hydrogen and ammonia applications.

Reliable Technical

Service and Support

With over 60 years of gas processing experience our team of experienced engineers can assist with:

  • Design and operation of gas treatment units
  • Design and operating parameter estimates using our QUICKTREAT TM App
  • Start-upand turnaround assistance
  • High quality sample analysis
  • Process monitoring and optimization
  • Operational trouble shooting
  • Operator and engineer training

Comprehensive

Analytical Support

Huntsman provides comprehensive analysis, including corrosion analysis, amine degradation testing, and contamination analysis. Our world scale lab located at The Woodlands, Texas, offers:

  • Routine analysis including color, metals, water content, and amine strength
  • Periodic analysis including amine strength, gas loading, foaming, and heat stable salts

Ideal Innovation

Partner

  • Respect for our customers' role in the value chain
  • Diverse range of gas treating products
  • Access to extensive molecular libraries
  • Effective cross-market technology utilization
  • Global manufacturing footprint

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

W&T Offshore Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 20:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
04:47pW&T OFFSHORE  : June Corporate Presentation
PU
04:45pW&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/25W&T OFFSHORE  : Announces Enhancement to Capital Structure (Form 8-K)
PU
05/25W&T OFFSHORE INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
05/20SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Get Late Boost, Turning Higher Ahead of Thursday C..
MT
05/20SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sliding as Commodity Prices Continue Falling
MT
05/20W&T OFFSHORE  : Reports Transaction to Enhance Capital Structure
MT
05/20W&T Offshore Announces Enhancement to Capital Structure
GL
05/10W&T OFFSHORE INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
05/06W&T OFFSHORE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 511 M - -
Net income 2021 31,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 647 M 647 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
W&T Offshore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 4,55 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tracy W. Krohn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Janet Yang Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen L. Schroeder Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
B. Frank Stanley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W&T OFFSHORE, INC.109.68%647
CONOCOPHILLIPS49.66%80 763
EOG RESOURCES, INC.75.38%51 042
CNOOC LIMITED21.45%49 041
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.48%44 498
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY49.53%41 545