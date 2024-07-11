At Grainger, doing the right thing is critical to our ability to be good stewards for our people, our customers, our shareholders, and the environment.

Whether supporting fulfilling careers and strengthening our inclusive culture for our team members, helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals or partnering in our communities to build a better future, we take our responsibility seriously to make the things that matter better.

As environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and sentiments evolve, Grainger remains steadfast, ensuring that operating sustainably influences decisions throughout the company. We will continue to focus on things that matter to our customers, team members and stakeholders.

Last year, our Board of Directors approved an updated 2030 emissions target that seeks to reduce Grainger's global absolute Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions by 50% from a 2018 baseline, up from the previous 30% target. This new goal