Company Purchases Site for 1.2 Million-Square-Foot Facility in Hockley, Texas

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced plans to open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center (DC) in Hockley, Texas in 2026. The new "Houston Texas Distribution Center" will provide additional capacity for the company to continue delivering best-in-class, next-day complete orders to customers. Grainger plans to break ground this spring.

"Our customers want the right product, in the right place, in the right quantity, at the right time," said Rob Reynolds, Grainger Senior Vice President, Branch and DC Operations. "Greater Houston is an ideal location because it's geographically close to current and potential customers, and it sits in the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in the United States."

Grainger's Houston Texas Distribution Center is expected to house more than 250,000 industrial supply items, such as hand and power tools, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, fluid power solutions, lighting, power transmission equipment, and motors. The company anticipates the new facility will employ approximately 400 team members within a year of opening in 2026.

The building will be constructed on a vacant 108-acre parcel of land in Hockley, about 37 miles northwest of Houston in Harris County. Upon opening, it will be one of Grainger's largest U.S. facilities.

This distribution center is just one of the company's major construction projects currently underway. A 525,000-square-foot bulk warehouse in Pineville, N.C., is scheduled to open later this year and a 535,000-square-foot distribution center in Gresham, Oregon, is on track to open next year. This expansion will enhance network operations, accommodate a growing product offer and allow Grainger to expand its next-day delivery offer.

Grainger already operates more than 45 locations in the state of Texas, including six branches within the city of Houston, plus a 374,000-square-foot distribution center and 441,000-square-foot bulk warehouse both outside of Dallas.

The property will be developed by Hines, a global real estate investment, development and property manager.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep The World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

About Hines

Hines is a global real estate investment, development and property manager. The firm was founded by Gerald D. Hines in 1957 and now operates in 30 countries. We manage a $94.6B1 portfolio of high-performing assets across residential, logistics, retail, office, and mixed-use strategies. Our local teams serve 790 properties totaling over 269 million square feet globally. We are committed to a net zero carbon target by 2040 without buying offsets. To learn more about Hines, visit www.hines.com and follow @Hines on social media.

1Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of June 30, 2023.

